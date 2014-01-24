BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Community of Castile-La Mancha's (CLM) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks
for the Long-term
IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CLMâ€™s ratings are supported by the rating floor that Fitch
introduced for all
Spanish regions in March 2012 and which is presently a notch
lower than the IDR
of Spain (BBB/Stable). The floor for Spanish regions is based on
a number of
supporting factors, which improve liquidity and reduce the
likelihood of default
by a region. These include the recent budgetary stability law,
the absolute
priority of debt servicing by law as per article 135 of the
Spanish
Constitution, the existence of the regional liquidity fund FLA
(Fondo de
Liquidez Autonomico), and the fact that negative tax settlements
can now be paid
over a 10-year period, easing liquidity for Spanish regions.
CLMâ€™s standalone credit metrics are weaker than its ratings
would indicate due
to structural negative current balances since 2008 and a high
debt burden.
Without the floor the ratings of the region would likely fall
into the â€˜BBâ€™
category.
Following an official revision of GDP figures, CLM recorded a
2012 deficit at
1.57% of its GDP in 2012, which is slightly above the 1.5%
objective set by the
central government. It was therefore required to submit a new
financial plan in
2013 to the Ministry of Finance, which was subsequently
approved. Fitch expects
the region to have met the 1.3% deficit target for 2013 although
this would
depend on regional economic growth and accounting adjustments
undertaken by the
central government.
Fitch currently expects CLMâ€™s operating revenue to grow
marginally through to
2015, and operating expenditure to have further declined in 2013
as a result of
cost cutting. The agency considers that in the event of an
unexpected decline in
current revenue, CLM would further cut operating expenditure
although not
without adversely impacting the quality of public services.
The regional governmentâ€™s approved 2014 budget indicates a
negative operating
balance of EUR155m, based on conservative funding allocation
from the central
government. Fitch expects that the operating balance should turn
positive by
2015 on expected economic rebound. This should result in a more
pronounced
recovery of tax revenue, but it will also depend on the central
governmentâ€™s tax
revenue allocations.
Fitch estimates CLMâ€™s debt to have reached EUR11bn at
end-2013, including
EUR2.9bn financing granted by the central government in 2012 to
repay commercial
obligations and a further EUR1bn in 2013, plus EUR1.6bn from
FLA. This means
that about half of CLMâ€™s debt was formalised under funding
programmes
established by the central government (Supplier Fund and FLA),
underlining the
importance of government support to the regionâ€™s finances. The
2014 budget
implies an increase in debt of EUR800m this year. Fitch still
expects that the
regionâ€™s direct debt could increase to EUR12bn by end-2015 or
190% of current
revenue compared with only 56% in 2009. However, it would be 26%
of regional
GDP, below the target of 30.9% set by the central government in
July 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the rating floor if the supporting factors of
the rating floor
are removed or diminished or if there is doubt as to the ability
and the
willingness by the central government to continue to provide
extraordinary
support to Spanish regions.
Improvements of fiscal performance leading to a positive
structural current
balance, coupled with a more balanced debt repayment calendar,
may result in a
positive rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on a number of assumptions:
- Fitch assumes that the liquidity mechanism introduced by the
central
government will continue beyond 2014, if borrowing remains
difficult
- Fitch also assumes that there are no significant accountings
adjustments by
the central government to the budgetary out-turn of the region
that would make
the final outcome significantly worse than Fitchâ€™s
expectations.
