(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based Telstra
Corporation Limited's (Telstra) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and its
senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook of the IDR is
Stable. The Short-Term
IDR and the commercial paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'.
Key Rating Drivers
Telstra's ratings are underpinned by the contractual cash flows
associated with
its agreements with NBN Co. and the Australian government (NBN
agreements). The
ratings also reflect Telstra's leading market share in the
fixed-wire and
wireless communication markets as well as its prudent capital
management
strategy.
Telstra is well-positioned to withstand the negative cash flow
impact of a
reversal of government policy on the NBN agreements. In the
event that these
agreements are terminated, Telstra will continue to have a
contractual right to
receive infrastructure rental payments for equipment leased to
NBN Co. and could
resume its fixed-wire incumbency in areas not covered by the NBN
network.
Moreover, in the event that the NBN network is rolled out to
over 20% of target
premises by the time new NBN legislation is passed, Telstra will
be entitled to
a AUD500m termination payment.
Telstra's competitive advantages are its superior coverage, the
reliability and
technology leadership of its wireless network, the coverage and
capacity of its
backhaul network and its ownership of a material share of
domestic mobile
spectrum. The company's strong free cash flows, relative to
competitors', enable
it to sustain this advantage and facilitate growth in mobile
voice and broadband
margins while increasing market share. The nature of competition
in the
Australian mobile telecommunications industry is unlikely to
change in the near
future, since its low population density and the lack of
available spectrum
deter potential new entrants.
Telstra has been prudent in its approach to distributing surplus
free cash flow
from the NBN transaction to shareholders. The company has
indicated that it
intends to distribute surplus free cash flows that accumulate
after setting
aside funding for investment expenditure, future capital
commitments and
funding requirements to retain financial flexibility. The
model employed
by Telstra should ensure that the company's leverage will not be
materially
affected by the payment of special dividends.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Funds flow from operations- (FFO) adjusted net leverage rising
above 1.75x on
a sustained basis
- A material adverse change to the terms and conditions of the
NBN agreements
- Negative free cash flow after dividends on a sustained basis
Positive: Given sector-related risks a rating upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Sajal Kishore
Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratigs.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA
AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the
Corporations Act 2001.