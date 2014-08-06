(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based
Attijariwafa Bank's (AWB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-' and Support Rating (SR)
at '3'. The
Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
AWB's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect a
moderate probability of support from the Moroccan authorities.
AWB is one of the
Moroccan leading corporate and retail banks with a 26% market
share in both
deposits and lending. It is domestically-owned and operates
internationally with
subsidiaries in Tunisia and in sub-Saharan African countries.
The Stable Outlook
on the bank reflects the Moroccan sovereign's Outlook.
Fitch considers that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to
support AWB if needed, given the bank's strong franchise in the
country.
However, Fitch views the probability of support as only moderate
given Morocco's
financial strength (BBB-/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, SRF and SR would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view of the
Moroccan state's willingness or ability to support the bank.
AWB's National
Ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign is downgraded by
multiple notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
AWB's VR reflects its modest capital ratios and moderate asset
quality given its
high loan book concentration, significant international
exposures towards weak
economies and high related-party lending. It also factors in
AWB's leading
domestic franchise, its capacity to generate sustained
profitability and its
overall acceptable funding and liquidity profile. Fitch views
AWB's modest
capital ratios as having a higher influence on its VR than other
attributes.
Compared with peers, AWB's capitalisation is modest given its
high loan book
concentration and exposure to volatile markets such as
sub-Saharan African
countries and Tunisia (together 21% of total assets at
end-2013). The Fitch core
capital (FCC) ratio was only 8.8% at end-2013, although it has
been increasing
since 2011 (8.2% at end-2012 and 6.5% at end-2011).
Fitch views AWB's asset quality as moderate. AWB's impaired
loans ratio was 6.3%
in 2013, reflecting economic pressures encountered by Moroccan
corporates and
SMEs (66% of loan portfolio at end-2013), a still challenging
operating
environment in Tunisia (6.5% of AWB's loans portfolio) and weak
economies in
sub-Saharan African countries (13%). Fitch expects impaired
loans to keep rising
in 2014, albeit only moderately, due to persistent economic
uncertainties in
those countries.
High obligor concentration in AWB's loan book still represents a
material credit
risk. At end-2013, six credit exposures represented more than
10% of FCC, with
the top 20 obligors representing a significant 2.1x FCC. This
concentration
reflects, to some extent, the concentration of the Moroccan
economy in certain
sectors and AWB's high domestic market shares. Those large
exposures included
related-party lending (which accounted for 27% of AWB's FCC at
end-2013), which
Fitch considers a rating weakness.
AWB's profitability remained strong in 2013 despite slowing
growth in domestic
loan activity and higher loan impairment charges. Operating
profitability was
supported by international loan activity and a controlled
cost-to-income ratio
(44.5% in 2013).
Fitch considers AWB's funding and liquidity profile as
acceptable. Retail
deposits form the bulk of funding (75% of total funding -
excluding equity - at
end-2013) and liquidity is improving as a result of slowing
demand for credits
and continuously growing client deposits. Fitch considers that
AWB's buffer of
available liquid assets is acceptable. It only covers six months
of short-term
market funding, but one year-and-half of short-term market
funding when
excluding repo with the Moroccan Central Bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR would benefit from an improvement of AWB's
capitalisation. Conversely,
higher credit risk or a significant deterioration of asset
quality could put
pressure on AWB's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+ (mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
