CHICAGO, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company
(Athene) at
'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the ratings reflects the company's strong
earnings, solid
risk-adjusted capitalization, minimal financial leverage, and
market leadership
position in the fixed-index annuity market. Offsetting these
positives are the
company's very rapid growth, relatively short operating history
and somewhat
aggressive investment portfolio.
Athene's operating earnings have been strong since inception.
Fitch believes the
favorable economics of recent acquisitions have allowed the
company to earn
returns in excess of traditional life insurance companies. Over
the long term
Athene expects to lock in a long-term interest spread of
approximately 250 basis
points on the difference between an expected investment return
on assets of
6%?7% and the cost of funds on its annuity liabilities of 3%?4%.
This translates
into a long-term GAAP return on equity target of 15%?20%. In
aggregate, Athene
has thus far met these expectations.
Fitch views Athene's risk-based capitalization (RBC) as solid
for the rating
category. Athene targets an RBC ratio of 400% or greater across
its U.S.
insurance operations. Favorably, the company has very modest
financial leverage
and currently has no plans to introduce additional financial
leverage in the
near- to intermediate-term.
As a result of the October 2013 acquisition of the U.S. annuity
operations of
Aviva PLC (Aviva USA), Athene is now one of the largest issuer
of fixed-indexed
annuities in the U.S. Given Athene's focus on fixed annuities,
the company's
earnings do not benefit from offsetting lines that are not as
exposed to spread
compression or the effects of embedded derivatives. This could
result in greater
earnings volatility relative to other more diversified industry
participants.
Athene Holding Limited (AHL), a Bermuda-domiciled privately held
insurance
holding company, was formed in 2008. While the company's
operating history is
short, Fitch notes that Athene is led by a team with extensive
industry
experience in managing net investment spread businesses within
life insurance
companies. Since 2011 the company has grown rapidly through a
series of
acquisitions with the largest being the Aviva USA transaction.
Integration of
Aviva USA remains on track and full integration is expected to
be completed by
the end of 2014.
Fitch views Athene's investment portfolio as somewhat aggressive
relative to
traditional life insurance companies. Athene has an
above-average exposure to
structured securities, in particular non-agency RMBS that the
company acquired
beginning in 2011 at a steep discount.
In 2012 and 2013, AHL also increased its exposure to
higher-yielding mezzanine
mortgage loans and limited partnerships. Fitch will continue to
monitor the
redeployment of Aviva USA's investment portfolio and the
company's ability to
continue to capture an adequate risk-adjusted spread.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade
include:
--Continued successful execution of Aviva USA integration plans;
--Additional seasoning of the company's acquired in-force book
of business over
the next 6-12 months and demonstrated profitability of new
sales;
--Strong, consistent operating performance as measured by an
operating ROE of
15% or higher;
--Maintenance of operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
of 17x or less
and financial leverage under 10%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Any unexpected issues arising from the integration of Aviva
USA;
--The announcement of any other sizable acquisitions in the near
term that
reduce management focus on the Aviva USA integration;
--Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in run-rate
operating losses
for four consecutive quarters;
--An increase in operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
to over 25x;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
below-investment
grade exposure.
