LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Austria's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'AAA. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Fitch expects general government gross debt (GGGD) to rise to
80% of GDP in 2014
from 74.5%, mostly due to the restructuring of Hypo Alpe Adria
(HAA). This is in
line with Fitch's previous expectations and excludes the
debt-increasing impact
from accounting changes that will be adopted across EU member
states later this
year. The agency believes Austria has the components of a
declining debt path.
The economy is growing and the budget projections are relatively
favourable. The
downward trajectory of GGGD improves the shock-absorbing
capacity of the
sovereign. Furthermore, while the debt ratio remains elevated
compared with the
'AAA' median of 45.4% and 'AA' median 34.8%, it is within the
range Fitch
considers consistent with a 'AAA' rating for a sovereign with
otherwise strong
credit fundamentals.
Further bank costs for the sovereign cannot be ruled out but are
likely to be
limited. The restructuring of HAA will likely add EUR17.8bn
(5.8% of GDP) to the
public debt stock and EUR4bn (1.2% of GDP) to the fiscal deficit
in 2014. This
will reduce the government's contingent liability by a similar
amount and
neutralise the impact on GGGD of further capital injections into
the bank. The
financial sector faces a stable but challenging operating
environment in the
domestic economy and most Central and Eastern European and
Commonwealth of
Independent States countries. Some banks have already repaid
participation
capital and funding conditions have been improving. The risks
from the impact of
the Russian/Ukraine situation are so far manageable and we
expect them to remain
so in our base case.
The Austrian government has a relatively favourable underlying
budgetary
position. The headline fiscal deficit is likely to widen to 2.8%
of GDP in 2014
from 1.5% last year. While this is higher than our previous
expectations, the
underlying deficit (ie excluding the one-off impact of HAA
support) of 1.6%
would remain relatively unchanged from 2013, below the EU 3%
threshold and the
'AAA' median of 1.9%. The planned fiscal adjustment should be
sufficient to put
GGGD on a downward trajectory under our macroeconomic
projections. This is
despite uncertainties about some medium-term fiscal
consolidation measures and
the impact on public finances from the restructuring of the
banking sector.
Prudent macroeconomic management, an absence of major imbalances
and strong
international competitiveness imply that the Austrian economy
should continue to
outperform the eurozone average. Austria has the lowest
unemployment rate in the
EU (4.9% in 2Q14), the private sector is moderately leveraged
and the current
account has been in surplus since 2002.
The risk from contingent liabilities from the eurozone crisis
has diminished
further on the economic recovery, ECB policy and improvements in
regional
governance. This is also reflected by the stabilisation of
peripheral sovereign
rating Outlooks. We do not expect any further contributions from
Austria to the
eurozone crisis management mechanisms than those already
budgeted. EFSF lending,
bilateral loans to Greece and ESM capitalisation will have added
2.9% of GDP to
the public debt stock at end-2014.
Austria's ratings are underpinned by a diversified open economy
with high GDP
per capita. The strong institutional framework fosters
confidence in its ability
to honour its public debt commitments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, although the public debt will stay within the
tolerance of a
'AAA' rating under our baseline projections, Austria's ability
to withstand
future fiscal shocks at the 'AAA' rating level has been somewhat
eroded by
recent stock-flow adjustments.
Fitch typically considers 80%-90% (ie, within this range, not at
90%) to be the
upper limit of (projected or actual) public debt/GDP compatible
with retaining a
'AAA' rating, provided the ratio is then placed on a firm
downward path and
other fundamentals are of the highest credit quality.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
- Further material costs from the financial sector that worsen
the government
debt profile, for example in the context of the ECB's
forthcoming Comprehensive
Assessment.
- Significant slippage from fiscal consolidation targets could
trigger negative
rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that Austria's economic growth rate will increase
to 1.3% by 2014
from 0.3% in 2013, in line with key trading partner Germany.
This is weaker than
the agency's previous projection of 1.6% as high frequency data
suggest the
growth momentum may not be as strong as previously expected.
Fitch also believes
estimates of long-term GDP growth potential of around 1.5% are
plausible.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes the eurozone will
avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s.
Fitch assumes the Austrian government will broadly follow its
fiscal
consolidation path. Under multiple fiscal rules Austria has a
'debt brake',
which states the structural budget deficit should be no bigger
than 0.45% of GDP
from 2017. In 2013 it stood at 1.1%. The authorities are
planning to meet this
objective a year earlier.
After peaking at around 80% of GDP in 2014/2015, GGGD over the
next 10 years is
projected to decline faster than the EU recommendation that the
excess over 60%
of GDP should be reduced by 1/20th per year on average.
Implementation of ESA 2010 accounting changes would cause the
debt to GDP ratio
to increase by 2.5pp according to the Austrian Statistical
Office. There is also
the possibility that Eurostat could declare KA Finanz AG (a
wind-down
institution with assets of EUR7.8bn or 2.4% of GDP and already
100% state-owned)
as a defeasance structure based on new accounting changes, thus
including it
into the public sector. These accounting changes have been
factored into the
affirmation. However, for reasons of international
comparability, Fitch's debt
projections will only incorporate them when changes are
implemented by all EU
member states, expected from September 2014.
