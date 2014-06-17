(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Australia's
four major banking groups: Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Limited
(ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA); National Australia
Bank Limited
(NAB); and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The Outlook on
each bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
can be found at the end of this commentary.
The rating review focuses on the Australian-domiciled entities
within each group
and therefore does not encompass their overseas subsidiaries.
The ratings of
each bank's covered bond programme and issuance is unaffected by
this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VRs), IDRs and Senior
Unsecured Debt
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs of all four banks are driven
by their VRs and
reflect the banks' dominant franchises in Australia and New
Zealand, and
straightforward and transparent business models. These in turn
support strong
and stable profitability, generally robust risk management,
solid liquidity
management, and adequate capitalisation. The agency also takes
comfort from the
conservative and hands-on approach of the Australian prudential
regulator.
Offsetting these factors are a structural reliance on wholesale
funding,
particularly from offshore markets, and high household
indebtedness in Australia
and New Zealand.
The four major Australian banks dominate their home markets.
Combined, they held
80% of the Australian banking system assets at 30 April 2014 and
86% of New
Zealand banking system assets at 31 December 2013. This
dominance provides scale
benefits across a number of areas and allows the banks to
generate good returns
with relatively simple banking models - assets are dominated by
lending. The
operations are heavily domestically focused, with Australia and
New Zealand
accounting for 75%-97% of exposure at default at each bank's
most recent
reporting date.
Growth in operations outside Australia and New Zealand is
typically focused on
Asia, with ANZ the most advanced. Smaller franchises and high
levels of
competition in these markets expose the banks to greater levels
of risk,
although these appear to be well managed thus far.
Funding remains a weakness relative to similarly rated
international peers, with
wholesale funding making up 59%-66% of total funding at the end
of the first
half of their 2014 financial years (1H14). Funding profiles have
improved since
2008 and this is likely to continue in the short- to
medium-term, although at a
more moderate pace, as the banks move toward the implementation
of Basel III
liquidity requirements. Improved stability is a key focus for
both Fitch and the
banks, either through further lengthening of wholesale funding
and/or increased
use of stable customer deposits. Fitch expects the major banks
to have little
difficulty meeting the liquidity coverage ratio when it is
implemented on 1
January 2015, despite the industry's lack of qualifying liquid
assets
(Australian government and semi-government bonds). The Reserve
Bank of Australia
will provide a committed liquidity facility to help make up the
shortfall.
The risks associated with the funding profiles are generally
well managed, with
wholesale funding diversified by geography, product, investor
and maturity,
fully collateralised swaps used to hedge all foreign currency
borrowings and by
maintaining significant holdings of high-quality liquid assets
that are eligible
for central bank repo-facilities. The banks all undertake
substantial investor
meeting programmes to maintain confidence in the system.
The Outlook for the banks' operating environment remains
subdued, with revenue
growth to remain under some pressure as a result of competition
and modest
credit growth. Impairment charges are likely to rise from
cyclical lows,
although with continued low interest rates, a material
deterioration in asset
quality is unlikely, absent a significant external event, such
as a hard landing
in China.
Underwriting standards are broadly stable despite price
competition in a
relatively low credit growth environment. Residential mortgages
have been a
particular focus of this competition. House price appreciation
appears to have
moderated following strong growth, particularly in Sydney and
Melbourne in late
2013 and early 2014. Credit growth was only part of the driver
of this growth -
nevertheless, a further material and more widespread increase in
house prices,
particularly if coupled with a weakening of underwriting
standards, leaves bank
asset quality susceptible to deterioration, especially if
unemployment were to
rise substantially.
Capital remains adequate for the business mix and risks. All
four major
Australian banks have been designated as D-SIBs and will need to
hold an
additional 1pp of common equity Tier 1 capital from 1 January
2016 ie a minimum
common equity Tier 1 ratio of 8% inclusive of the capital
conservation buffer.
Fitch expects further capital accretion to be met through
internal capital
generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Viability Ratings (VRs), IDRs and Senior
Unsecured Debt
Rating upside for the major Australian banks is limited, given
their currently
high ratings and weaker funding profile relative to those of
similarly rated
international peers.
Downside risks for the VRs and IDRs of the major Australian
banks include: a
significant slowdown in Chinese growth, negatively impacting the
operating
environment and in turn bank asset quality, profitability and
capitalisation;
continued strong house price appreciation, particularly if it
were to be coupled
with weakened underwriting; and a material deterioration in bank
funding and
liquidity profiles, leaving them susceptible to prolonged
funding market
dislocation.
The expanding Asian operations of the banks also add additional
risk, with ANZ
currently the most exposed. Its expansion to date has been
measured but any
significant deviation from the current strategy and/or a
sizeable acquisition
which materially increased the risk profile of the group, may
result in negative
rating action.
NAB's overseas operations leave it more susceptible than its
domestic peers to a
downturn in the UK. The UK economy is on an improving trend;
however, if a
material downturn were to occur, it may further weaken NAB's
metrics relative to
peers, and place downward pressure on its ratings. Conversely,
it would be a
credit positive if NAB were to exit these operations, although
it would unlikely
be a large enough positive to place upward pressure on NAB's VR
and IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major
Australian banks
reflect their systemic importance, and an extremely high
probability of support
from the Australian authorities, if needed. No change to the
propensity of the
authorities to provide support appears imminent despite global
moves, although
Australia's membership of the G20 could mean some lessening of
support in the
medium- to long-term. If this were to occur, negative action on
the Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors is likely. A change in the
ability of the
Australian authorities to provide support, which is likely to be
reflected in a
downgrade of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable), may also
result in a
downgrade of the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors.
Negative action on
the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major
Australian banks will
not have an impact on their IDRs, which are currently driven by
their Viability
Ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Government-guaranteed
Debt
The major Australian banks' government-guaranteed debt carries
the same rating
as the Australian sovereign. Hence, any change in the sovereign
rating will be
reflected in the ratings of the government-guaranteed debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Hybrid Instruments
The ratings of the major Australian banks' subordinated debt are
notched one
level down from the VRs for loss severity, and no notching has
been applied for
non-performance risk. Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments are
notched five levels
from the respective bank's VRs - two notches to reflect loss
severity and three
to reflect non-performance risk. These instrument ratings are
likely to move in
line with the banks' VRs.
The ratings are as follows:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at
'AA-';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at
'F1+';
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at
'AA-';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at
'F1+'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
CBA Capital Trust II:
Preferred stock (ISIN: US12479BAA08): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at
'AA-';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at
'F1+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'; and
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0347918723): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Instruments LLC 2:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0269714464): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust I:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust II:
Preferred stock (ISIN: US635192AA58, USU62948AA97): affirmed at
'BBB'.
National Capital Trust III:
Preferred stock (ISIN: AU3FN0000121): affirmed at 'BBB'.
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at
'AA-';
Non-guaranteed senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at
'F1+';
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr';
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
