(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based Avangardco Investments Public Limited's (Avangardco) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' with Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation reflects the political and economic uncertainty in Ukraine, including Avangardco's exposure to Eastern Ukraine regions, which may ultimately threaten the group's financial flexibility and its ability to meet its debt obligations. Nevertheless, we note significant headroom in the ratings supported by Avangardco's low leverage, even accounting for a negative impact from hryvna devaluation on EBITDA, as well as growing exports and a high portion of cash accumulated for Eurobond repayment in 2015, mostly held outside Ukraine. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linkage to Sovereign Rating Avangardco's ratings are constrained by Ukraine's Country Celling of 'CCC', reflecting the uncertain regulatory, tax and operating environment, including the ability of Ukrainian corporates to access foreign currency. We also note Avangardco's exposure to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which contributed around 19% to group revenues in 2013. Limited Impact from Guarantee to ULF We consider that the unconditional and irrevocable suretyship to its parent's (UkrLandFarming PLC; ULF) Eurobond issue is neutral for Avangardco's credit profile, although we recognise strong legal and strategic ties between the companies. We expect that ULF's operational and financial standalone profile will remain strong and therefore the risk of claim under the suretyship would be remote. Fitch estimates that even accounting for ULF's USD500m bond as a contingent liability, Avangardco's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage would be commensurate with the 'B' rating category, without the sovereign rating constraint. In our recovery analysis we continue to treat the ULF Eurobond as senior unsecured and expect above-average recovery prospects for unsecured creditors at the Avangardco level, capped at 'RR4' for the Ukraine jurisdiction. Hryvna Devaluation Vulnerability Avangardco benefits from a strong position in the domestic market for shell eggs, where the group generates nearly 70% of its revenue. However significant hryvnia depreciation starting 2014 will diminish domestic revenues when converted into US dollars and reduce the group's ability to service its debt, which is predominantly in hard currency. Nevertheless, with low leverage as of end-2013, Avangardco is well positioned to avoid any problems with debt servicing and we expect FFO fixed charge cover to remain at 5x-7x in 2014-2015. Growing Export Improves Risk Profile Fitch considers export growth is critical for further development and improvement of the company's business risk profile and expects an increase in export's share of revenue up to 45% in the medium term (29% in 2013). This growth will be supported by the company's proactive work towards extending its presence in export markets and sufficient production capacity at newly constructed plants. Low Leverage despite EBITDA Decline We expect significant EBITDA decline in 2014 both in absolute terms and relative to revenues due to hryvnia depreciation and declining export prices, which will lead to FFO adjusted leverage increasing up to 2.2x (1.3x in 2013). However, in 2015 it will fall to around 1x following the expected repayment of the USD200m Eurobond and assuming lower capex spending after completion of major expansion projects in 2013. Dividend Policy Adoption Additional pressure on FCF and consequently credit metrics could arise from dividend distributions, which could reach up to 40% of net income as per the recently adopted dividend policy. Fitch understands that dividends in 2014 will not exceed USD60m and management will maintain a reasonable financial policy to accumulate enough cash for bond repayment in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action on the Long-term local currency IDR include: - Liquidity shortage caused by limited available bank financing of working capital investments or by refinancing at more onerous terms than expected. - An increase in consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage to 3.5x on a sustained basis. - FFO fixed charge cover weakening below 2.5x. Positive: An upgrade of the local currency IDR would only be possible if Fitch considers there has been a sustained improvement in the issuer's operating environment. An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would only be possible if Ukraine's Country Ceiling was raised. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Fitch evaluates Avangardco's liquidity position as adequate, supported by USD30m of undrawn committed credit lines and cash and cash equivalents of USD178m as of end-March 2014. We expect Avangardco to generate positive albeit small FCF in 2014 due to reduced capex. The debt maturity schedule for 2014 is relaxed as Oshchadbank has extended a USD50m loan until June 2017. The next large repayment peak is in October 2015 when a USD200m bond matures, which Fitch expects that Avangardco will be able to repay from internally generated cash flows and accumulated cash balances. We expect that to support its cash position the company will need to attract new debt in 2015, which will not exceed 10%-20% of projected EBITDA. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+ (ukr)'; Stable Outlook Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Zhdanova Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Alex Griffiths Managing Director +44 20 3530 1709 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 