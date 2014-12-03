(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Arrow
Electronics, Inc. (Arrow), including the long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-'. The rating actions affect $3.3 billion of debt
including the mostly
undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Arrow's leading market positions in both segments of its
business, Global
Components and Global ECS. Arrow's growing scale and breadth
continues to
increase its importance and value in the global supply chain.
-- Arrow's reasonably conservative capital allocation policies
with expectations
for total adjusted leverage (total debt adjusted for rent
expense to total
operating EBITDAR) to remain below 3.5x, versus a Fitch
estimated 2.5x for the
latest 12 months ended Sept. 27, 2014. Further, Fitch expects
consistently
positive free cash flow (FCF) through the cycle, aided in part
by the
countercyclical nature of inventory.
--The relatively low profit margins and high capital intensity
of the
distributor model, as well as the inherent cyclicality in the
markets it serves.
The company's inorganic growth strategy is also a potential
source of event risk
for bondholders, since larger acquisitions would also carry
integration risk
that is amplified/intensified by low profit margins.
--Fitch's expectations for mid-cycle revenue growth in the low-
to mid-single
digits over the intermediate term, driven by distributor
consolidation in Asia
and increased demand from growing electronic content. For 2015,
Fitch expects
3%-4% organic revenue growth due to strong components demand
from Asian
manufacturers that is more than offset lower market share in
Asia for integrated
enterprise products.
--Fitch's expectation for mid-cycle operating EBITDA margins in
the 4% to 5%
range. Fitch estimated operating EBITDA margin was 4.7% for the
LTM ending Sept.
27, 2014, due to positive sales growth. In a downturn, Fitch
expects operating
EBITDA margin could approach 3%, as was the case in 2009.
--Fitch's expectations for up to $500 million of annual FCF
through the cycle.
In a downturn, cash from the liquidation of inventory should
offset lower
operating EBITDA to support FCF.
--Fitch's expectations Arrow will use FCF for organic growth,
small bolt-on
acquisitions, and share repurchases. Arrow has roughly $121
million in remaining
share repurchase authorization and has repurchased $240 million
in shares over
the LTM period. The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectations
Arrow would
moderate share repurchases in the face of pressured FCF.
--Fitch expects larger acquisitions likely would be
debt-financed, resulting in
higher than expected leverage. Such a scenario could pressure
ratings if Fitch
did not expect Arrow to return leverage to historical levels in
the short run.
At the same time, Fitch believes Arrow's diversification into
software, network
security, cloud-based services and reverse logistics could
strengthen Arrow's
credit profile over the long term. Demand for these products and
services should
be less volatile than the traditional hardware and components
businesses.
Fitch estimates interest coverage (EBITDA to total interest
expense) was 9.3x
for the LTM ended Sept. 27, 2014 and will remain near 10x over
the intermediate
term.
Credit strengths include the company's:
--Leading market positions and critical function serving small-
and medium-sized
customers in both component and enterprise computing
distribution worldwide;
--The ability to generate cash from operations in a normal
revenue growth
environment, as well as achieve solid free cash flow in a
downturn from reduced
inventory;
--Highly diversified supplier and customer base.
Credit concerns include Arrow's:
--Thin operating margins, which are typical of the IT
distribution market;
--Significant investment levels required to increase share in
the faster-growing
Asia-Pacific region, including potentially debt-financed
acquisitions and the
attendant integration risks;
--Arrow's exposure to the cyclical demand patterns and cash
flows associated
with the semiconductor and networking sectors.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Expectations that adjusted leverage will be sustained above
3.5x due to
debt-financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases.
--Significant revenue declines and margin compression due to the
SMB end-market
shifting its technology spending away from distributers toward
large cloud
providers that have the size to buy directly from ODMs.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given
Arrow's thin operating
margin profile with significant cyclical demand exposure.
Significant sustained
improvement in credit metrics paired with a long-term strategic
business
rationale and demonstrated commitment from management to
maintain a higher
rating would be necessary.
As of Sept. 27, 2014, liquidity was solid with $258 million in
cash of which
$221 million was held outside the U.S. and $1.45 billion
available from a $1.5
billion senior unsecured RCF which expires in December 2018.
Fitch's
expectations for annual FCF up to $500 million through the cycle
also support
liquidity. Arrow has roughly $640 million available under a $900
million
accounts receivable securitization (ARS) facility maturing in
March 2017.
Total debt as of Sept. 27, 2014 was $2.2 billion and consisted
of:
--$50 million drawn on the company's $1.5 billion revolving
credit facility
expiring December 2018;
--$360 million drawn on the company's $900 million A/R
securitization facility
expiring March 2017;
--$250 million of 3.375% notes due 2015;
--$200 million 6.875% senior debentures due 2018;
--$300 million 3.0% notes due 2018;
--$300 million 6% notes due 2020;
--$250 million of 5.125% notes due 2021;
--$300 million 4.5% notes due 2023; and
--$200 million 7.5% senior debentures due 2027.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Arrow:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured RCF at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The rating Outlook is Stable.
