LONDON/MADRID/PARIS, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Madridâ€™s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at â€˜BBBâ€™ with Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed its Short-term foreign currency IDR at â€˜F2â€™. The ratings reflect the autonomous communityâ€™s economic prosperity relative to national levels and efforts in cutting back large expenditure, including at public sector entities (PSEs). They also take into account Fitchâ€™s expectations that fiscal performance will remain weak in 2014 and that debt will slightly increase in 2013-2015. The Negative Outlook reflects the negative current balance of EUR1,190m presented in its 2014 budget (negative 8.3% current margin), against Fitchâ€™s previous expectations of a positive current balance. KEY RATING DRIVERS Although Madrid would be posting a negative current balance for the third year in a row, the EUR1,190m is still in compliance with the fiscal deficit target of 1% of regional GDP. We consider the 2014 budget is conservative as it assumes a 2.4% decline in revenues from the central government, when Fitch expects national GDP to grow 2%. Fitch therefore believes that Madrid could later receive a significant positive tax settlement from the state in the 2016 budget. In 2012, Madrid reported a negative current balance of EUR2,239.3m, but this included EUR1,263.4m of exceptional expenditure relating to the 2010-2011 period.International Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation Status