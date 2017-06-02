(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Cantabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2.'
The affirmation reflects Cantabria's improved fiscal performance
in 2016 from a
rather weak result in 2015, a high debt burden as well as
expected financial
support from the central government. The Stable Outlook
incorporates our
expectations that the region's fiscal performance will continue
improving while
direct debt will rise but remain below 140% of current revenue
until 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Budgetary Performance
In Fitch's base case scenario, the region's operating margin
will range between
4% and 5% between 2017 and 2019, up from 2.3% at end- 2016. We
expect operating
revenue to continue to grow in 2017 from an improving national
economy. The
regional government approved the 2017 draft budget in February,
but this is
subject to EUR44 million of additional revenues from the funding
system from the
initial allocation estimated in the draft budget. Due to the
improvement of
operating revenue, operating expenditure is budgeted to grow 2%
yoy in 2017, or
an accumulated 9% from 2014.
After two consecutive years of posting negative current
balances, the regional
government has obtained, according to preliminary 2016 accounts,
a positive
current balance equivalent to 0.5% of current revenue (-0.1% in
2015). This was
boosted by larger revenue from the funding system in 2016 of
EUR51 million and
by interest subsidy from Spain's liquidity support mechanism in
2015. In Fitch's
base case scenario, the current balance will be positive over
the medium term at
2%-3% of current revenue.
Rising Direct Debt
The region is entitled to receive in 2017 close to EUR330
million from the
Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) to cover debt maturities,
sufficient to cover
long-term debt redemptions of EUR319 million.
In Fitch's base case scenario, direct debt is expected to
increase to over
EUR2.7 billion-EUR3 billion between 2017 and 2019, although the
expected
improvement in current revenue will drive direct debt-to-current
revenue ratio
below 140% until 2019. Direct debt-to-current revenue grew to
133% in 2016 from
125% in 2015 and the debt servicing-to-current revenue rose to
16% from 14% over
the same period.
Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments
for the next
three years totaling EUR1.1 billion, or 43% of outstanding
direct debt at
end-2016. However, refinancing risk on market debt is mitigated
by 73% of
Cantabria's direct debt being contracted through the state
support mechanism, at
subsidised interest rates.
Central Government Support
The central government introduced further measures to ease the
debt burden of
autonomous communities, including zero interest loans in 2015.
As a result,
interest costs for Cantabria declined in 2016 to EUR47 million
from EUR81
million in 2014.
In 1Q17, disbursements from the FLA were delayed due to
operational
technicalities of the mechanism at the beginning of the year.
This led Cantabria
to directly service its debt with its own resources to alleviate
peak liquidity
demands. Fitch will monitor the efficiency of the liquidity
mechanisms and the
central government's political commitment to provide liquidity
to regions.
Regional Economy Recovering
Cantabria's economy grew 2.6% in 2016 to an estimated nominal
GDP of EUR12.5
billion. The regional labour market improved as job creations in
December 2016
had increased 7% since December 2013, after 16% of jobs were
lost during
2007-2013. In 2016, 21% of the regional population (total
population of 0.6
million) was over 65 years old (up 19% since 2000). Cantabria is
therefore
facing growing pressure from social spending, due to an
increasing population,
including the elderly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance or direct debt exceeding 150% of
current revenue
could trigger a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government
continues to report a
positive current balance and reduces direct debt towards 110% of
current
revenue.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular,
through liquidity
mechanisms.
Discussions on the regional financial system are ongoing in
Spain, and changes
are likely over the medium term. However, Fitch does not factor
such changes
into Cantabria's IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
