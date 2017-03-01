(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco Supervielle
S.A.'s (Supervielle) Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Banco Supervielle's Viability Rating (VR) and IDRs are driven by
the still
adverse economic and operating environment, albeit some
structural recent
improvements of Argentina's policy framework could benefit the
bank's
performance. The ratings also consider the bank's improved
capitalization, its
sound and stable asset quality, adequate profitability and
funding and liquidity
profile, and gradually strengthening franchise.
In Fitch's view, regardless of its overall adequate financial
condition,
Supervielle's ratings are currently capped by the sovereign
rating. Although the
new government is taking measures in the right direction and
reducing political
and regulatory intervention into the banking system, the local
environment in
Argentina is still characterized by ample economic imbalances
and measures are
being taken gradually and, therefore, the recovery of the
economy is taking time
to materialize.
Supervielle is a medium-sized bank with roughly 2.66% of the
system's loans
(ranks 13th) and 1.90% of deposits as of November 2016, but it
is gradually
improving its competitive position in core business lines. It
has a strong
presence in factoring, leasing, and retail loans, with a
particularly sound
regional franchise in certain provinces.
Although sound and recurrent core earnings are among
Supevielle's strengths, its
profitability ratios are under some pressure mainly due to
rising costs and
higher loan loss provisions. Fitch believes that Supervielle
will continue
recording adequate profitability metrics based on its expanding
portfolio's
capacity to generate operating income. In addition, the
normalization of the
regulatory environment will likely benefit the bank's revenues
once the economy
recovers as most of the distorting regulatory measures taken by
the previous
Government have been removed and now allows the bank to resume
growth in the
lower segments.
Fitch considers that Supervielle's asset quality is adequate.
However, at a
consolidated level, Supervielle's impairments are somewhat
higher than that of
the Argentine financial system, which is explained by its
relevant consumer
finance business through its subsidiary Cordial Compania
Financiera. As with the
rest of the financial system, Supervielle's asset quality is
slowly
deteriorating due to the adverse economic conditions, a trend
Fitch expects to
continue in the medium term as the economic recovery will likely
be seen towards
the second half of 2017. At Dec. 31, 2016, Supervielle's
non-performing loans
(NPLs) ratio was 2.78% of total loans, compared to 3.18% at Dec.
31, 2015, and
1.8% for the system at Dec. 31, 2016. Although the bank's NPLs
have decreased
since December 2015, this is largely explained by higher
charge-offs, which rose
to 0.75% of total loans at Dec. 31, 2016 (from -0.59%).
Supervielle's capital adequacy is adequate and improved
significantly after the
Supervielle Group issued USD250 million in fresh capital through
an IPO in the
Buenos Aires and New York stock exchanges in May 2016, and most
of the capital
raised was allocated in the bank. As of Sept. 30, 2016, the
bank's Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets and its tangible common equity
to tangible
assets ratio improved to 11.45% and 12.34%, respectively,
significantly above
the figures shown at Dec. 31, 2015 (7.71% and 7.22%).
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The long-term rating of Supervielle's senior unsecured debt
issuance is at the
same level as the bank's Long-Term Local Currency IDR
considering the absence of
credit enhancement or subordination feature. The recovery rating
of 'RR4'
assigned to Supervielle's senior debt issuance reflects the
average expected
recovery in case of bank liquidation.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The 'B-/RR6' rating of Supervielle's subordinated debt reflects
that these
securities are plain-vanilla subordinated liabilities, without
any deferral
feature on coupons and/or principal. Therefore, these are
notched only once to
reflect the below average expected recoveries for these bonds in
case of bank
liquidation and the high compression arising from the low VR of
the issuer.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Supervielle's SR of '5' and SRFs of 'NF' reflect that, although
possible,
external support for this bank, as with most Argentine banks,
cannot be relied
upon given the ample economic imbalances. In turn, the sovereign
ability and
willingness to support banks is highly uncertain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Given their low level, Supervielle's ratings would move in line
with any change
of Argentina's sovereign rating. In addition, Supervielle's
ratings could be
affected if the operating environment drives a material
deterioration in its
financial profile.
Under current circumstances, Fitch considers unlikely that
Argentine banks could
be rated above the sovereign. Therefore, upside potential in the
Supervielle's
ratings is heavily contingent upon positive developments in the
sovereign rating
dynamics.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The rating for Supervielle's new debt issuance would move in
line with the
bank's Long-Term IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of the subordinated debt will likely remain one notch
below Banco
Supervielle's VR under most circumstances, meaning that this
issue rating would
move accordingly with any change in the bank's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes in the SRs and SRFs of Supervielle are highly unlikely
in the
foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Supervielle:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs at 'B'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B/RR4'.
--Subordinated debt at 'B-/RR6';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20, Sala 401-B
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56 2 2499 3320
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019894
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001