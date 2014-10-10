(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Region of Sardinia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term IDRs are Negative. The rating action affects the region's senior unsecured debt. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Sardinia will maintain a balance of revenue and spending despite growing unemployment in a stagnating economy, based on its resilient revenue structure stemming from the region's special statute of autonomy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sardinia is eligible to be rated above the Italian sovereign (BBB+/Stable) by virtue of its institutional strength and high degree of financial and fiscal autonomy, which entitles it to receive fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90% of VAT to 70% of personal income tax (PIT). These specific features are protected by the Italian Constitution from the risk of unilateral decisions by the State regarding revenue and spending responsibilities. Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to bilateral agreements. Fitch does not expect changes in Sardinia's statute of autonomy. After a strong 14% operating margin in 2013 (according to Fitch-adjusted figures), primarily attributable to cuts in transfer to lower tier of government, the region is expected to record EUR450m-EUR500m operating balance in the medium term (7.5% operating margin). This should allow the region to maintain comfortable debt service coverage by almost 2x. The region has also managed to halve its fund balance deficit in 2013 to about EUR200m, due to an overall budget surplus, supported by lower spending commitments and by a solid track record of managing EU funds for capital spending. After a period of recession (-3.5% and -2.7% in 2012 and 2013, respectively) and stagnation in 2014, we forecast a modest GDP recovery (0.5%) for Sardinia in 2016. The recovery will be driven by a reduction of the tax burden following cuts to the ordinary rate of business tax IRAP by 70% for 2013-2015. This in turn should help alleviate the unemployment rate, which at 16.5% at end-2013 was higher than the 12.5% at national level. In Fitch view, the region's on-going commitment to limit investments to non-debt resources will translate into capital spending of about EUR700m per year in 2014-2016, in line with 2012-2013. Investments will remain focused on upgrading the region's infrastructure system (ports, airports and high-speed roads), on extraordinary maintenance of school facilities as well as on projects for information and communication technology and R&D, to support tourism and tackle demographic outflows. Fitch expects Sardinia's debt to stabilise at EUR1.5bn over 2014-2016, with the debt burden remaining low at about 25% of revenues, while debt servicing requirements should remain at 4% of the regional budget. Debt coverage by the current balance, or debt payback, is forecast to slightly deteriorate over the medium term to four years from about three years in 2011-2012. Of the debt stock, about 75% carries fixed rates and considering the small size of interest expenses, possible interest rate rises should not pose a material risk to the budget. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could stem from a prolonged economic downturn or economic shock such as the possible abolition of the business tax allowance. This would likely push the unemployment rate towards 20%, jeopardising direct tax revenue visibility. A structural decline of the operating margin towards 5% could also lead to a downgrade. Conversely, prospects of economic recovery supporting internal consumption, and expectations of an operating margin of around 10% on a sustained basis could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012, 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria ' dated 23 April 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here 