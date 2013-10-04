(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based gaming and
entertainment operator Crown Limited's (Crown) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable.
Crown's assets in Melbourne and Perth continue to deliver solid and relatively
defensive earnings. However, these assets are the main cash flow generators and
they present concentration risks. Crown's 33.7% interest in Macau's Melco Crown
Entertainment Limited (Melco Crown) is a growth opportunity, and future dividend
flows from Melco Crown will bring some diversification.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Defensive Australian Casinos: Crown's two established casinos - Crown Melbourne
in Victoria and Crown Perth, Western Australia - have a long history of stable
cash generation, and have remained resilient during economic downturns. This in
part reflects the significant contribution from stable and predictable local
markets and has been helped by the substantial expansion and upgrade (capex of
AUD1.8bn over FY09-FY13) across both properties. Crown's main floor gaming (MFG)
offering represents over 50% of revenue. Over the period FY09-FY13, MFG at
Melbourne and Perth have grown at an average of 4.0% and 5.0% respectively. The
stable cash generation also reflects Crown's position as the sole licensed
casino operator in the respective regions.
Lack of Business Diversification: Crown has limited business diversification,
with the Australian assets being the main cash flow contributors. Future
dividend flows from Melco Crown will bring some diversification.
Continued Investment in Australia: Capex is expected to remain sizeable over the
next three years, totalling around AUD890m. The spending is largely for
construction of the new Crown Towers Perth, and remaining planned expansion and
maintenance capex across both Melbourne and Perth. This is less than that the
AUD1.1bn in the previous three years due to completion of upgrades at Crown
Melbourne.
Despite this ongoing capex, Fitch expects adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR to
reduce to about 1.5x by the end- FY15 (end-FY13: 2.2x) reflecting strong cash
generation. This metric, however, does not include capex for Crown Sydney. Crown
is working with the New South Wales government as part of stage 3 of the
unsolicited proposal process, but the size and timing of project cash flows,
together with funding structure, have not been disclosed.
Exposure to Largest Gaming Market: Macau is the largest gaming market and gaming
revenues have been strong (14% growth for 2013 in Fitch's Macau base case gaming
revenue outlook). We have a favourable outlook for mass-market revenue over the
medium term stemming from the higher margins in this segment. This segment is
also less reliant on macro credit policies and will benefit from infrastructure
improvements. Melco Crown derives roughly two-thirds of its property level
EBITDA from the mass-market segment, which also demonstrates more consistent
EBITDA margin. Macau presents a growth opportunity and diversity for Crown and
is therefore considered a pillar to Crown's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No positive rating action is anticipated over the next 24 months as the company
completes major projects and in the absence of greater clarity on the investment
in Crown Sydney. Notwithstanding this, should net adjusted debt (excluding
working capital cash) to EBITDAR fall to below 1.75x (FY13: 2.1x) on a sustained
basis, this could lead to an upwardly revised rating or Outlook.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDAR exceeding 2.5x
on a sustained basis as a result of cost overruns or project delays.
- Significant regulatory action or additional material funding of investments
that could increase leverage.