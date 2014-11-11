(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings for
Associated Estates Realty Corporation (NYSE: AEC, Associated
Estates) as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--$350 million unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$150 million senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-';
--$250 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Associated Estates' IDR at 'BBB-' reflects
strong expected
fixed charge coverage for the rating, driven by favorable albeit
decelerating
property fundamentals in the company's multifamily markets in
the Midwest,
mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Dallas. Credit strengths also
include low leverage
for the 'BBB-' rating, and adequate liquidity, driven by a
strong revolver
capacity and limited near-term debt maturities.
The company's portfolio recycling strategy has recently entailed
the disposition
of older and low yielding assets (primarily in the greater
Washington D.C.
region) and acquisition of higher yielding assets in the
Southeast, along with
the development of five projects with expected returns that
exceed acquisition
market cap rates by 260 basis points. This strategy is a credit
positive that
should improve asset quality and bolster cash flow going
forward. AEC's cost to
complete development remains low when compared with other
multifamily REITs.
Credit concerns include a limited recent track record of
investing in
California; three of the company's five developments are in
California. The
other major rating constraint is the sustained concentration of
the company's
unencumbered pool, due in part to the company's small size ($1.8
billion total
market capitalization as of Sept. 30, 2014), which results in
AEC's dependence
on the performance of those assets. However, unencumbered asset
coverage of
unsecured debt is good for the 'BBB-' rating.
The 'BBB-' rating does not contemplate material changes in the
company's
strategic plan or capital structure over the near-to-medium
term.
Strong Fixed Charge Coverage
Improving rent rollover rates, offset by moderating occupancy,
are resulting in
solid fixed-charge coverage for the rating. Rental rates on new
and renewal
leases increased by 3.9% during the third quarter of 2014
(3Q'14). Despite
difficult comparisons from 2013, leasing momentum continued
after new and
renewal spreads of 3.3% in 2Q'14 and 1.2% in 1Q'14. Occupancy
has come under
slight pressure, however. Average physical occupancy declined to
94.6% in 3Q'14,
down sequentially from 95.5% in 2Q'14 and year-over-year from
95.8% in 3Q'13.
Fitch anticipates that positive leasing spreads will continue in
the near term
due to favorable supply-demand dynamics in AEC's submarkets.
Same community NOI increased by 2.7% in 3Q'14 after increasing
by 4.5% in 2Q'14
and 1.8% in 1Q'14. Same community NOI growth slowed when
compared with 5% growth
in 2013 and 6.9% growth in 2012. During 3Q'14, same community
NOI growth was
positive in all regions except for Northeast Ohio and was led by
Dallas (7.9%),
Indianapolis (7.2%), and Southeast FL (5.2%).
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.9x for the trailing 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2014
(3.0x in 3Q2014), up from 2.6x in 2013 and 2.5x in 2012. For the
next 12-to-24
months, Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain
between 3.0x and
3.5x due to organic NOI growth in the 3.0% to 3.5% range and
incremental EBITDA
from acquisitions and development, which is strong for a 'BBB-'
rating.
In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to
those
experienced by AEC in 2009, fixed-charge coverage would remain
in the high-2.0x
range in the near to medium term, which would remain appropriate
for the 'BBB-'
rating for a multifamily REIT of AEC's size. Fitch defines
fixed-charge coverage
as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital
expenditures divided by
total interest incurred.
Low Leverage for Rating
Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 7.1x for the trailing
12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2014, compared with 8.3x in FY13 and 7.9x in FY2012.
De-levering
common stock offerings and at-the market program equity issuance
coupled with
debt repayment via asset sales proceeds improved the overall
leverage
trajectory.
Under Fitch's base case projections, AEC's leverage will sustain
in the 7.0x to
7.5x range over the next 12 to 24 months as the company should
generate
incremental cash flow via acquisitions and development while
funding such
activity primarily with asset sales proceeds. In the
above-referenced stress
case, leverage would revert towards the 8.0x to 8.5x range;
leverage sustaining
above 8.0x would be more appropriate for a 'BB+' rating.
Adequate Liquidity
Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.6x (defined as liquidity
sources divided by
uses) for the period from Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016. Sources
of liquidity
include unrestricted cash, availability under AEC's unsecured
revolving credit
facility, and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities after
dividends and distributions. Uses of liquidity include debt
maturities as well
as projected recurring capital expenditures and cost-to-complete
consolidated
and unconsolidated development. Assuming an 80% mortgage
refinance rate on
upcoming secured debt, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.9x.
The company benefits from a large relative unsecured revolver
capacity and mild
upcoming debt maturities. AEC's $350 million unsecured revolver
represents 19.2%
of gross undepreciated assets, compared with 9 multifamily REIT
peers for which
this ratio represented 7.9% of gross undepreciated assets as of
Sept. 30, 2014.
As of Sept. 30, 2014, 3.4% of debt matures for the remainder of
2014 followed by
2.7% in 2015 and 11% in 2016.
