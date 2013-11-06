(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following credit
ratings of Associated Estates Realty Corporation (Associated
Estates, NYSE and
NASDAQ: AEC):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--$350 million unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$150 million senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-';
--$150 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In addition, Fitch has assigned 'BBB-' ratings to the company's
$45 million
4.29% senior unsecured notes due 2020 and $55 million 4.94%
senior unsecured
notes due 2024. The company currently has a total of $250
million of senior
unsecured notes outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' IDR reflects favorable multifamily fundamentals
resulting in
sustained fixed-charge coverage appropriate for the 'BBB-'
rating, improving
access to capital (unsecured private placements and term loans,
follow-on common
equity, revolver recast), and adequate liquidity. Fitch views
favorably
Associated Estates' focus on improving asset quality, but there
is related
execution risk with respect to non-core asset sales and
development lease up.
Credit concerns include elevated leverage for the 'BBB-' rating
for a
multifamily REIT that is expected to decline, as well as a
concentrated
unencumbered property pool due to the company's small size.
However, the
company's 2.0x unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is
adequate for the
'BBB-' rating.
SOLID FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.8x in 3Q'13 pro forma for the
issuance of $100
million of 4.29% senior notes due 2020 and 4.94% senior notes
due 2024, a $115.1
million equity offering, proceeds from $315 million of
dispositions, the
repayment of five mortgage loans for $129.3 million, $372.8
million of asset
acquisitions, the assumption of $28 million of mortgage debt and
repayment of
certain unsecured line of credit borrowings. Coverage was 2.6x
for the trailing
12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013 compared with 2.5x in 2012 and
2.1x in 2011.
Fitch defines coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less
recurring capital
expenditures divided by total interest incurred.
Improving rent rollover rates, offset by moderating occupancy,
are resulting in
solid fixed-charge coverage. Rental rates on new and renewal
leases increased by
3.2% during the third quarter of 2013 (3Q'13). Despite difficult
comparisons
from 2012, leasing momentum continued after new and renewal
spreads of 3.9% in
2Q'13 and 2.2% in 1Q'13. Occupancy has come under slight
pressure, however.
Period-end same-community physical occupancy declined to 95.8%
as of Sept. 30,
2013, down sequentially from 96.6% as of June 30, 2013 and
year-over-year from
97.2% as of Sept. 30, 2012.
Fitch anticipates that positive leasing spreads will continue in
the near term
due to favorable supply-demand dynamics in AEC's submarkets. For
the next
12-to-24 months, Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will
remain in the
2.5x to 3.0x range due to organic growth and incremental NOI
from acquisitions
and development, which is appropriate for a 'BBB-' rating.
In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to
those
experienced by AEC in 2009, fixed-charge coverage would remain
in the mid-2.0x
range in the near term, which would be weaker for the 'BBB-'
rating for a
multifamily REIT of AEC's size. In a more adverse case than
anticipated by
Fitch, fixed-charge coverage could approach 2.0x, which could
place pressure on
a 'BBB-' rating.
SMALL SIZE BUT IMPROVING ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Despite its recent growth, AEC remains substantially smaller
than most of its
multifamily REIT peers, with gross undepreciated assets of
approximately $1.7
billion, a total market capitalization of approximately $1.6
billion, and an
equity market capitalization of approximately $752 million as of
Sept. 30, 2013.
The company's smaller size may limit capital markets access,
given that
REIT-dedicated investors may not be able to acquire a meaningful
investment in
the company's securities.
During 2013, the company demonstrated improved access to capital
including via
the issuance of four series of unsecured private placements and
also recast its
unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity date from Jan.
12, 2016 to
June 15, 2017 and reducing the interest spread and facility fee
across the
pricing grid. In addition, the company used proceeds from its
above-mentioned
forward-funded equity offering to repay a portion of $129.3
million secured debt
obligations on Oct. 1, 2013, which Fitch views favorably.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.5x (defined as liquidity
sources divided by
uses) for the period from Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Sources
of liquidity
include unrestricted cash, availability under AEC's unsecured
revolving credit
facility pro forma for post-quarter-end transactions, and
projected retained
cash flows from operating activities after dividends and
distributions. Uses of
liquidity include debt maturities as well as projected recurring
capital
expenditures and cost-to-complete development.
