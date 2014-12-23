(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telstra
Corporation
Limited's (Telstra) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The Short-Term
IDR and the
commercial paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'.
This follows the announcement on 23 December 2014 that Telstra
has agreed to
acquire Pacnet Limited (B/Rating Watch Positive), with the deal
expected to
close in the quarter ending June 2015, subject to certain
regulatory approvals.
Pacnet is a provider of connectivity, managed services and data
centre services
to telcos, corporations and governments in Asia-Pacific. The
acquisition will
provide Telstra ownership of an expanded data centre and
submarine cable network
as well as increased customer base for these services across the
Asia-Pacific.
Telstra plans to integrate all aspects of Pacnet, except a China
joint venture
holding, into its own business and is targeting to achieve a run
rate of
synergies of AUD65m
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Position: Telstra's rating reflects leading
market share in
Australia's fixed-wire and wireless communication markets. It
also reflects its
superior coverage, the reliability and technology leadership of
its wireless
network, the coverage and capacity of its network, and its
ownership of a
material share of domestic mobile spectrum.
Sustainable Competitive Advantage: Telstra's strong free cash
flows relative to
competitors are a competitive advantage and enable it to
facilitate growth in
mobile voice and broadband margins, while increasing mobile
market share.
Telstra's mobile market share will continue to reflect its
early-mover advantage
and substantial investments in the 4G network, over SingTel
Optus Pty Limited
(A/Stable) and Vodafone Hutchison Australia.
Low-Single-Digit Growth: We forecast that Telstra's revenue and
EBITDA growth
will remain in the low single digits, reflecting the declining
fixed-voice
revenues from fixed-to-mobile substitution. Growth in
non-traditional revenue
sources such as network applications and services will continue,
and we expect
these to contribute significantly to revenue in 2015. Growth in
these services
is beneficial, although they have thinner margins than the
traditional fixed
segment - and therefore their growth dilutes overall margins.
Forecast Stable Credit Metrics: Telstra's financial profile will
benefit from
continued growth in mobile and data subscriber revenue; lower
organic and
spectrum-related capex; and increasing non-traditional revenue
streams,
including the national broadband network (NBN)-related payments.
New NBN Agreements: Under the revised definitive agreements
signed with the
National Broadband Network Co (NBN) on 14 December 2014, the
estimated net
present value of payments to Telstra is equivalent, on a
like-for-like basis, to
the estimated net present value under the original agreements.
Fitch expects
NBN-related payments to gain momentum following the conclusion
of these
re-negotiations. Further, Telstra is well-positioned to gain
from increased
scope of works in the design, construction and maintenance of
the NBN under the
revised agreements.
Conservative Capital Management: Telstra has indicated that it
intends to
distribute surplus free cash flows that accumulate after setting
aside funding
for investment expenditure, future capital commitments and
funding requirements
to retain financial flexibility. We expect Telstra to remain
prudent in its
approach to distributing surplus free cash flow from the NBN
transaction to
shareholders in future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Funds flow from operations-adjusted net leverage rising above
1.75x (FY14:
1.8x) on a sustained basis;
- Negative free cash flow after dividends on a sustained basis.
Positive: Given sector-related risks, a rating upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term.
