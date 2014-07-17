(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Atomic Energy Power Corporation's (Atomenergoprom) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. Atomenergoprom's 'BBB' ratings benefit from state support and continue to be aligned with those of the Russian Federation (BBB/Negative), its ultimate shareholder.

We assess Atomenergoprom's standalone profile at 'BB+'. The group's sound financial profile, full vertical integration, large order book, operations under long-term contracts, strong market positions globally, limited volume risk in electricity sales and nuclear generation capacity expansion under the capacity supply agreements (CSAs) with long-term guaranteed payments exhibit the characteristics of a solid investment grade company. However, the unpredictability of the Russian regulatory framework in the power markets constrains its standalone profile to sub-investment grade.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Rating Aligned with Sovereign

Atomenergoprom's ratings incorporate state support and are aligned with those of the Russian Federation as Fitch considers the strategic, operational and to a lesser extent legal ties between Atomenergoprom and its 100% direct parent State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and ultimately the state as strong, in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiarity Rating Linkage methodology. Rosatom, a former Russian Ministry for Atomic Energy, is in turn 100%-state owned.

Strong Ties

The strength of the links is underpinned by Atomenergoprom's strategic importance for the implementation of the state programme for the development of the Russian nuclear civil segment, track record of tangible financial support from the state, centralised treasury at Rosatom's level and the fact that Atomenergoprom's board of directors consists fully of Rosatom's representatives. As part of state support, Atomenergoprom received equity injections of RUB289bn (USD8.5bn) over 2010-2013 and expects to receive RUB300bn (USD8.8bn) over 2014-2018.

Better Than Forecast 2013 Performance

Atomenergoprom outperformed our financial forecasts for 2013 with funds from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage remaining below 2x at 1.75x and FFO fixed charge cover of 7.5x well above the forecast 6x. This was driven by stronger than expected performance of the generation segment due to the life extension of several units, which were initially scheduled to be in maintenance, as well as higher volumes in trading and fuel divisions.

Sound Credit Metrics Expected

We expect Atomenergoprom's credit metrics to remain strong in 2014-2015 with some deterioration in 2016-2018 due to an intensive phase of capex. As part of its domestic and international expansion strategy, the group intends to embark on a large capex programme of RUB1,555bn (USD45.7bn) over 2014-2018. We forecast FFO gross adjusted leverage will stay below 2x in 2014-2015 but exceed 2.5x by 2018 with FFO fixed charge cover declining to around 4x by 2017. Although the group has sizeable nuclear liabilities of RUB103bn at end-2013, we calculate that their impact on the leverage metrics is immaterial at less than 0.1x. Despite some weakening in the medium term, the group's credit metrics compares well with that of the Russian utilities, international nuclear power generating utilities and peers involved in various stages of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Global Scale, Vertical Integration

The strength of Atomenergoprom's business profile is supported by its full vertical integration across all the stages of the nuclear fuel cycle ranging from uranium mining, conversion and enrichment to nuclear energy generation whereas its international peers are engaged in a limited number of the nuclear cycle stages. The group is also one of the leading global players with proven technologies and strong market positions in all the stages of the nuclear fuel cycle, which are represented by oligopolistic markets with high barriers to entry. This provides a solid platform for sustainable growth.

Generation Remains Key to EBITDA

We expect nuclear power generation to remain the largest driver of Atomenergoprom's EBITDA (61% in 2013) and cash flow generation in the short to medium term. This is due to the planned nuclear capacity expansion in Russia, all of which is planned to operate under the CSAs that provide for much more favourable economics compared with capacity sales on the market. We view the revised capacity expansion plan as less ambitious and believe that the risks associated with the expansion could be mitigated by limited volume risk on the Russian electricity market, financial state support and planned operation of new NPPs under the CSAs.

Large Order Book; Limited Volume Risk

Atomenergoprom's relatively good cash flow visibility is underpinned by its large international order book, operations under long-term contracts at the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle and low volume risk for the electricity sales. While these factors do not fully eliminate volume risk, they significantly minimise it, contributing to the higher predictability of the group's EBITDA and cash flow, which is assessed by Fitch in combination with the price risk exposure and regulatory framework for electricity generation.

