LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Rating has affirmed UK-based
pharmaceutical
company AstraZeneca PLC's (AZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating remains underpinned by AZ's leading position in the
global
pharmaceutical sector, supported by a business risk profile
characterised by
scale, diversification, and focus on innovation. The group is
accelerating the
development of new treatments to counterbalance growing
competition from generic
drugs. As a result rating headroom is limited during the group's
transformation
phase.
The Stable Outlook, however, reflects our expectation that the
introduction of
new treatments, particularly in the field of immuno-oncology,
will return the
company to growth over the next 18 months with restructuring
aiding
profitability and cash generation thus translating into mildly
positive
financial trends over 2017-2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Rating Headroom: We view the near-term financial profile
of AZ as
stretched compared with our rating sensitivities due to current
pressures from
intensifying generic competition, investment in its R&D base and
front-loaded
restructuring costs to protect profitability. Following the
earnings diluting
acquisitions of ZS Pharma and Acerta, we view financial leverage
as temporarily
not aligned with the 'A' IDR with funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage peaking at 3.4x at end-16 (2.6x in 2015), breaching our
negative
guideline of 3x. FFO fixed charge cover also dropped below the
6x negative
guideline to 4.9x in 2016 from 6.4x in 2015.
Growth, Margin Enhancement from 2018: Fitch expects financial
metrics to remain
stretched in 2017, which we view as a key transitional year to
advance new
treatments and of cost-cutting measures. This should support a
return to growth,
driving an improvement of financial metrics relative to rating
sensitivities.
Failure or delay to return the company towards profitable growth
by 2018, as
assumed in our rating case, will put pressure on the ratings and
outlook in the
absence of further capital preservation measures to protect its
financial
structure.
Weak FCF Generation: Fitch's rating case assumes a prolonged
period of negative
free cash flow (FCF) generation to 2019 as a result of AZ's
currently elevated
investment levels and softer sales and profitability. Therefore
restoring
revenue growth is key to achieving the projected deleveraging
and bringing debt
protection levels back within our guidance for the rating.
Additionally
licensing and disposal of non-core drugs, subsidising some of
the investments
and restructuring will provide management with flexibility to
manage this
financial transition period.
Patent Expiries Pressure Top Line: Fitch-defined 'sales-at-risk'
from US, EU,
Japan and China patent expiries up to end-2019 increased to 45%
of 2016 sales
(from 34% in 2015) and we view AZ as the European pharmaceutical
company most
exposed to generic competition in the Fitch-rated universe.
AZ is, however, similarly affected by patent expiry as some of
its US peers -
AbbVie Inc, Amgen, BMS or Eli Lilly - with respective
sales-at-risk of around
77%, 22%, 30% and 37% to end-2017. This demonstrates the
increased near-term
risk and volatility attached to the pharmaceuticals industry as
it brings
next-generation treatments to the market.
Restructuring Easing Margin Pressures: During 2016, the company
continued to
expand its restructuring initiatives leading to further cash
restructuring
charges estimated by Fitch at USD1.5 billion p.a. over the next
two years. AZ is
targeting R&D site footprint changes to align with globally
recognised
bio-science clusters and further restructuring of SG&A
activities. This should
allow EBITDAR margin to grow above 30% beyond 2017, which would
be healthy for
the rating.
Accelerating Investments: AZ's cash flow is being affected by
significant
upfront investments to facilitate the company's growth plans. In
addition AZ's
capex remains elevated (plateauing at 10.1% of total product
sales in 2016) as
the group continues to invest in its Cambridge headquarters and
modernise its
manufacturing sites with a focus on biologic agents.
M&A to Bolster Science Base: Fitch views AZ's recent debt-funded
acquisitions as
being in line with the group strategic priorities to return to
profitable growth
from 2018, but which will add to near-term earnings erosion and
stretch the
financial profile. Recent transactions included ZS Pharma (for
USD2.7 billion)
to strengthen the respiratory drug pipeline, as well as a 55%
stake in Acerta
(USD1.5 billion payment deferred to 2018).
Regulatory and Political Uncertainties Increasing: Fitch expects
the focus on
value in healthcare to increase as the debate over drug pricing
intensifies.
Healthcare costs have played a significant role in the recent US
presidential
election, and political uncertainty around healthcare funding is
growing under
the new US administration, in turn increasing political and
regulatory risk in
the sector. In Europe, the UK's decision to leave the EU could
disrupt the
strong UK life science sector.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Following AZ's downgrade to 'A' in December 2015 from 'A+'
reflecting elevated
business and financial risks resulting from the acceleration of
investments in
AZ's science base, at a time of growing near-term top-line
pressures associated
with the loss of patents on key drugs, sales-at-risk from patent
expiries and
FCF margins are therefore below the standards of 'A' rated
peers. In addition
FFO adjusted net leverage and FFO fixed charge cover are
temporarily below 'A'
rated peers. However, size and market position is aligned with
'AA' peers while
R&D product pipeline is showing a positive trajectory at the
current rating
level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers,
individually, or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Top line expected to contract around 6% in 2017, driven by
growing competition
from generic key drugs (Nexium, Crestor, Symbicourt, and
Seroquel), before
growth resumes from 2018 as pipeline launches overcome
compensate generic
competition, in addition to growth from licensing revenues;
-Licensing revenues peaking at USD2 billion p.a. in 2017-18
before easing to
USD1.5 billion in 2019-2020;
-EBITDA-margin to bottom out at around 29% before gradually
recovering towards
35% over the next four years;
-R&D spend peaking at around 26% of sales in 2017 before
gradually easing
towards 22% over the next four years;
-Continued focus on working capital leading to an assumed inflow
of USD500
million inflow p.a;
-Investment in the business with capex (associated with
investment in
manufacturing sites and development of the Cambridge
headquarters) remaining
high at 10% of sales in 2017 before gradually reducing to 5%,
which we consider
as a more sustainable level;
-Cash restructuring of around USD1.5 billion p.a. over 2017-18
and USD1 billion
p.a. over 2019-2020;
-Disposal of product rights of USD3.7 billion in 2017 and USD3
billion in 2018
before gradually easing; no strategic or bolt-on acquisition
expected;
-ZS Pharma acquisition (USD2.7 billion) completed in 2016;
Acerta majority stake
cash outflow USD2.5 billion in 2016 and USD1.5 billion in 2018;
the additional
option to acquire full control for USD3 billion is
conservatively expected to be
exercised by 2020;
-Lower cash taxes in 2016 considered exceptional due to transfer
pricing
arrangements between Canadian, British and Swedish tax
authorities;
-Unchanged dividends in line with 2015 levels.
-No share buy backs factored into our forecasts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Failure to mitigate near-term top-line erosion with new product
developments
and to return to growth path as per guidance, leading to further
pressure on the
business risk profile.
-Major debt-financed acquisitions or higher-than-expected
shareholder
distributions resulting in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x
or FFO fixed
charge cover of below 6x on a sustained basis.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Successful product launches supporting revenue growth and
restoring EBITDA
margin comfortably above 30%, supporting positive FCF generation
and leading to
FFO adjusted net leverage trending around 2.0x and FFO fixed
charge cover
comfortably above 8x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch assesses AZ's liquidity as adequate
with readily
available cash at USD4.5 billion at end-2016 (as defined by
Fitch after assuming
USD500 million restricted/non-readily available cash) and
undrawn committed term
bank facilities of USD3 billion maturing in 2020, which are not
subject to
financial covenants. Existing liquidity is more than sufficient
to cover
near-term maturities of USD2.3 billion in 2017.
