(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
(Strong) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Athene Annuity & Life
Assurance Company,
Athene Annuity and Life Company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance
Company of New
York, and Athene Life Re Ltd. (collectively referred to as
Athene). Fitch has
also affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Athene Holding Ltd.
at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Athene's ratings reflects the company's
continued very strong
financial performance and earnings, very strong capital
position, lack of
financial leverage, and market leadership position in the fixed
annuity market.
Athene has made solid progress in strengthening the company's
position in retail
annuity and flow reinsurance businesses, in diversification of
the company's
business profile, and successfully transitioned to a
publicly-traded company in
December 2016.
The ratings also reflect the company's still relatively narrow
product profile
and somewhat aggressive investment portfolio. Fitch believes
that clarification
around the implementation of new Department of Labor rules
governing the sale of
fixed-indexed annuities could have a positive impact on Athene's
credit profile
if the final rules are less restrictive to FIA writers.
Fitch views Athene's financial performance and earnings as very
strong. Fitch
believes the favorable economics of the acquisitions the company
has completed
coupled with strong asset management capabilities and favorable
equity market
conditions have allowed the company to earn returns in excess of
traditional
life insurance companies, despite historically low interest
rates. Over the long
term, Athene expects to earn a net investment spread of 2%-3% on
the difference
between its investment return on assets and its cost of
crediting on its
deferred annuity liabilities. The company has thus far met this
expectation and
reported an investment margin of 2.77% for full year 2016 and
2.85% in the first
quarter 2017.
Fitch views Athene's capital position as very strong. The
company attained a
Prism score of 'Very Strong' based on Dec. 31, 2016 data for its
U.S-domiciled
subsidiaries and Athene Life Re Ltd., its Bermuda-domiciled
reinsurance company.
Athene targets an RBC ratio of at least 400% across the
organization. At Dec.
31, 2016, Athene's RBC ratio for the U.S. domiciled subsidiaries
was 478%.
Athene uses affiliated reinsurance and currently cedes 80% of
its annuity
business and 100% of its funding agreement business to Athene
Life Re. At Dec.
31, 2016, Athene Life Re reported Bermuda statutory capital of
$6.1 billion,
well in excess of regulatory requirements. Favorably, Athene has
no financial
leverage and currently has no plans to introduce additional
financial leverage
in the near to intermediate term.
As a result of the October 2013 acquisition of the U.S. annuity
and life
operations of Aviva PLC (Aviva USA), Athene is now among the
top-five largest
issuers of fixed annuities in the U.S. and was the third largest
writer of
fixed-indexed annuities in 2016. Although Athene has made
progress in
diversifying its revenue into institutional funding business,
the company's
business profile currently lacks the business diversification
benefits of
companies who offer a broader array of mortality-based or
fee-based products.
Fitch believes that further progress on efforts to diversify its
business
profile, including the successful entry into the pension risk
transfer business,
could have a positive impact on Athene's credit profile.
Fitch views Athene's investment portfolio as somewhat aggressive
relative to
traditional life insurance companies. The company has an
above-average exposure
to structured securities, particularly non-agency RMBS that the
company acquired
beginning in 2009 at a steep discount. Although Fitch takes a
cautious view of
Athene's overweight position in structured securities, which
generated
significant losses for the industry over the past decade, Fitch
considers the
company to have a high level of expertise in managing such asset
classes, and
considers the relative quality of the portfolio to be strong.
Fitch considers the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) delay and
ongoing review of
its new regulations, collectively referred to as the 'Conflict
of Interest Rule'
or 'Fiduciary Rule', to be a positive development for companies
like ATH who are
active in the FIA market. Fitch believes that the rules as
released in their
final form in April 2016 would have had a material negative
impact on the sale
of FIAs and would likely have led to an increase in operational
costs and
litigation risk for companies selling such products. Although
there is
significant uncertainty around the outcome of the DOL's review,
Fitch believes
that there is a strong likelihood that the final rule and/or
related prohibited
transaction exemptions (PTEs) will be revised, potentially
reducing the
associated adverse sales impact and litigation risk.
Athene was formed in 2008 and has grown quickly primarily
through acquisitions
but has also developed a strong competitive retail operation
complemented by its
large flow reinsurance business. In December 2016, the company
completed its
initial public offering through which certain shareholders of
the company sold
approximately 31 million of the company's 189 million of
outstanding voting
common shares. The company received no proceeds from the IPO.
While the
company's operating history is relatively short, Athene is led
by a team with
extensive industry experience in managing net investment spread
businesses
within life insurance companies. Fitch believes that additions
over the past
couple of years at the company's senior executive level have
strengthened the
overall profile of the management team and reduced key person
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating sensitivities that could result in a rating upgrade
include:
--Further improvement in business profile driven by continued
progress on
diversification and clarity around implementation of new
Department of Labor
rules governing the sale of fixed-indexed annuities;
--Maintenance of current capitalization metrics, including a
Prism score of
'Very Strong';
--Maintain current level of operating performance.
The key rating sensitivities that could result in a ratings
downgrade include:
--Large acquisitions that are either outside of ATH's historical
risk preference
and expertise or add significantly to the company's operating or
financial
leverage;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
below
investment-grade exposure
--Deterioration in ATH's operating performance, resulting in an
ROE below 9%;
--Prism score below 'Very Strong'.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Athene Holding Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'.
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company
Athene Annuity and Life Company
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York
Athene Life Re Ltd.
--IFS at 'A-'.
Athene Global Funding
--Medium-term note program at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001