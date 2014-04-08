(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Astoria
Financial Corp (AF) at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable.
The Stable Outlook assumes that credit costs and capital levels
will remain
relatively stable, and earnings will remain below its rated peer
averages over
the near term. See the full list of rating actions at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
AF's ratings reflect asset quality consistent with its rating
category. Fitch
attributes the relatively stronger asset quality to solid
underwriting
standards. However, this strength is somewhat offset by weak
profitability and a
relatively weaker liquidity and funding profile than similarly
rated peers.
Profitability measures are constrained by relatively higher cost
of funds, while
the liquidity profile reflects greater reliance on wholesale
funding than
similarly sized banks.
Fitch views AF's asset quality as a ratings strength because of
its relatively
lower credit costs through the cycle due to solid underwriting.
Net charge-offs
peaked at a manageable 77bps in 2009 and totalled 17bps for
2013. Fitch expects
credit costs to remain low over the near- to medium- term. That
said, Fitch
believes NPAs will remain elevated in the near term. Since the
bulk of AF's
mortgages are located in New York and New Jersey, the
foreclosure process is a
lengthy proposition given the respective states judicial
foreclosure process.
However, since AF regularly marks to market its foreclosed
assets, additional
loss content is expected to remain low.
Earnings are a rating weakness for the company. AF is heavily
reliant on spread
income and is affected negatively during periods of low interest
rates. Given
the level and cyclicality of earnings, a near-term improvement
in earnings is
unlikely to impact the company's credit rating.
Fitch views AF's liquidity profile as a constraint on its
current credit rating.
Although AF currently has sufficient liquidity, the company is
relatively more
reliant on non-core funding sources such as FHLB advances and
repurchase
agreements. In 2013, average wholesale funding balances totaled
$4.1 billion or
16% of average assets. Because AF has relatively higher reliance
on wholesale
funding, the company has a relatively higher loan to deposit
ratio and higher
cost of funds.
Fitch reviewed AF as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which
also includes
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., Emigrant Bancorp,Inc., and New
York Community
Bancorp, Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow business
models, limited
deposit franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch views
these limitations
as ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is
composed of banks
with total assets ranging from $4 billion to $47 billion that
lend primarily in
the New York City metropolitan, residential real estate market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT
AF's ratings are sensitive to sensitive to a change to AF's
liquidity profile
and earnings performance. Should AF grow its core deposit base
and improve core
earnings, positive ratings momentum could build. Structural
improvement in
earnings, such as improved revenue diversification or lower
funding costs, could
be a credit positive over the medium- to longer- term.
Conversely, although not anticipated, deterioration of asset
quality metrics
could lead to a ratings downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
AF's preferred issuances are notched below AF's Viability
Rating. The notch
differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of
incremental
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
AF's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in AF's VR.
The rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
AF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank subsidiary,
Astoria Federal
Savings, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which
is mandated in
the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should AF begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Astoria Federal Savings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Astoria Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
--Preferred Stock at 'B'.
Astoria Federal Savings & Loan
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook:
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-'.
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013)
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013)
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18, 2014)
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (June 11,
2013)
Fitch Fundamentals Index (Jan. 15, 2014)
Risk Radar Global - 1Q13 (April 1, 2013)
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014)
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,(Jan. 31, 2014)
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014)
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity - Third-Quarter 2013
(Dec. 5, 2013)
Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA (march 24, 2014
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA
here
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.