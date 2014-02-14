LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-'. The issue
ratings on Armenia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds are also
affirmed at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Armenia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
factors:
- Fiscal outturns came in below budget for the second
consecutive year in 2013.
Due to higher-than-expected tax revenue and under-spending on
large
foreign-financed projects, Fitch estimates that the fiscal
deficit remained
virtually unchanged from 2012 at about 1.6% of GDP in 2013,
compared with a
projected 2.6% in the budget law.
- Debt dynamics are likely to remain fairly favourable, with
debt/GDP expected
by Fitch to fall slightly in 2014 and remain broadly stable
thereafter. However,
because 84% of public debt is foreign-currency denominated,
Armenia's debt
profile is vulnerable to exchange rate shocks. The pension
reform currently
being passed should help to develop the domestic financial
market, although this
will take time.
- Fitch estimates GDP growth to have fallen to about 3% in 2013,
down from 7.2%
in 2012, mainly because of a slowdown in public investment, a
poor agricultural
season and a temporary rise in gas prices. Fitch expects growth
to recover
gradually, to about 4% in 2014 and 5% over the longer term.
- Fitch estimates the current account deficit (CAD) to have
narrowed to a
still-high 8.2% of GDP in 2013, from 11.2% in 2012, and is
expected to shrink
gradually over the forecast period. The improvement was
primarily due to a
significant rise in the income and transfers surpluses. A
narrowing of the CAD,
together with Armenia's first sovereign eurobond issue, helped
to generate a
modest increase in foreign currency reserves.
- The Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) is allowing exchange rate
flexibility,
despite high dollarisation. Armenia's ratings are supported by a
fairly strong
macroeconomic framework and an inflation track record in line
with 'BB'-rated
sovereigns. Macroeconomic policy management has benefitted from
a series of IMF
programmes dating back to 2005 and Armenia recently agreed a
further USD125m
extended fund facility for 2014-17.
- Bank risks to sovereign creditworthiness are mitigated by a
strong loss
absorption capacity and by predominantly foreign ownership of
banks. Despite
having slowed in 1H13, lending growth remains high,
notwithstanding CBA's
attempts to dampen growth in foreign currency lending.
- Armenia's recent agreement to join the Russian-led customs
union instead of
the EU Eastern Partnership Programme underlined its strong ties
with Russia.
Entering the customs union will allow for a reduction in gas
prices, thereby
reducing the import bill and improving Armenia's terms of trade.
However, given
the already predominant share of Russia in Armenian external
trade, joining the
customs union is unlikely to affect trade flows significantly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
-Ongoing improvement in the current account deficit and a
stronger reserve
position
-Reducing public debt/GDP at a faster rate than Fitch's baseline
-A track record of sustainably low fiscal deficits without
affecting GDP growth
would improve creditworthiness, especially given a forecast rise
in sovereign
external funding costs
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Material slippage in the performance of public finances
leading to a rise in
the debt/GDP ratio
- A sharp depreciation in the exchange rate worsening solvency
risks, given the
government's largely foreign currency-denominated debt. This
would pose risks to
the financial system in view of the high level of dollarisation
- An escalation of tensions with Armenia's neighbours
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-Fitch assumes that real GDP growth and fiscal outturns do not
deviate greatly
from its forecast, and that any spillover from slowing growth in
Russia is
contained
-Fitch assumes that there is no material shift in Russia's
policy towards
Armenia
-Fitch assumes that a sharp downswing in metals prices is
avoided. Mining
exports, especially copper, account for nearly half of Armenia's
goods exports.
-Fitch assumes that Armenia continues to enjoy broad social and
political
stability, and that there is no significant worsening in
tensions with
Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh
-Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key
macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will
tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that
the risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
