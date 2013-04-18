(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ATF
Bank JSC's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'. ATF's Long-term IDRs are
unaffected at
'BBB-'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of ATF's VR at 'b-' reflects uncertainties about
the bank's
current asset quality, the bank's strategy following the
expected change of
ownership and the extent of any leverage taken on by the new
shareholder as a
result of the acquisition. At the same time, the VR is supported
by ATF's
significant loss absorption capacity, which is reasonable
relative to its
reported loan impairment, the bank's currently comfortable
liquidity and an
expected improvement in performance.
About one-third of ATF's loan book will continue to enjoy credit
protection from
current owner UniCredit Bank Austria ('A'/Stable). Consequently,
ATF will only
need to create additional reserves on this portfolio if losses
exceed a very
high threshold. NPLs and restructured loans in the non-protected
book were
broadly in line with system averages and Fitch estimates that
the bank could
have created reserves on the majority of these exposures without
breaching
minimum regulatory capital requirements.
ATF's deposit base has stabilised since the loss of 30% of the
bank's corporate
funding in Q412, when rumours of UniCredit's exit appeared in
the local market.
Liquidity will be further supported by a KZT95bn two-year
deposit to be placed
by UniCredit (to secure receivables on the credit protection)
after deal
completion. Net of expected smaller repayments to UniCredit,
this should result
in a liquidity cushion equal to about 25% of end-Q113 customer
accounts. In
Fitch's view, any debt acceleration from the sale should be
minimal.
Performance has been weak, with four consecutive years of losses
reported
between 2009 and 2012. However, stabilisation of asset quality
and the reduction
in the credit protection fee to be paid to UniCredit should
result in improved
profitability in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ATF's Long-term IDRs will likely be downgraded to the level of
its VR following
the completion of the sale of the bank (see also "Fitch
Downgrades ATF Bank to
'BBB-', Places on Rating Watch Negative" dated 21 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). The transaction has now been approved by
the National
Bank of Kazakhstan and the parties expect it to be closed by
end-April 2013.
ATF's VR could be upgraded if Fitch receives information
supporting the current
reported asset quality metrics, performance improves, related
party lending
remains moderate following the acquisition and shareholder
leverage in Fitch's
view does not represent a significant contingent risk for the
bank. A weakening
of asset quality or increase in related party
exposures/shareholder risks could
result in downward pressure on the rating.
The 'B+' rating of ATF's perpetual subordinated notes is four
notches below the
bank's current Long-term IDR. This incorporates two notches each
for incremental
non-performance risk and for potential loss severity. Following
the resolution
of the RWN, the rating of the notes will likely be downgraded to
'CC', two
notches below the bank's VR.
ATF's Support Rating of '2' reflects potential support from
UniCredit. The
rating will likely be downgraded to '5' following the completion
of the sale.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-', RWN,
unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3', RWN, unaffected
National Long-term Rating: 'AA(kaz)', RWN, unaffected
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: '2', RWN, unaffected
Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-' , RWN, unaffected
National senior unsecured debt rating 'AA(kaz)', RWN, unaffected
Subordinated debt 'BB+', RWN, unaffected
National subordinated debt 'AA-(kaz)', RWN, unaffected
Perpetual subordinated notes 'B+', RWN, unaffected
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
same as the
original rating committee outcome.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
