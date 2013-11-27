(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 27

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxemburg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time Fitch has affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita Value of Business In-Force transaction and its Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at 'BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk, its strong capital position and its strong performance in 9M13. These positive rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependency on unit-linked products and its relatively small size.

The ratings of SQ ReVita and Salam III are the same as ATL's IDR. This is because despite having some structured elements, Fitch treats both transactions as effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior unsecured corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly recourse nature, and what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the structure.

ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders or other external parties that provide guarantees offered within ATL's products carry the risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively that the remaining mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured.

Fitch views ATL's capitalisation as strong based on the agency's risk-based capital assessment as well as the company's regulatory solvency ratio of 195% at end-9M13 (2012: 178%). Fitch acknowledges that ATL achieves its strong capitalisation without benefiting from subordinated debt. Fitch expects that ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels, assuming that the insurer will continue to upstream only moderate dividend levels to its parent companies, FWU AG and VHV.

For 9M13, ATL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR96.1m (9M12: EUR95.4m) and net income of EUR1.9m (9M12: 1.0m; 2012: EUR2.5m). ATL confirmed its 2012 GWP levels as premium income increased by 0.7% in 9M13 (2012: 11.8%). Fitch will continue to monitor ATL's premium development as customer demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to decrease when uncertainty about capital markets increases. In terms of product diversification Fitch views positively that ATL introduced takaful (Islamic insurance) life insurance products in Germany in 4Q12 and in France during 2013.

ATL's earnings also depend on the market value of assets under management (AuM). The company achieved a 3.0% yoy increase of AuM to EUR519m at end-9M13, which supports ATL's earnings prospects. Fitch views ATL's bottom line profitability as strong. Despite its cost-intensive distribution channels ATL achieved an annualised return on assets of around 0.6% in 9M13 (2012: 0.56%).

When Salam III's entire USD100m is issued, ATL's total financing commitments to total available capital (TFC) ratio will increase to 2.3x from 0.7x. Although this is a relatively high ratio, it does not currently affect ATL's ratings, as the programme will be paid back through acquisition fees included in the insurance premiums of the designated block of new business policies and because of the provisions included in ATL's contractual agreements with its distribution partners, which significantly reduce the insurer's credit risk arising from lapses.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key ratings triggers for an upgrade include continued improvements in the company's franchise and scale, and stability in the company's GWP developments in various countries, while maintaining strong capitalisation.

Fitch views a downgrade of ATL's ratings in the near term as unlikely. However, a significant and sustained deterioration in profitability resulting in a return on assets below 0.20% over a prolonged period of time could result in a downgrade. Additionally, the TFC ratio increasing to more than 3x could lead to a downgrade.

ATL offers unit-linked and term insurance products, predominantly in Germany, France and Italy. ATL had total assets of EUR588.6m at end-2012 and is owned by FWU AG (74.9%) and by VHV (25.1%), a medium-sized German insurance group. FWU AG is owned by nine partners (95%) and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%).