(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil Limited's (CCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Major Bottler of Coca-Cola: CCL's 'BBB+' rating benefits from a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'BBB' to reflect its close strategic ties to global soft drink giant, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC; A+/ Stable). TCCC is CCL's main shareholder, with a 29% share, and nominates two of CCL's nine board members. CCL is a major bottler for TCCC, and also provides TCCC with access to over 285 million consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. While the legal and operational linkages between CCL and TCCC are considered weak to moderate, the strong strategic relationship between the two companies drives the one notch of support for CCL's ratings. Leading and Increasing Market Share: CCL has a 77%-78% market share in Australia's 2,500 kilolitre non-alcoholic beverage market. Japan's Asahi Group, which owns Schweppes Australia and brands such as Pepsi and Schweppes, is CCL's largest competitor with a market share of around 15%-20%. The rest of the market is made up of mainly private labelled (supermarket chain) goods. CCL has managed to protect its market share while increasing its unit prices over the last five years. However, while CCL has been able to maintain its market share, it is facing higher competitive pressure in the key non grocery channel. Weakness in Australian Beverages: Pricing pressure continues to be exerted by competitor Asahi Group's Pepsi and Schweppes brands in the supermarket aisles, where beverage sales generate 35% of the CCL Group's EBIT. This pricing pressure is now spilling over into CCL's Australian non-grocery channel, where consumer demand has been weak in 2014 and there has been a shift to lower margin customers. CCL attributed a fall in non-grocery sales volumes to pricing and poor execution of promotions, but this does not capture the full extent of the problem. It appears that non-branded convenience stores are increasingly sourcing products from the grocery channel. Mixed International Results: CCL's April trading update indicated that overall market conditions in New Zealand have continued to improve, with the business achieving higher earnings and market share gains. However the Indonesian business is facing higher costs due to devaluation of the rupiah and higher wage and fuel expenses. Combined with intensifying competition and a swing to lower margin products, profits for the Indonesia and Papua New Guinea division are expected to make only a "modest contribution" to group earnings according to management's April 2014 trading update. Driver of Supermarket Traffic: Studies conducted by CCL indicate that between 10% and 20% of Australian shoppers were prepared to switch retailers in order to buy cheaper Coca-Cola - a claim reinforced by the fact that Coca-Cola has been the top product overall in supermarket trolleys for the last 15 years. Sensitivity of Volumes to Weather: CCL's soft drink sales are exposed to weather-related risks. The majority of CCL's Australian soft drink sales occur in the Australian summer, which coincides with the peak retail months of November to January. Bad weather over this period has been blamed for annualised falls in volume of up to 2%. However, volumes were not sustained over the warm 2013-14 summer in the face of overall weaker consumer demand. RATING SENSITIVITY Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include - CCL's rating could be downgraded if Fitch perceives that CCL has become strategically or operationally less significant to TCCC. - Adjusted net debt/ FFO (funds flow from operations) rising above 3.5x (2.8 in 2013 and expected to peak at 2.9x over 2014-17) or funds from operations (FFO) interest cover declining below 4x (5.3x in 2013 and expected to trough at 5.1x over 2014-17), on a sustained basis. Positive rating action is not envisaged over the rating horizon owing to an inherent lack of diversification stemming from its strategic imperative to remain a major bottler of Coca-Cola in Australasia. Contact: Primary Analyst David Cook Director +61 2 8256 0356 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Committee Chair Vicky Melbourne, Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "Rating Packaged Food, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Consumer Companies Sector Credit Factors" dated 9 August 2012. 