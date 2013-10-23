(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Australia's
four major banking groups: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
(ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA); National Australia Bank Limited
(NAB); and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The Outlook on each bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable. A full list of rating actions
can be found at the end of this commentary.
This action forms part of a broader review of highly-rated Asia-Pacific
financial institutions.
The rating review focuses on the Australia-domiciled entities within each group
and therefore does not encompass their overseas subsidiaries. These will be
reviewed at a later date as part of Fitch's normal review process. The ratings
of each bank's covered bond programme and issuance is unaffected by this review.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating affirmations reflect: the banks' dominant franchises in Australia and
New Zealand; straightforward and transparent business models; strong and stable
profitability; generally robust risk management; solid liquidity management; and
adequate capitalisation. The agency also takes into account the conservative and
hands-on approach of the Australian prudential regulator. Offsetting these
factors are a structural reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from
offshore markets, and high household indebtedness in Australia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VRs) and IDRs
The Long- and Short-Term IDRs of all four banks are driven by their VRs. Sound
asset quality, robust and stable earnings, adequate capitalisation, solid
liquidity positions, and simple and transparent business models contribute to
investor confidence and provide a buffer to the banks' reliance on wholesale
funding, particularly from offshore sources.
The funding structure has improved since 2008 and is likely to continue to
improve in the short- to medium-term, with a focus on improving stability -
either through further lengthening of wholesale funding and/or increased use of
customer deposits. Nevertheless, at just under 40% of total funding, the
reliance on wholesale funding is high relative to most international peers and
exposes the banks to dislocation in international wholesale funding markets.
The risks associated with these profiles are generally well managed, with
wholesale funding diversified by geography, product, investor and maturity,
fully collateralised swaps used to hedge all foreign currency borrowings and by
maintaining significant holdings of high-quality liquid assets that are eligible
for central bank repo-facilities. The banks all undertake substantial investor
meeting programmes to maintain confidence in the system.
The outlook for the banks' operating environment remains subdued, with revenue
growth to remain under some pressure as a result of competition and modest
credit growth. In addition, impairment charges are likely to rise from cyclical
lows, with the agency expecting a modest but manageable deterioration in asset
quality over the next 12-18 months. A hard landing in China could produce a more
significant deterioration in asset quality, although Fitch believes this
scenario is unlikely.
Capital remains adequate for the business mix and risks. Basel III was
implemented on an advanced timeframe from 1 January 2013, and Fitch does not
expect any of the banks to have difficulty in meeting the requirements. The
conservative interpretation of the Basel rules by the Australian regulator means
headline regulatory and Fitch capital ratios are lower than those of
international peers. However, on a globally harmonised basis, Australian banks'
ratios compare well with international peers. All four banks are likely to be
designated as D-SIBs - therefore further modest capital accumulation is
possible, although the agency expects internal capital generation should be
ample to meet these needs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Viability Ratings (VRs) and IDRs
Rating upside for the major Australian banks is limited, given their currently
high ratings and weaker funding profile relative to those of similarly rated
international peers.
The VRs and IDRs of all four banks could be adversely affected by a material
deterioration in their funding and liquidity profiles, leaving them susceptible
to prolonged funding market dislocation; and a significant weakening in the
operating environment, such as may occur following a hard landing in China,
which negatively impacts profitability and capitalisation. A downward rating
action could also result from a major loosening of credit underwriting standards
in the pursuit of loan growth in a modest credit growth environment.
In addition, ANZ and NAB face some risks that are less evident at the more
domestically focused CBA and WBC. To date, ANZ's Asian expansion has been
measured, and the overall risk profile of the group has not increased
materially. However, should the group deviate significantly from its current
strategy, or were it to pursue a large acquisition thereby increasing its risk
profile, a negative rating action could ensue. NAB's UK operations leave it more
susceptible to a downturn in Europe than its major Australian bank peers and
this is reflected in the group's lower-than-peer profitability. This exposure
could leave NAB's asset quality more exposed to deterioration than domestic
peers. Should there be a downturn in the UK that leads to material weakness in
NAB's UK business, negative rating action could result.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major Australian banks
reflect their systemic importance, and an extremely high probability of support
from the Australian authorities, if needed. The Support Ratings and Support
Rating Floors of all four banks are vulnerable to global regulatory initiatives
aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks. A change in
the ability of the Australian authorities to provide support could also result
in a downgrade of the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors - this would
likely be reflected in a downgrade of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Government-guaranteed Debt
The major Australian banks' government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating
as the Australian sovereign. Hence, any change in the sovereign rating will be
reflected in the ratings of the government-guaranteed debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
The ratings of the major Australian banks' senior unsecured debt are aligned
with each entity's Long- and Short-Term IDRs. Any change in the IDRs will be
reflected in the ratings of the senior unsecured debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Hybrid Instruments
The ratings of the major Australian banks' non-Basel III compliant subordinated
debt are notched one level down from the VRs for loss severity, and no notching
has been applied for non-performance risk. Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments are
notched five levels from the respective bank's VRs: two notches to reflect loss
severity and three to reflect non-performance risk. These instrument ratings are
likely to move in line with the banks' VRs.
The four major Australian banks dominate their home markets. At 31 August 2013,
the four majors combined held 79% of the Australian banking system assets. They
are also heavily domestic, with Australia and New Zealand accounting for 78%-98%
of exposure at default at each bank's most recent reporting date.
The ratings are as follows:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
USD60bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+';
USD10bn 3(a)(2) medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'AA-';
USD25bn 144A medium-term note programme: assigned at 'AA-'/'F1+';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
AUD debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-';
USD70bn Euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'AA-';
USD25bn 3(a)(2) medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'AA-';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
CBA Capital Trust II:
Preferred stock (ISIN: US12479BAA08): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'; and
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0347918723): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Instruments LLC 2 :
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0269714464): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust I:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust II:
Preferred stock (ISIN: US635192AA58, USU62948AA97): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust III:
Preferred stock (ISIN: AU3FN0000121): affirmed at 'BBB'.
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
USD70bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr';
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.