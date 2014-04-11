(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Autonomous
Region of Sardinia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The Outlooks for
the Long-term IDR are Negative. The action affects EUR1.5bn of
outstanding loans
and bonds as well as future senior unsecured borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Sardinia will
maintain a
favourable balance of revenue and spending despite growing
unemployment, based
on its resilient revenues stemming from the region's special
statute of
autonomy. The Negative Outlook is aligned with that of Italy's
sovereign.
Fitch does not expect changes to Sardinia's special status,
which allows the
region to be rated above the sovereign according to the agency's
criteria. The
region's special status entitles it to receive fixed shares of
major national
taxes, ranging from 90% of VAT to 70% of corporate income tax
(CIT). This
revenue structure supports tax resilience, while its larger set
of
responsibilities compared with ordinary regions allows a better
match between
revenue and spending.
According to preliminary indications, the region posted an
operating margin of
about 12% on a cash flow basis in 2013, broadly in line with
Fitch's
expectations. The region has also overcome the fund balance
deficit it had
accumulated over the past years. This was achieved with an
overall budget
surplus, supported by lower spending commitments, a solid track
record of
managing EU funds for capital spending and its solid cash
position of about
EUR850m at end-2013.
Fitch expects that the cuts to the ordinary rate of business tax
IRAP by 70%
decided by the administration for the period 2013-2015 to reduce
Sardinia's tax
burden and consequently lift the region out of the recession.
The agency
forecasts a modest GDP recovery (0.5%) in 2014-2015, which
should help reduce
the unemployment rate (2013: 16.5%). The oil refinery, green
energy,
construction and tourism sectors should contribute to
stabilising the employment
rate at around 50%, or 550,000 employees, sustaining domestic
consumption.
The region's on-going commitment to tailor investments to
non-debt resources
will translate into capital spending of 10% of total spending
(13% in 2010-2012)
in 2014 and 2015, averaging about EUR700m per year. Sardinia is
focused on
upgrading its ports and airports, and high-speed roads,
extraordinary
maintenance of school facilities as well as on projects for
information and
communication technology and R&D, to support tourism and
demographic
developments.
Under Fitch's base case, the region's stock of bonds and loans
will stabilise at
EUR1.5bn by 2015. The agency expects debt cover by current
balance (the payback
ratio) to be more than four years for 2014 and 2015, while debt
servicing
coverage by operating balance should hover at 2x over the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy or a structural decline of the operating
margin below 5%
would be inconsistent with an 'A-' rating and would therefore
result in a
downgrade of Sardinia's ratings. A downgrade could also stem
from a prolonged
economic downturn or economic shock such as the possible
abolition of the
business tax allowance. This would push the unemployment rate
towards 20%,
jeopardising direct tax revenue visibility.
Conversely, a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable could lead
to a similar
revision of Sardinia's Outlook, provided its budgetary
performance and economic
indicators remain in line with Fitch's expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria '
dated 9 April
2013 and 'Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign - Outside US'
dated 2 May
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign â€“ Outside US
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
