(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Region of Sardinia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The Outlooks for
the Long-term IDRs are Negative. The rating action affects the
region's senior
unsecured debt.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Sardinia will
maintain a
balance of revenue and spending despite growing unemployment in
a stagnating
economy, based on its resilient revenue structure stemming from
the region's
special statute of autonomy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sardinia is eligible to be rated above the Italian sovereign
(BBB+/Stable) by
virtue of its institutional strength and high degree of
financial and fiscal
autonomy, which entitles it to receive fixed shares of major
national taxes,
ranging from 90% of VAT to 70% of personal income tax (PIT).
These specific
features are protected by the Italian Constitution from the risk
of unilateral
decisions by the State regarding revenue and spending
responsibilities.
Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to
bilateral
agreements. Fitch does not expect changes in Sardinia's statute
of autonomy.
After a strong 14% operating margin in 2013 (according to
Fitch-adjusted
figures), primarily attributable to cuts in transfer to lower
tier of
government, the region is expected to record EUR450m-EUR500m
operating balance
in the medium term (7.5% operating margin). This should allow
the region to
maintain comfortable debt service coverage by almost 2x. The
region has also
managed to halve its fund balance deficit in 2013 to about
EUR200m, due to an
overall budget surplus, supported by lower spending commitments
and by a solid
track record of managing EU funds for capital spending.
After a period of recession (-3.5% and -2.7% in 2012 and 2013,
respectively) and
stagnation in 2014, we forecast a modest GDP recovery (0.5%) for
Sardinia in
2016. The recovery will be driven by a reduction of the tax
burden following
cuts to the ordinary rate of business tax IRAP by 70% for
2013-2015. This in
turn should help alleviate the unemployment rate, which at 16.5%
at end-2013 was
higher than the 12.5% at national level.
In Fitch view, the region's on-going commitment to limit
investments to non-debt
resources will translate into capital spending of about EUR700m
per year in
2014-2016, in line with 2012-2013. Investments will remain
focused on upgrading
the region's infrastructure system (ports, airports and
high-speed roads), on
extraordinary maintenance of school facilities as well as on
projects for
information and communication technology and R&D, to support
tourism and tackle
demographic outflows.
Fitch expects Sardinia's debt to stabilise at EUR1.5bn over
2014-2016, with the
debt burden remaining low at about 25% of revenues, while debt
servicing
requirements should remain at 4% of the regional budget. Debt
coverage by the
current balance, or debt payback, is forecast to slightly
deteriorate over the
medium term to four years from about three years in 2011-2012.
Of the debt
stock, about 75% carries fixed rates and considering the small
size of interest
expenses, possible interest rate rises should not pose a
material risk to the
budget.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could stem from a prolonged economic downturn or
economic shock such
as the possible abolition of the business tax allowance. This
would likely push
the unemployment rate towards 20%, jeopardising direct tax
revenue visibility. A
structural decline of the operating margin towards 5% could also
lead to a
downgrade.
Conversely, prospects of economic recovery supporting internal
consumption, and
expectations of an operating margin of around 10% on a sustained
basis could
lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable.
