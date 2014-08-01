(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Armenia's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Armenia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
factors:
The general government deficit fell to 1.7% of GDP in 2013,
against initial
projections of 2.8%. This was mainly due to under-execution and
delays in the
implementation of public investment. The government expects the
deficit to rise
to 2.4% of GDP in 2014, although further under-execution is
possible. The
increase in public sector wages, effective from 1 July 2014,
will increase
public spending by about 0.4% of GDP in 2014 and 2015, but has
already been
budgeted for and will be compensated by an increase in tax
collection.
The general government debt level is expected to remain stable
at around 43%-44%
of GDP in 2014-15, and could fall in 2016 if GDP growth picks
up. However, with
about 85% of public debt foreign-currency denominated, Armenia's
debt profile is
vulnerable to exchange rate shocks. The administration's
willingness to
prioritise domestic financing will lead to a gradual pick-up in
domestic
issuance, where appetite for state bonds will be boosted by
insurance and
pension reforms.
GDP growth slowed in 1H14, partly because of the slowdown of the
Russian
economy, but is expected to pick-up slightly in the second half
to average about
4.5% for the year, mainly as a result of base effects and a
pick-up in
investment. Although the increase in public sector wages may
have a positive
impact on private consumption, the recurring under-spending of
public investment
will continue to act as a drag on domestic demand. Inflation is
expected to
remain close to the Central Bank's target of 4%.
Because of its high dependence on Russia in terms of gas
supplies, remittances
and military support, Armenia remains particularly vulnerable to
developments
and policy changes in Russia. Despite the slowdown in Russia,
remittances have
held up. Net remittances account for about 15% of GDP, of which
more than 80%
come from Russia. Similarly, nearly 20% of Armenian exports are
destined for
Russia. The Armenian government has announced its intention to
finalise
negotiations for its accession to the Eurasian Economic Union,
but diplomatic
hurdles remain.
The current account deficit (CAD) shrank slightly in 2013, but
is expected to
remain high at nearly 10% of GDP in 2014, partly because of the
weak performance
of the Russian economy. The Central Bank of Armenia is allowing
some exchange
rate flexibility, but international reserves fell in 1H14,
following pressure on
the exchange rate and the still large CAD. Reserves are likely
to decline
slightly over the coming years.
Armenia has benefited from a series of IMF programmes and has
agreed a further
USD128m extended fund facility for 2014-17, which will act as a
policy anchor.
Armenia has so far fulfilled most of the performance criteria.
Armenia will
continue to enjoy support from major international financial
institutions, which
have been instrumental in most large infrastructure projects.
Armenia's geopolitical environment is a constraint on the
rating. The latent
conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
region entails the
risk of escalating into a full-scale conflict.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change. The main factors that, individually
or collectively,
could lead to positive rating action are:
-Further improvement in the CAD and a stronger reserve position.
-A substantial decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio would improve
creditworthiness,
especially given the strategy of relying more on relatively
costly domestic
issuance and the vulnerability of debt dynamics to external
shocks, via the
exchange rate.
-An easing of the tensions with Azerbaijan or an improvement in
relations with
other neighbouring countries.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A bigger than expected impact on GDP growth from economic and
political
developments in Russia.
- A sharp rise in net external debt and a weakening of reserves.
- Material slippage in the performance of public finances
leading to a
significant rise in the debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes continuation of good relations with Russia, given
the importance
of this relationship both economically and diplomatically.
Fitch assumes that a sharp downswing in metals prices is
avoided. Mining
exports, especially copper, account for about half of Armenia's
goods exports.
Fitch assumes that Armenia continues to enjoy broad social and
political
stability, and that there is no significant worsening in
tensions with
Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fitch assumes that the global economy performs broadly in line
with Fitch's
Global Economic Outlook and that the US Federal Reserve exit
from monetary
stimulus is orderly, so that Armenia retains external market
access despite
higher international financial volatility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2012, and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.