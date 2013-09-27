LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: - Austria's ratings are underpinned by a diversified open economy with high GDP per capita. It has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, the private sector is moderately leveraged and the current account has been in surplus since 2002. - A good track record of achieving low budget deficits. Unlike its 'AAA' eurozone peers, Germany and the Netherlands, Austria did not spend time under the Excessive Deficit Procedure prior to 2009. Between 1998 and 2008 the government breached the 3% of GDP EU fiscal threshold only once. The recent fiscal deficit outturn of 2.5% of GDP for 2012 was also better than official expectations. - Despite uncertainties over some of the planned fiscal consolidation measures, Fitch believes the fiscal adjustment will be sufficient to put the public debt ratio on a downward trajectory. The economy is growing more strongly than eurozone peers with expansion likely to accelerate into 2014, when Fitch forecasts growth of 1.4%. There are no major private sector or external imbalances to correct. Moreover, while government debt at 74.1% of GDP in 2012 remains elevated compared with the 'AAA' median, it is within the range consistent with a 'AAA' rating. Fitch forecasts that gross general government debt will peak at around 75% of GDP in 2013/2014, and will then decline to around 70% by 2017. - Fitch believes the risk of additional material costs to public finances from supporting domestic banks is low. As of end-2012, public debt of 2.8% of GDP was linked to supporting the financial sector. This is lower than the average of over 5% of GDP for the other 'AAA' eurozone member states. While capitalisation in the banking sector has improved, the core capital ratios of many banks remain below international peers. Ongoing restructuring of the sector and banks' exposure to the CESEE region, where asset quality continues to deteriorate, also leave Austria vulnerable to event risk. However, the latest IMF FSAP stress test results indicate that under adverse medium-term scenarios, virtually all Austrian banks, including all internationally active institutions, would meet regulatory requirements and are resilient to funding and contagion risks. - Risk from contingent liabilities from the eurozone crisis have eased and have reduced the risk to Austrian public finances from regional crisis management mechanisms. This reflects the recent strengthening of eurozone governance measures, including the implementation of the EU 'two-pack' regulation, which has enshrined fiscal consolidation in national economic policies. The ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions programme - although untested - has significantly eased some of the tail risks for the eurozone outlook. However, Fitch believes the eurozone crisis is not yet over and will require further country-level fiscal and structural adjustment, greater progress towards a banking union and a broad-based economic recovery across the currency union. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings include: - Shortfalls in fiscal consolidation: Material slippage from fiscal consolidation targets could trigger a negative rating action. Insufficient discipline in local budgets or a failure to implement expenditure cuts, as yet unspecified in the consolidation programme, would put pressure on the rating. - Banks' balance sheets stress: The high exposure of banks to emerging Europe leaves them vulnerable to risk from that region. Unexpected costs from restructuring banks already in receipt of government aid could also affect the sovereign's credit profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions: Fitch assumes that Austria's economic growth rate will increase to 1.4% by 2014 from 0.4% in 2013, in line with key trading partner Germany. This is also premised on the nascent eurozone recovery staying on track. Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by policy makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low. Fitch assumes the Austrian government will broadly follow its fiscal consolidation path. In total the authorities expect that fiscal savings will reach EUR27.8bn by 2016. Spending cuts account for two-thirds of the adjustment, with the bulk coming in 2015 and 2016. Under Fitch's baseline assumption public debt will peak at around 75% of GDP in 2013 and 2014 and will decline to around 70% of GDP by 2017. The Austrian government expects debt to be around 67% of GDP after peaking at 74%. However, new revised ESA national accounting rules potentially implemented from 2014 could increase government debt by 2% to 3% of GDP. Fitch assumes no further contributions by Austria to the eurozone crisis mechanisms or support to the banking sector than already budgeted. The impact of the eurozone crises on debt/GDP will be 2.5% of GDP by end 2013 and includes contributions to the EFSF, ESM, and bilateral loans to Greece. This will be a 0.4 percentage points increase from 2012 and 1.8 percentage points more than in 2011. General elections will be held on 29 September. Fitch assumes Austrian policy will remain broadly similar at the European and domestic levels following the elections. Contact: Primary Analyst Enam Ahmed Director +44 20 3530 1624 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 1 44 29 92 82 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.