(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings of Associated Estates Realty Corporation (Associated Estates, NYSE and NASDAQ: AEC): --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --$350 million unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$150 million senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-'; --$150 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned 'BBB-' ratings to the company's $45 million 4.29% senior unsecured notes due 2020 and $55 million 4.94% senior unsecured notes due 2024. The company currently has a total of $250 million of senior unsecured notes outstanding. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB-' IDR reflects favorable multifamily fundamentals resulting in sustained fixed-charge coverage appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating, improving access to capital (unsecured private placements and term loans, follow-on common equity, revolver recast), and adequate liquidity. Fitch views favorably Associated Estates' focus on improving asset quality, but there is related execution risk with respect to non-core asset sales and development lease up. Credit concerns include elevated leverage for the 'BBB-' rating for a multifamily REIT that is expected to decline, as well as a concentrated unencumbered property pool due to the company's small size. However, the company's 2.0x unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is adequate for the 'BBB-' rating. SOLID FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE Fixed-charge coverage was 2.8x in 3Q'13 pro forma for the issuance of $100 million of 4.29% senior notes due 2020 and 4.94% senior notes due 2024, a $115.1 million equity offering, proceeds from $315 million of dispositions, the repayment of five mortgage loans for $129.3 million, $372.8 million of asset acquisitions, the assumption of $28 million of mortgage debt and repayment of certain unsecured line of credit borrowings. Coverage was 2.6x for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013 compared with 2.5x in 2012 and 2.1x in 2011. Fitch defines coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred. Improving rent rollover rates, offset by moderating occupancy, are resulting in solid fixed-charge coverage. Rental rates on new and renewal leases increased by 3.2% during the third quarter of 2013 (3Q'13). Despite difficult comparisons from 2012, leasing momentum continued after new and renewal spreads of 3.9% in 2Q'13 and 2.2% in 1Q'13. Occupancy has come under slight pressure, however. Period-end same-community physical occupancy declined to 95.8% as of Sept. 30, 2013, down sequentially from 96.6% as of June 30, 2013 and year-over-year from 97.2% as of Sept. 30, 2012. Fitch anticipates that positive leasing spreads will continue in the near term due to favorable supply-demand dynamics in AEC's submarkets. For the next 12-to-24 months, Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will remain in the 2.5x to 3.0x range due to organic growth and incremental NOI from acquisitions and development, which is appropriate for a 'BBB-' rating. In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to those experienced by AEC in 2009, fixed-charge coverage would remain in the mid-2.0x range in the near term, which would be weaker for the 'BBB-' rating for a multifamily REIT of AEC's size. In a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch, fixed-charge coverage could approach 2.0x, which could place pressure on a 'BBB-' rating. SMALL SIZE BUT IMPROVING ACCESS TO CAPITAL Despite its recent growth, AEC remains substantially smaller than most of its multifamily REIT peers, with gross undepreciated assets of approximately $1.7 billion, a total market capitalization of approximately $1.6 billion, and an equity market capitalization of approximately $752 million as of Sept. 30, 2013. The company's smaller size may limit capital markets access, given that REIT-dedicated investors may not be able to acquire a meaningful investment in the company's securities. During 2013, the company demonstrated improved access to capital including via the issuance of four series of unsecured private placements and also recast its unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity date from Jan. 12, 2016 to June 15, 2017 and reducing the interest spread and facility fee across the pricing grid. In addition, the company used proceeds from its above-mentioned forward-funded equity offering to repay a portion of $129.3 million secured debt obligations on Oct. 1, 2013, which Fitch views favorably. