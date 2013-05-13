(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based
Coca-Cola Amatil's (CCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Major bottler of Coca-Cola: CCL's 'BBB+' rating benefits from a
one-notch uplift
from its standalone rating of 'BBB' reflecting its close
strategic ties to
global soft drink giant, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, A+/
Stable). TCCC is CCL's
main shareholder with a 29.3% share. TCCC nominates two of
CCL's nine board
members. CCL is one of TCCC's top five Coca-Cola
bottlers, and also
provides TCCC with access to over 285 million consumers in the
Asia-Pacific
region.
High entry barriers: CCL's stand-alone rating is supported by
the competitive
advantage and barriers to entry offered by its exclusive
contract to bottle and
distribute Coca-Cola across Australia and New Zealand as well as
by CCL's well
entrenched and leading market position.
Dominant and increasing soft-drink market share: CCL has a
77%-78% share in
Australia's 2,500kl non-alcoholic beverage market. ASAI (brands
such as Pepsi
and Schweppes), CCL's largest competitor, has a market share of
around 15%-20%
with the balance being mostly private labelled (supermarket
chain) goods. CCL
has managed to protect its market share while increasing its
unit prices over
the last five years.
Driver of supermarket traffic: Studies conducted by CCL indicate
that between
10% and 20% of Australian shoppers were prepared to switch
retailers to buy
cheaper Coca-Cola - a claim reinforced by the fact that
Coca-Cola has
been the top product overall in supermarket trolleys for
the last 15 years.
Heavy reliance on supermarket distribution channel: Reliance on
and
concentration of the Australian supermarket distribution channel
is a material
weakness in CCL's operating risk profile. Half of CCL's
Australian beverage EBIT
is generated via the supermarket channel. This amounts to 35% of
the group's
EBIT. Woolworths and Coles represent about 80% of supermarket
sales in Australia
and these two businesses are unilaterally driving price
deflation across the
majority of their supplier's product lines.
Sensitivity of volumes to weather: CCL's soft drink sales are
exposed to
weather-related risks. The majority of CCL's Australian soft
drink sales occur
in the midst of the Australian summer which coincides with the
peak retail
months of November to January. Bad weather over this period has
been blamed for
annualised falls in volume of up to 2%.
Poor execution of diversification strategy: CCL has attempted to
diversify its
earnings base both geographically and by product line but most
of these attempts
have been poorly executed. Of CCL's EBIT 70% is still generated
from Australian
soft drink sales. Sequential write-downs in the inventory of the
food business
(SPC Ardmona) over the last two years and continued price
deflation driven by
the Australian grocery retail channel provide little prospect of
a future
turn-around of this business.
Moreover, prospects for a re-entry into the beer market in FY14
are lacklustre
at best, with the JV with Casella and the distribution of the
little known
Rekoderlig facing the well-entrenched domestic beer portfolios
of the Fosters
group and Lion Nathan (a subsidiary of the Kirin group).
Rating Sensitivity
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Diminishing of CCL's strategic or operational significance to
TCCC
-Adjusted net debt/ FFO(funds flow from operations) rising
above 3.5x
(2.72x in FY12 and expected to peak at 2.5x over FY13-FY16) or
funds from
operations (FFO) interest cover declining below 4x (6.43x in
FY12 and expected
to trough at 6.8x over FY13-FY16 ), on a sustained basis
Positive rating action is not envisaged over the rating horizon
owing to an
inherent lack of diversification stemming from its strategic
imperative to
remain a major bottler of Coca-Cola in Australasia.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Kenny
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Vicky Melbourne,
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Committee Chair
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Packaged Food, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Consumer
Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA
AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the
Corporations Act 2001.