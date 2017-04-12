(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Arrow) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Arrow had approximately $2.8 billion of debt outstanding. The ratings are supported by Arrow's market leadership and scale, diversified supplier and customer base, modest leverage, and solid FCF generation. Factors limiting the rating include Arrow's weak position in the supply chain and thin operating margins. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that Arrow's assets and strategy are properly aligned to take advantage of growth opportunities in components, software and new hardware technologies. As a consequence, Fitch believes Arrow is positioned stronger within the rating relative to direct competitors due to its more diversified revenue streams and higher FCF generation. Fitch expects $400 million to $500 million of mid-cycle FCF generation and for total debt adjusted for rental expense to operating EBITDAR (adjusted leverage) to remain below 3.5x over the rating horizon. Fitch believes Arrow has been more successful relative to its peers at navigating an increasingly challenging environment as enterprises shift workloads to hyperscale cloud providers. The company has invested in sales people who have the technical expertise to sell software and have strategically built out supplier relationships with software vendors. Arrow has also built a public cloud services platform, ArrowSphere, providing customers a suite of products to enable cloud capabilities. In the Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segment, 65% of revenue is from software and services compared to just 25% 10 years ago; cloud revenue was $400 million in 2016 compared to approximately $200 million in 2015. Semiconductor consolidation has been elevated in recent years causing pricing pressure for distributors. In response, Arrow and its direct competitors have invested in engineers, created design communities and have been providing extensive technical product information to designers. These value-added strategies have stabilized EBITDA margins, and Fitch expects margins to remain relatively stable over the rating horizon. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market Leadership and Scale: A leading enterprise computing and components distributor, Arrow offers customers and suppliers a global footprint that optimizes logistics and connects suppliers with fragmented distribution channels. Fitch believes Arrow is likely to sustain its leadership position due to its broad product portfolio and scale that would be difficult to replicate given the fragmented nature of its customer base. Weak Position in Supply Chain: Arrow's low EBITDA margin profile reflects the bargaining power of its suppliers and lower value-added nature of the distribution business. The largest customers go direct to the supplier and during slow growth periods suppliers tend to take more customers direct, exacerbating exposure to IT spending and semiconductor cyclicality. Moreover, semiconductor supplier consolidation results in broader product portfolios which disrupts the distributor business model and results in pricing pressure. Distributors have been investing in engineers for design and technical support to generate higher margin demand-creation sales to help offset pricing pressure. FCF and Cyclicality: Fitch expects about $400 million to $500 million of mid-cycle annual FCF, driven by growth in components and software. Arrow is exposed to the cyclicality of semiconductor demand and IT spending causing significant swings to revenue and profitability. Fitch believes cyclicality is partially offset by Arrow's ability to convert working capital investments in accounts receivables and inventory into liquidity during prior downturns. Diversified Customer Base: Like most IT Distributors, Arrow benefits from a diverse customer base with no customer accounting for more than 3% of revenue in 2016. Fitch does not expect exposure to increase meaningfully as Arrow focuses on growing the number of SMB customers. Modest Leverage: Fitch expects total debt adjusted for rental expense to operating EBITDAR (adjusted leverage) to remain below 3.5x over the intermediate term and was 2.8x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2016. Short-term spikes in leverage to accommodate modest acquisitions would be consistent with the rating. Capital Allocation Strategy: Fitch expects Arrow to continue to invest internally on engineers and grow services but use excess cash flow to pursue acquisitions and for share repurchases. Acquisitions are expected to be bolt-on in nature with average annual spend of $200 million over the rating horizon. In December, Arrow announced it received board approval for a $400 million share repurchase program, increasing total availability to $520 million. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer include: --Organic revenue growth in the low single-digits over the intermediate term supported by components and software but partially offset by negative growth in legacy hardware products; --Expectation for mid-cycle operating EBITDA margins to remain stable in the mid-4% area; --Mid-cycle FCF of $400 million to $500 million annually through the rating cycle; --FCF is used principally for share repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions; --Arrow would moderate share repurchases in the face of pressured FCF. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: --Fitch's expectation for adjusted leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDAR) to be sustained above 3.5x or gross leverage (unadjusted debt to EBITDA) to be sustained above 3.0x, most likely due to domestic cash limitations, debt financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases; --The expectation for mid-cycle FCF to adjusted debt approaching 5% or below, resulting from a faster than anticipated shift in customer workloads to hyperscale cloud providers. Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given Arrow's thin operating margin profile with significant cyclical demand exposure. Sustained improvement in credit metrics paired with a long-term strategic business rationale and demonstrated commitment from management to maintain a more conservative financial policy would be necessary. LIQUIDITY Arrow's liquidity is solid and supported by cash of approximately $534 million ($367 million held offshore) as of Dec. 31, 2016 and the expectation for mid-cycle FCF of $400 million to $500 million through the forecast. Arrow has full availability under its $1.8 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF), expiring December 2021 and $450 million available under the company's $910 million accounts receivable securitization (ARS) facility, expiring September 2019. In December 2016, Arrow amended its RCF and increased its borrowing capacity from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion and extended its maturity date to December 2021. The company also amended its ARS program in September 2016 and increased its borrowing capacity from $900 million to $910 million and extended the maturity to September 2019. Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 was $2.8 billion and consisted primarily of: --$1.8 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility due 2021 (undrawn); --$460 million drawn on the company's $910 million A/R securitization facility due 2019; --$200 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018; --$300 million 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018; --$300 million 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2020; --$250 million 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2021; --$350 million 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022; --$300 million 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023; --$350 million 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025; --$200 million 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2027; --$98 million of other debt. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Arrow: --IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Zack Schroeder Associate Director +1-312-368-2056 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Committee Chairperson Philip Smyth Senior Director +1-212-908-0531 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 11, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --No material adjustments have been made that have not been disclosed in public filings of this issuer. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 