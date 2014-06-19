(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings of
Arcos Dorados B.V. (AD) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (Arcos):
AD
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB-'.
Arcos
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-';
--BRL675 million senior unsecured Brazilian-real notes due 2016
at 'BBB-';
--USD473.767 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 at 'BBB-'.
The 2016 and 2023 notes issued by AD Holdings are guaranteed
jointly and
severally, unconditionally and irrevocably, by all relevant
subsidiaries.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Arcos' solid consolidated financial profile,
with consistent
and stable operating margins, moderate leverage and comfortable
liquidity. The
company's cash flow generation capacity is concentrated in
investment-grade
countries, which adds some stability to the results. The ratings
also consider
Arcos' geographic diversification and business strength as the
largest
McDonald's franchisee in the world with operations across 20
countries in Latin
America, the strength of McDonald's franchise, and its
longstanding relationship
with Arcos' owners and management. The company's exposure to
high
transferability risk in its operations in Venezuela and
Argentina, negative free
cash flow (FCF) pressured by its expansion plan, and strong
competition are also
factored into the ratings.
Arcos is the indirect holding company of AD. Arcos' ratings
assume all its debt
issuances would be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AD
and the relevant
operating companies, and will rank pari-passu with AD's senior
unsecured debt.
MFA with McDonald's:
Arcos is the largest McDonald's franchisee in the world in terms
of system-wide
sales and number of restaurants. The company purchased the Latin
American
operations of McDonald's in August 2007 by signing a Master
Franchise Agreement
(MFA) for 20 years with renewable options. The MFA sets strict
strategic,
commercial and financial guidelines for the operations of Arcos,
which support
the operating and financial stability of the business as well as
the underlying
value of the McDonald's brand in the region. As of December
2013, the company
operated or franchised 2,062 McDonald's-branded restaurants, 348
McCafe units
and 2,257 Dessert Centers. About 75% of the restaurants are
operated by Arcos,
and the remaining 25% are franchised restaurants.
Stable Operating Margins:
Arcos has been successful in preserving its operating margins
across countries
with different macroeconomic conditions. AD generated about USD4
billion in
revenues as of the LTM ended March 31, 2014, and USD325 million
in EBITDA
(USD526 million in EBITDAR) a decrease of 1.5% and 5.1%,
respectively, when
compared to 2013. Fitch extrapolates AD's revenues at USD3
billion and EBITDA
at USD209 million for the period when excluding Arcos'
operations in Argentina
and Venezuela.
Growth in comparable sales (higher average check) of 11.2% and a
combination of
114 net restaurant openings in 2013 and the conversion of 10
franchised
restaurants into company-operated ones since Jan. 1, 2012 led to
an increase in
Arcos' revenues of 6.2% to USD4 billion in 2013. EBITDA
increased 4.4% to USD343
million. The company's cash generation is concentrated in
investment-grade
countries. In the LTM ended Mar. 31, 2014, Brazil represented
46% of the
company's consolidated revenues and 71% of EBITDA. SLAD
contributed 31% of
EBITDA, NOLAD 8%, and Caribbean 20%. Arcos is still in the midst
of recovering
its operating performance in Mexico.
Comfortable Liquidity:
Arcos has a comfortable liquidity position and a manageable debt
maturity
profile. Cash and marketable securities was USD126 million as
of March 31,
2014, and total adjusted debt was about USD2 billion, including
off-balance-sheet debt of USD1 billion related to rental
expenses. Cash covered
short-term debt of USD79 million by 1.6x. Liquidity also
benefits from a USD75
million committed credit facility. The company faces a BRL675
million bullet
maturity in 2016; the next bullet maturity occurs in 2023. These
two issuances
represented 89% of total on-balance-sheet debt.
Leverage Should Remain Moderate:
Arcos was able to preserve relatively stable leverage ratios
over the past few
years, despite a high level of investments. In the LTM ended
March 2014, the
company reported a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.2x, while its net
lease adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio was 3.9x. These ratios compare with an
average of 1.6x and
3.4x, respectively, from 2010 to March 2014. Fitch does not
expect a reduction
in leverage ratios in the next few years, as the company will
continue its
expansion plan, and its net lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR should
remain around
3.5x. Excluding EBITDA from Venezuela and Argentina, Fitch
estimates that Arcos'
net lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR was 4.4x.
Capex and Dividends Pressure FCF:
Under the MFA, over the next three years Arcos is required to
open a minimum of
250 stores and invest at least USD180 million, which in Fitch's
view the company
can manage. Arcos generated USD240 million in funds from
operations (FFO) in the
LTM ended March 2014, and USD191 million of cash flow from
operations (CFFO).
These numbers compare with USD266 million and USD217 million,
respectively, in
2013. CFFO was insufficient to cover capital expenditures of
USD313 million and
dividends of USD50 million. Therefore, FCF was negative USD156
million in the
period. The company's strategy is to open 90 restaurants in 2014
(gross
openings) with investments of USD200 million. Fitch expects FCF
to improve in
2014 but still be negative despite decreased capex of USD200
million.
High Transferability Risk in Venezuela and Argentina:
Arcos is exposed to high transferability risk in its Venezuelan
operations.
Restrictions imposed by the Venezuelan Central Bank have limited
the U.S. dollar
supply in that country, which constrains the repatriation of
available cash and
restricts payment for imported goods as well as royalties.
Following measures
announced by the local government, Arcos obtained a temporary
waiver to reduce
royalty payments to McDonald's Corporation in 2012, 2013, and
2014. Venezuela
represented about 10% of total sales in 2013. Arcos is also
exposed to
transferability risk with its Argentine operation. However, this
risk is
partially mitigated by the fact that its local operation does
not generate
excess cash, as Arcos' headquarters is based in Argentina.
Strength of McDonald's Franchise
The ratings also incorporate the strength of McDonald's as
franchisor and its
longstanding relationship with Arcos' owners and management.
Arcos' controlling
shareholder was the joint venture partner of McDonald's in
Argentina for close
to 30 years and served as president of the McDonald's South
America division
from 2004 until the acquisition. On average, the management team
has worked for
over 20 years at McDonald's. Under the terms of the MFA,
McDonald's has a call
option to repurchase its assets in the region under certain
events. Terms of the
notes specify that these funds should be applied to debt
repayment. The call
option price is set as the fair market value of all assets of
the operating
companies (80% in the case of a material breach), minus debt at
operating
company and contingencies, plus cash. The MFA requires all group
companies to
remain current on their financial obligations to avoid a
material breach of the
agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ratings could be negatively affected by higher than expected
investments and
dividends, pressuring FCF and leverage ratios. Additional
factors that could
lead to a consideration of a Negative Outlook or a downgrade
include: inability
of Argentine and Venezuelan operations to be self-sustaining;
weak performance
in Brazil; significant deterioration of same store sales;
failure to comply with
the terms of the MFA; and/or a consolidated net lease adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR
ratio significantly above 3.5x on a sustained basis.
Net lease adjusted leverage is high for the category; therefore,
a positive
rating action is not likely in the near term. Ratings could be
positively
affected by higher than expected cash generation from
investment-grade countries
(i.e. faster growth in Brazil; sound recovery of Mexico's
performance) that
would lead to a material improvement in leverage metrics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Fernanda Rezende
Director
+55-21-4503-2619
Committee Chairperson
Joseph Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
