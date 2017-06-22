(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Arcelik A.S.'s
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+' and
National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will
maintain FFO
adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite
increased expansion
efforts, which will keep FCF generation under pressure until the
end of 2018.
Fitch believes that the current expansion plans into ASEAN
markets will reduce
the company's exposure to the Turkish market, but Arcelik's
exposure to emerging
markets continues to be higher than its peers'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak FCF Generation: Arcelik has accelerated its investments in
ASEAN markets to
improve its geographic diversification, which has historically
been focused on
Turkey and Europe. Increased capex in new factories and
investments had an
impact on FCF margins in 2016 (-0.2%), and Fitch expects this to
continue
through 2017 (-3.2%) as well. We expect capex to normalise after
the current
investment phase, and forecast the company to turn FCF positive
from end-2018
(0.2%).
Leverage Commensurate with Ratings: Arcelik has financed its new
investments
internally by releasing cash through better working-capital
management and asset
sales, keeping leverage metrics in line with the current
ratings. We forecast
that FFO adjusted (for receivables) net leverage will remain
below 1.5x until
2020, staying below its negative rating sensitivities. Arcelik's
FCF generation
is still weak compared with its peers' in spite of stable
leverage metrics, and
a sustainable improvement would be needed for a positive rating
action.
Emerging-Market Exposure: The recent investment/expansion plans
in the ASEAN
region are a positive step towards reducing Arcelik's exposure
to the Turkish
economy, which has been a constraint on its ratings. Arcelik has
become a more
geographically diverse white-goods manufacturer in the past 10
years, with
revenues from the domestic market declining to 40% in 2016 from
50% in 2008,
backed by solid market share gains in Europe and expansion into
new emerging
markets. However, Arcelik's emerging-market presence is still
high compared with
peers like Whirlpool and Electrolux, which remains a credit
concern.
Growing Market Shares: Arcelik has achieved strong international
revenue growth
in the past few years, by taking advantage of the more
price-conscious consumers
in western Europe and by capitalising on its strong marketing
and distribution
network, allowing it to become one of the top-three white-goods
manufacturers in
Europe. We believe that Arcelik will be able to maintain and
build on its market
shares further, through its low-cost manufacturing, strong R&D,
and solid
product line. We expect international revenue growth to be the
main revenue
driver beyond 2017, as Arcelik has targeted markets where
appliance penetration
rates are lower than in the rest of the world.
Expanding into India: In May 2017 Arcelik signed a deal with
Voltas, part of the
Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, to establish a joint
venture in India.
The JV, with an equity capital of USD100 million, will launch a
refrigerator
production facility which is aimed at being operational by the
end of 2018. The
JV will also sell other major domestic appliances in India,
produced in various
Arcelik facilities around the world. The partnership will
leverage the Beko
brand and its expertise in the major domestic appliance sector
across the globe,
as well as Voltas' strong brand presence and wide sales and
distribution network
in India.
Financial Services Adjustments: Arcelik's reported leverage is
affected by its
higher than average working-capital needs, as a significant
portion of durable
goods are sold on credit in Turkey. This is partly financed by
Arcelik, but the
consumer credit risk is covered by banks' letters of credit and
mortgages. Fitch
assumes approximately 120 days of domestic receivables come from
this business
practice in Turkey and adjusts debt accordingly to reflect a
more accurate peer
comparison. Based on its financial services criteria, Fitch
applies a 3x
debt/equity multiple for these receivables.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Arcelik has strong market shares in Turkey and Europe, which
drive stable EBITDA
(around10.5%) and FFO margins ( around 8%), that are
commensurate with a 'A'
rating median in our capital-goods Navigator, and are also in
line with
higher-rated peers like Whirlpool (BBB) and Panasonic (BBB).
However, these
strengths are mitigated by weak FCF generation, driven by
intense capex in new
markets, and the structurally high working-capitall needs of the
company.
Despite the current investment phase, Arcelik's leverage metrics
adjusted for
financial services remain below its negative rating
sensitivities and conform to
a 'A' rating median in our capital-goods Navigator.
Arcelik's technological content and R&D record are more or less
in line with
Whirlpool, Electrolux and the broad white-goods industry.
However, compared to
higher-rated white-goods manufacturers, Arcelik's revenues are
mainly derived
from emerging markets. Arcelik is expanding its geographical
diversification
away from Turkey, but the company remains vulnerable to
macroeconomic, political
and FX risks in emerging markets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- double-digit revenue growth in international markets;
- short term growth in domestic market supported by government
incentives
- stable profitability margins in line with historical
performance;
- sizeable capex outlay for 2017 and 2018, in line with
acquisition and
expansion plans;
- additional financing to fund M&A and expansion activities;
- financial services adjustment, assuming 120 days of domestic
receivables,
(see working-capital and financial services adjustments
sections)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Receivable-adjusted FFO net leverage ratio below 1.5x. (1.3x
end-2016)
-FFO margins consistently above 10%. (10.6% end-2016)
-FCF margin above 2% on a sustainable basis. (-0.2% end-2016)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Receivable-adjusted FFO net leverage ratio above 2.5x.
-FFO margin below 8%.
-Consistently negative FCF.
LIQUIDITY
Low Liquidity Score: Historically, Arcelik's liquidity score
has been below 1x,
as a result of the use of short-term debt to finance its high
working-capital
needs. Cash on the balance sheet (TRY2,120 million as of end-
2016) matches
short-term debt of TRY2,181 million for 2017, but it falls short
of covering our
minus TRY577 million FCF forecast for 2017. Fitch believes that
this risk is
mitigated by Arcelik's comfortable (uncommitted) lines from
Turkish banks which
were available even in 2008-2009. The liquidity score of below
1x is not
considered adequate for the current rating levels, but the risk
is partly
mitigated by customer receivables financing that is deemed
self-liquidating.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Shrouk Diab
Associate Director]+971 4 424 12 00
Supervisory Analyst
Cigdem Cerit
Associate Director
+93 93 467 88 40
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal 601 planta 2
08028 Barcelona
Spain
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 203 530 10 79
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
- Fitch assumes approximately 120 days of domestic receivables
comes from this
business practice in Turkey and adjusts debt accordingly to
reflect a more
accurate peer comparison (TRY1.6 billion for end-2016).
- Fitch also restricts 2% of cash/revenues as restricted cash
required for
operational needs. (TRY322 million for end- 2016).
- Fitch considers TRY615 million factoring receivables as debt,
and adjusts its
debt ratios accordingly.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