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.5x (defined as liquidity sources divided by uses) for the period from Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under AEC's unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for post-quarter-end transactions, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of liquidity include debt maturities as well as projected recurring capital expenditures and cost-to-complete development. Debt maturities are mild pro forma for post-quarter-end transactions, with no additional 2013 maturities, followed by 5.2% of pro forma debt maturing in 2014, and 2.4% in 2015. Assuming an 80% mortgage refinance rate on upcoming secured debt, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.0x, but Fitch views this scenario as unlikely as the company plans to continue unencumbering the portfolio. The company's AFFO payout ratio was 73.1% in 3Q2013, compared with 62.8% in 2012 and 78.2% in 2011, all of which are indicative of moderate organic liquidity. PORTFOLIO UPGRADE HAS EXECUTION RISK The company is expected to stagger asset purchases and sales from 4Q2013 through 4Q2014 to improve asset quality and broaden a footprint in higher-growth markets such as Raleigh, Charlotte and Dallas. Acquisitions total $372.8 million across the southeast, mid-Atlantic and Texas and include newer vintage assets. The company is targeting dispositions of $315 million across assets in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions. Assets targeted for disposition have an average age of 18 years. Acquisition cap rates of 5.5% are below expected disposition cap rates ranging from 6% to 6.5%, diluting near-term earnings. In addition, Fitch sees lease-up risk associated with certain to-be acquired assets and existing development projects. The company also holds land in San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Monrovia, CA. Cost-to-complete development is manageable and represented 7.2% of gross asset value as of Sept. 30, 2013, up from 3% as of year-end 2012 and 0.5% as of year-end 2011. ELEVATED LEVERAGE FOR 'BBB-' EXPECTED TO DECLINE Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 8.1x as of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma, compared with 7.9x in FY12, 8.3x in FY2011, and 8.8x in FY2010. De-levering common stock offerings and at-the-market program equity issuance have improved the overall leverage trajectory. Development activity funded by revolving credit facility borrowings increased leverage in 3Q2013. Under Fitch's base case projections, AEC's leverage will sustain in the 7.0x to 7.5x range over the next 12-to-24 months as the company grows earnings via acquisitions and development while funding such activity primarily with asset sales proceeds. In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to those experienced by AEC in the 2009 period, leverage would revert towards 8.0x; leverage sustaining above 8.0x would be more appropriate for a 'BB+' rating. In a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch, leverage could sustain above 8.5x in the near term, which would be weak for a 'BB+' rating. GROWING BUT CONCENTRATED UNENCUMBERED POOL As of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma for the forward-funded equity offering and repayment of five mortgage loans, unencumbered NOI represented 73.4% of total NOI, up from 59.3% in 2012 and 44.2% in 2011. This growing pool benefits unsecured creditors and provides contingent liquidity appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating. Third quarter 2013 pro forma annualized unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed capitalization rate of 8% covered unsecured debt by 2.0x, down from 2.7x on a comparable basis from 3Q2012, and adequate for a 'BBB-' rating. Recent private placement issuance and borrowings on the revolving credit facility to repay secured debt maturities and fund acquisitions and development caused the decline. The unencumbered pool is somewhat concentrated with the top 10 unencumbered properties by NOI contributing a large portion of pro forma unencumbered NOI. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook reflects that the 'BBB-' rating is not likely to change in the near-to-medium term. Fitch anticipates that Associated Estates will continue to invest in younger assets in higher growth markets and reduce secured debt levels. Fixed-charge coverage in the 2.5x-to-3.0x range and leverage in the 7.0x to 7.5x range is appropriate for a smaller multifamily REIT at the 'BBB-' level. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may result in positive rating and/or Outlook momentum: --Improved granularity in the unencumbered asset pool; --Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage sustains above 3.0x given the company's size (3Q'13 fixed-charge coverage was 2.8x pro forma); --Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains below 7.0x given the company's size (as of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma leverage was 8.1x, however leverage is expected to approach to the low-to-mid 7x range over the next 12 months). The following factors may result in negative rating and/or Outlook momentum: --Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage ratio sustains below 2.0x; --Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains above 8.0x; --A base case liquidity coverage ratio that excludes the impact of refinancing activities sustaining below 1.0x (pro forma liquidity coverage is 1.5x). Contact: Primary Analyst Sean Pattap Senior Director +1-212-908-0642 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology (Aug. 5, 2013); --Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs (Feb. 26, 2013); --Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (Nov. 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs here 