Debt maturities are mild pro forma for post-quarter-end
transactions, with no
additional 2013 maturities, followed by 5.2% of pro forma debt
maturing in 2014,
and 2.4% in 2015. Assuming an 80% mortgage refinance rate on
upcoming secured
debt, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.0x, but Fitch views
this scenario as
unlikely as the company plans to continue unencumbering the
portfolio.
The company's AFFO payout ratio was 73.1% in 3Q2013, compared
with 62.8% in 2012
and 78.2% in 2011, all of which are indicative of moderate
organic liquidity.
PORTFOLIO UPGRADE HAS EXECUTION RISK
The company is expected to stagger asset purchases and sales
from 4Q2013 through
4Q2014 to improve asset quality and broaden a footprint in
higher-growth markets
such as Raleigh, Charlotte and Dallas. Acquisitions total $372.8
million across
the southeast, mid-Atlantic and Texas and include newer vintage
assets. The
company is targeting dispositions of $315 million across assets
in the southeast
and mid-Atlantic regions. Assets targeted for disposition have
an average age of
18 years.
Acquisition cap rates of 5.5% are below expected disposition cap
rates ranging
from 6% to 6.5%, diluting near-term earnings. In addition, Fitch
sees lease-up
risk associated with certain to-be acquired assets and existing
development
projects. The company also holds land in San Francisco, CA, Los
Angeles, CA and
Monrovia, CA. Cost-to-complete development is manageable and
represented 7.2% of
gross asset value as of Sept. 30, 2013, up from 3% as of
year-end 2012 and 0.5%
as of year-end 2011.
ELEVATED LEVERAGE FOR 'BBB-' EXPECTED TO DECLINE
Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 8.1x as of Sept. 30,
2013 pro forma,
compared with 7.9x in FY12, 8.3x in FY2011, and 8.8x in FY2010.
De-levering
common stock offerings and at-the-market program equity issuance
have improved
the overall leverage trajectory. Development activity funded by
revolving credit
facility borrowings increased leverage in 3Q2013.
Under Fitch's base case projections, AEC's leverage will sustain
in the 7.0x to
7.5x range over the next 12-to-24 months as the company grows
earnings via
acquisitions and development while funding such activity
primarily with asset
sales proceeds.
In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to
those
experienced by AEC in the 2009 period, leverage would revert
towards 8.0x;
leverage sustaining above 8.0x would be more appropriate for a
'BB+' rating. In
a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch, leverage could
sustain above 8.5x
in the near term, which would be weak for a 'BB+' rating.
GROWING BUT CONCENTRATED UNENCUMBERED POOL
As of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma for the forward-funded equity
offering and
repayment of five mortgage loans, unencumbered NOI represented
73.4% of total
NOI, up from 59.3% in 2012 and 44.2% in 2011. This growing pool
benefits
unsecured creditors and provides contingent liquidity
appropriate for the 'BBB-'
rating.
Third quarter 2013 pro forma annualized unencumbered NOI divided
by a stressed
capitalization rate of 8% covered unsecured debt by 2.0x, down
from 2.7x on a
comparable basis from 3Q2012, and adequate for a 'BBB-' rating.
Recent private
placement issuance and borrowings on the revolving credit
facility to repay
secured debt maturities and fund acquisitions and development
caused the
decline.
The unencumbered pool is somewhat concentrated with the top 10
unencumbered
properties by NOI contributing a large portion of pro forma
unencumbered NOI.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects that the 'BBB-' rating is not likely
to change in
the near-to-medium term. Fitch anticipates that Associated
Estates will continue
to invest in younger assets in higher growth markets and reduce
secured debt
levels. Fixed-charge coverage in the 2.5x-to-3.0x range and
leverage in the 7.0x
to 7.5x range is appropriate for a smaller multifamily REIT at
the 'BBB-' level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive rating and/or
Outlook momentum:
--Improved granularity in the unencumbered asset pool;
--Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage sustains above
3.0x given the
company's size (3Q'13 fixed-charge coverage was 2.8x pro forma);
--Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains below 7.0x given
the company's size
(as of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma leverage was 8.1x, however
leverage is expected
to approach to the low-to-mid 7x range over the next 12 months).
The following factors may result in negative rating and/or
Outlook momentum:
--Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage ratio sustains
below 2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains above 8.0x;
--A base case liquidity coverage ratio that excludes the impact
of refinancing
activities sustaining below 1.0x (pro forma liquidity coverage
is 1.5x).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0782
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
