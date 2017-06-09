(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of La Rioja's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have
been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects La Rioja's significantly improved
fiscal performance in
2016 from a rather weak result in 2015, a high debt burden as
well as financial
support from the central government. The ratings also take into
account the
region's economic outperformance versus the national economy.
The Stable Outlook
incorporates our expectations that the region's fiscal
performance will continue
improving while direct debt will rise but remain below 140% of
current revenues
until 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Budgetary Performance
In Fitch's base case scenario, the region's operating margin
will range between
6% and 8% in 2017 and 2019, up from 4.6% at end-2016. We expect
operating
revenue to continue to grow in 2017, driven by improving
national economy. The
regional government approved the 2017 draft budget in March, but
this is subject
to EUR14 million of additional revenue from the funding system
from the initial
allocation estimated in the draft budget. Operating expenditure
is estimated to
grow 2.5%-3.5% in 2017, or an accumulated 12% from 2014.
After four consecutive years of posting negative current
balances, the regional
government has achieved, according to 2016 preliminary accounts,
a positive
current balance equivalent to 2.9% of current revenue (-1.7% in
2015). This was
boosted by larger revenue from the funding system from 2016 of
EUR75 million and
by interest subsidy from Spain's liquidity support mechanism in
2015. In Fitch's
base case scenario, the current balance will be positive over
the medium term at
5%-6% of current revenue.
Rising Direct Debt
In Fitch's base case scenario, direct debt is expected to
increase to over
EUR1.5 billion and EUR1.6 billion between 2017 and 2019,
although expected
improvement in current revenue will drive direct debt-to-current
revenue ratio
below 140% until 2019. Direct debt-to-current revenue fell to
143% in 2016 from
147% in 2015 and debt servicing-to-current revenue fell to 30%
from 48% over the
same period.
Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments
for the next
three years totaling EUR678 million, or 46% of outstanding
direct debt at
end-2016. However, refinancing risk on market debt is mitigated
by 19% of the
direct debt being contracted through the state support
mechanism, at subsidised
interest rates.
Central Government Support
The central government continues to provide financial support to
autonomous
communities. As a result, interest costs for La Rioja declined
in 2016 to EUR19
million from EUR32 million in 2014.
La Rioja's average life of debt is short at three years.
Nevertheless, the
regional government has large access to external liquidity so
that it can roll
over debt in the medium term. In 2016, it funded its annual
deficit and debt
maturities through capital market debt and bank loans bearing
moderate interest
rates.
Regional Economy Recovering
La Rioja shows a better-than-average economic profile, with a
GDP per capita
7.2% above Spain's average and a higher employment rate of 51.2%
in 2016,
compared with the national average of 47.6%. La Rioja's economy
grew by a more
moderate 1.8% in 2016, to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR8
billion, compared
with national growth of 3.6%.
The labour market also improved in December 2016 as job
creations increased 8%
since December 2013, after 12.6% jobs were lost in the preceding
five years. In
2016, 20% of the regional population (total population of 0.3
million) was over
65 years old (up 17% since 2002), which translates into more
pressure on social
public services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance, possibly driven by
higher-than-expected operating
expenditure growth, or direct debt exceeding 150% of current
revenue could
trigger a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government
continues to report a
positive current balance and reduces direct debt towards 110% of
current revenue
(2016: 143.3%).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular,
through the
liquidity mechanism.
Discussions on the regional financial system are ongoing in
Spain, and changes
are likely over the medium term. However, Fitch does not factor
such changes
into La Rioja's IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001