The company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio
was 65.5% in
3Q'14, compared with 67.9% in 2013 and 62.8% in 2012, all of
which are
indicative of moderate organic liquidity. In September 2014,
AEC's Board of
Directors declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per
share, increasing
the annualized dividend to $0.80 from $0.76 per share. Based on
the current
payout ratio, the company retains approximately $23 million
annually.
Portfolio Recycling Improves Asset Quality
Fitch views AEC's capital recycling strategy positively because
it lessens
portfolio age, reduces exposure to the greater Washington D.C.
region, which is
expected to face challenging fundamentals over the next year due
to tepid job
growth expectations, and improves overall portfolio yields.
Since October 2013, the company purchased five newer vintage
properties in
Charlotte, Raleigh and Cary, NC and AEC is expected to purchase
three additional
assets in Atlanta, GA, Tampa, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL by
mid-2015, which
should collectively total over $400 million in stabilized and
lease-up property
acquisitions since late 2013. The company has sold four
properties in Silver
Spring, MD, Columbia, MD, Pikesville, MD, and Nashville, TN
during 2014 and is
expected to sell a total of $265 million for full year 2014 at a
weighted
average cap rate of 5.6%.
Concentrated Unencumbered Pool
In 3Q'14, unencumbered NOI represented 76.3% total NOI, up from
72.2% in 2013
and 59.3% in 2012. This growing pool benefits unsecured
creditors and serves as
a source of contingent liquidity to the company, and
unencumbered assets (3Q'14
annualized unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8.5%
capitalization rate)
covered net unsecured debt by 2.4x, compared with 1.9x as of
Sept. 30, 2013 and
2.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012. The unencumbered pool is concentrated
with the top 10
unencumbered properties by NOI contributing a material portion
of total NOI.
Unencumbered asset concentration is a major limitation to the
rating.
Small Size But Good Access to Capital
Despite its recent growth, AEC remains substantially smaller
than its
multifamily REIT peers, with gross undepreciated assets of
approximately $1.8
billion, a total market capitalization of approximately $1.7
billion, and an
equity market capitalization of approximately $1 billion as of
Sept. 30, 2014.
The company's smaller size may limit capital markets access,
given that REIT
dedicated investors may not be able to acquire a meaningful
investment in the
company's securities.
During 2013, the company demonstrated improved access to capital
including via
the issuance of four series of unsecured private placements and
also recast its
unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity date from
January 2016 to June
2017 and reducing the interest spread and facility fee across
the pricing grid.
In addition, the company used proceeds from a forward-funded
equity offering to
repay a portion of $129.3 million secured debt obligations in
October 2013,
which was a credit positive. In July 2014, the company entered
into an amended
unsecured term loan agreement, extending the maturity to January
2020 from
January 2018 and lowering the borrowing spread to LIBOR plus 140
bps from LIBOR
plus 170 bps based on the company's current ratings. The
amendment was a credit
positive in that it extended duration and will improve fixed
charge coverage
going forward, all else being equal.
Limited Development Track Record in California
In February 2014, AEC entered into a partnership agreement with
American
International Group, Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook) for the
development and operation of 350 8th, a 410-unit apartment
community in San
Francisco, CA. This follows the 2013 partnership agreement with
Legendary
Investors Group No. 1 LLC for the development and operation of
950 East Third, a
472-unit apartment community located in Los Angeles, CA. The
company is also
developing The Desmond on Wilshire, a 175-unit apartment
community in Los
Angeles, CA and holds unimproved land in Monrovia, CA for future
development.
AEC's track record of developing and operating apartments in
California, either
on balance sheet or via joint ventures, is limited when compared
to other more
coastal-focused apartment REITs. Nevertheless, the company
estimates that its
stabilized yield on current developments is 6.75%, which is 260
bps higher than
current market acquisition cap rates of 4.15%, which supports
the investment
thesis. Further, the company is partially mitigating its
California development
risk by entering into joint ventures. AEC's total consolidated
cost to complete
development was manageable 3.2% of gross undepreciated assets as
of Sept. 30,
2014 compared with the multifamily REIT peer average excluding
AEC of 3.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating momentum over the near
to medium term.
However, the following factors may result in positive rating
and/or Outlook
momentum:
--Improved granularity in the unencumbered asset pool;
--Sustained outperformance in operating metrics such as
same-store NOI growth
when compared with the company's multifamily REIT peers;
--Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage sustains above
3.0x given the
company's size (TTM fixed-charge coverage was 2.9x);
--Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains below 7.0x given
the company's size
(TTM leverage was 7.1x).
The following factors may result in negative rating and/or
Outlook momentum:
--A material change in the company's capital structure stemming
from more
shareholder friendly activities in response to shareholder
pressures;
--Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage ratio sustains
below 2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains above 8.0x;
--A base case liquidity coverage ratio that excludes the impact
of refinancing
activities sustaining below 1.0x (liquidity coverage is 1.6x for
Oct. 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2016).
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