Price Risk Exposure Varies

Despite the long-term contracting nature, the group is exposed to the price risk in sales of its products, albeit to a varying degree depending on the business segment, with the highest exposure by the electricity generation, while a large share of sales of uranium products is carried out based on long-term prices. The price risk undermines the company's ability to fully exercise the benefits of the cash flow predictability underpinned by long-term contracts especially given that electricity generation accounts for over half of the group's EBITDA.

However, we expect the price risk of the power generation segment to reduce in the medium term due to the forecast increase in the share of capacity sales under the CSAs in generation segment EBITDA to over 60% by 2018 (13% in 2013).

Unpredictable Russian Regulatory Regime

Similar to other Russian utilities, Atomenergoprom is exposed to high regulatory risk, reflected in frequent modifications of the regulation and political interventions. This undermines the predictability of the regulatory framework that is necessary for utilities to make long-term investment decisions. The regulation instability builds uncertainties into the companies' operations and weighs on their cash flow generation increasing business and financial risks.

The uncertainties surrounding the regulatory regime are the key factor constraining Russian utilities' standalone ratings to sub-investment grade. While Atomenergoprom's business profile benefits from operational diversification, we do not view it sufficient enough to fully mitigate its exposure to the unpredictability of the power market regulation as over half of its EBITDA is generated from the electricity sales on the Russian market.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- A negative rating action on the sovereign would be replicated on Atomenergoprom.

- Deterioration of the financial profile (e.g. FFO gross adjusted leverage above 3x and FFO fixed charge coverage below 4x) on a sustained basis may be negative for the standalone profile, but ratings may continue to be supported by the parent and ultimately the state. However, the company's ratings may be adversely affected if the credit metrics deterioration is perceived as a sign of diminishing state support.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- A revision of the Outlook on the sovereign to Stable would be replicated on Atomenergoprom.

-Further positive sovereign rating action, if there are more robust legal ties between Atomenergoprom and its ultimate parent - the state (e.g. financial guarantees for a large portion of debt; cross default provisions), would lead to the continuous alignment of its ratings with the sovereign's ratings. However, a positive sovereign rating action is unlikely to be replicated for Atomenergoprom at its current rating level (except for the Outlook revision) if the strength of the links with the parent and ultimately the state remains unchanged.

- Enhancement of the business profile through geographic diversification and/or operational diversification reducing the contribution of the Russian power generation to EBITDA to well below 50% would be positive for the group's standalone profile but are unlikely to change the rating while it remains state supported.

- FFO gross adjusted leverage below 2x and FFO fixed charge cover above 6x on a sustained basis would improve Atomenergoprom's standalone creditworthiness, but not necessarily its ratings.

For the sovereign rating of Russian Federation, Atomenergoprom's parent, Fitch outlined the following sensitivities in its rating action commentary of 21 March 2014:

Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in negative rating action on Russia include:

- An intensification of sanctions, resulting in further restrictions in access to financing for the private and/or public sectors or reduced export market access, large-scale capital flight and further impact on the real economy.

- A weakening in the balance of payments leading to a substantial fall in reserves.

- A further deterioration in growth prospects, with an impact on the financial system.

- A steep and prolonged oil price fall that had a material impact on the economy and public finances.

The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a positive rating change.

Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in a stabilisation of the Outlook on Russia's Long-term ratings include:

- A reduction in tensions with the international community over Crimea, resulting in a reduced risk of wide-ranging sanctions being imposed.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Adequate Liquidity

Almost half of Atomenergoprom's debt at end-1Q14 was short term. The company plans to extend its debt maturity profile over the next couple of years to align it with its target ratio of short-term debt to total indebtedness of 20%. Its cash position of RUB161.6bn (including cash & cash equivalents and bank deposits) was sufficient to cover its short-term liabilities of RUB112.4bn at end-1Q14. Atomenergoprom (at the holding company level) also has access to undrawn credit lines of RUB159.7bn (as of 1 July 2014) from Russian banks, almost half of which matures in 2014 and for half of which the company pays a commitment fee. Atomenergoprom has introduced a cash pooling system and centralised debt management.

Manageable FX Risk

We assess the group's FX risk as manageable due to the natural hedge. 30% of the group's 2013 revenue and about a quarter of its EBITDA were generated in foreign currencies (mainly US dollar and euro) whereas 22% of its debt at end-2013 was US dollar-denominated and 8% in euros.

LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable