(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Asuransi Asei Indonesia's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Asuransi Asei's small market franchise and adequate capitalisation, which are commensurate with its rating profile. The rating also reflects the company's record of manageable but volatile underwriting performance, its conservative investment approach and the mitigation of its catastrophe risks through reinsurance. Asuransi Asei's market share of the industry's gross written premiums (GWP) was around 0.9% in 2016 (2015:1.4%). The GWP decrease in 2016 was caused mainly by Asuransi Asei's policy to stop extending the contract of a client whose net loss ratio was rising, potentially eroding the company's profitability. This strategy is expected to lead to healthier business growth in the future. Fitch considers the company's market size and scale as small when compared with some of the major domestic players and global peers. The company is a subsidiary of PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama (AA(idn)), which was previously named PT Asei Reasuransi Indonesia (Persero) (Asei Re). Asuransi Asei was created from Asei Re's direct insurance business in October 2014 through a spin-off. The company's capitalisation of 168% in 2016, as measured by its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio, is commensurate with its rating category and above the 120% minimum regulatory requirement. Fitch expects the insurer to maintain a sufficient capital buffer to support its underwriting and investment risks. The company's underwriting performance, as measured by its combined ratio, weakened to 124.8% in 2016, from 105.3% in 2015. The increase in the combined ratio was caused by its lower GWP, which resulted in a drop in the efficiency of its operations compared with 2015. The company has said it is tightening its underwriting practices to be more selective in its risk acceptance and is improving its operational expense efficiency. The company plans to have a combined ratio below 100% at end-2017. Failure to maintain a stable operating performance could undermine Asuransi Asei's ratings stability, in view of its volatile underwriting results. The company has more than 80% of its invested assets in cash and equivalents and fixed-income securities in 2016. Its exposure to below-investment grade bonds and risky assets, which include unaffiliated stocks and non-investment grade bonds, remains low compared with its adjusted equity and the median ratio guidelines for its rating category. Asuransi Asei mitigates its catastrophe exposure through surplus, quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance treaties. Fitch expects the company to apply prudent and timely monitoring and assessment of its catastrophe risk exposure and to maintain adequate reinsurance protection to keep its probable maximum loss after reinsurance coverage at a manageable level relative to its capitalisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following could lead to a downgrade: - A material deterioration of Asuransi Asei's standalone credit profile, including prolonged poor operating performance with its combined ratio staying above 110% for an extended period; - Weakening capitalisation, with its RBC ratio falling below 150% on a sustained basis. The following could lead to an upgrade: - Strengthening market franchise; - Ability to improve its underwriting margin, with a combined ratio consistently lower than 98%, and enhance its capital position, with its RBC ratio staying above 180% on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Ghaida Gunarti Analyst +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here 