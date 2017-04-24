(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of Avnet, Inc. (Avnet) at 'BBB-' and its senior unsecured
debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Avnet
had approximately
$3.6 billion of debt outstanding.
The ratings are supported by Avnet's market leadership and
scale, diversified
customer base, and FCF generation. Factors limiting the rating
include elevated
leverage resulting from the Premier Farnell acquisition, weak
bargaining power
of distributors relative to suppliers, and narrow operating
margins. The ratings
also reflect Fitch's expectation that Avnet will use $1.5
billion of proceeds
from the Technology Solutions (TS) divestiture to reduce debt.
The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that divesting the
underperforming TS business
and focusing on the company's core components business will
stabilize revenue
and increase profitability.
Semiconductor consolidation has been elevated in recent years
causing pricing
pressure for distributors. In response, Avnet and its direct
competitors have
invested in engineers, created design communities and have been
providing
extensive technical product information to designers. These
value-added
strategies have stabilized EBITDA margins, and Fitch expects
margin expansion
over the rating horizon from the margin accretive acquisition of
Premier Farnell
and synergies related to Premier Farnell and the TS divestiture.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership and Scale: A top-tier components distributor,
Avnet offers
customers and suppliers a global footprint that optimizes
logistics and connects
suppliers with fragmented distribution channels. Fitch believes
Avnet is likely
to sustain its leadership position due to its broad product
portfolio and scale
that would be difficult to replicate given the fragmented nature
of its customer
base.
Weak Position of Supply Chain: Avnet's low EBITDA margin profile
reflects the
constrained pricing power distributors have relative to
suppliers and the lower
value-added nature of the distribution business. The largest
customers go direct
to the supplier and during slow growth periods suppliers tend to
take more
customers direct, exacerbating exposure to semiconductor
cyclicality. Moreover,
supplier consolidation results in broader product portfolios,
which disrupts the
distributor business model and results in pricing pressure.
Distributors have
been investing in engineers for design and technical support to
generate higher
margin demand-creation sales to help offset pricing pressure.
Elevated Leverage: Fitch expects approximately $1.5 billion of
proceeds from the
sale of Avnet's TS business to Tech Data Corporation will be
used to reduce debt
and lower total debt adjusted for rental expense to operating
EBITDAR (adjusted
leverage) below Fitch's 3.5x sensitivity in the near term. A
deviation from
Fitch's expectation for the company to reduce adjusted leverage
below 3.5x would
likely result in a downgrade. Following debt reduction, Fitch
expects Avnet's
capital allocation priorities will focus on M&A and shareholder
returns.
Strategic Transformation: Fitch views Avnet's strategy to become
a standalone
electronics component distributor as a positive due to the exit
of declining
business and expected margin improvement but is offset by less
scale and
diversification. Fitch believes investments to turn around the
TS segment would
have been costly and reduced focus on the core business. Recent
acquisitions of
Premier Farnell and Hackster.io have resulted in a broader suite
of products
spanning the entire product lifecycle from idea generation and
design through
production. Fitch expects the acquired customer bases to be
stickier and improve
margins.
FCF and Cyclicality: Fitch expects about $150 million to $250
million of
mid-cycle annual FCF, driven by increased electronic content in
automotive and
industrial end markets. In a downturn, cash from the liquidation
of inventory
should offset lower operating EBITDA to support FCF. Avnet is
exposed to the
cyclicality of semiconductor demand causing significant swings
to revenue and
profitability. Fitch believes semiconductor cyclicality has
declined over time
due to more rational supplier production and tighter inventory
management from
distributor consolidation.
Capital Allocation Strategy: Fitch expects Avnet to continue to
pursue
acquisitions in the design space or areas with the potential to
disrupt such as
aggregators. Acquisitions are likely to be focused on smaller
deals until recent
acquisitions are integrated and leverage is closer to the
company's long-term
target. Avnet recently announced a 5.9% increase of its dividend
and received
board approval for a $500 million share repurchase program,
increasing total
availability to $675 million as of February 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within Fitch's rating case for the
issuer include:
--Fitch expects organic revenue growth in the low single-digits
supported by
increased electronic content in growth semiconductor verticals
including auto
and industrial;
--EBITDA margins in the mid single-digits with expansion from
the divestiture of
the lower margin TS business, Premier Farnell acquisition and
synergies;
--Mid-cycle FCF of $150 million to $250 million annually through
the rating
cycle;
--Small- to medium-sized acquisitions over the rating horizon to
build out the
digital platform;
--Quarterly dividend payments and excess cash flow used to
repurchase stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Fitch's expectation for adjusted leverage (adjusted
debt to EBITDAR)
to be sustained above 3.5x or gross leverage (unadjusted debt to
EBITDA) to be
sustained above 3.0x, most likely due to domestic cash
limitations or debt
financed acquisitions, or the expectation for mid-cycle FCF to
adjusted debt
approaching 5% or below could result in a negative rating
action.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given
Avnet's narrow
operating margin profile with cyclical demand exposure.
Sustained improvement in
credit metrics paired with a long-term strategic business
rationale and
demonstrated commitment from management to maintain a higher
rating would be
necessary.
LIQUIDITY
Avnet's liquidity is solid and supported by cash of
approximately $1.3 billion
($1.2 billion offshore) as of Dec. 31, 2016 and $318 million
available under the
company's $1.25 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
facility, expiring
July 2019. Additionally, Fitch expects mid-cycle FCF of $150
million to $250
million through the forecast.
Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 was $3.6 billion and consisted
primarily of:
--$1.25 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility due
2019 ($927
million drawn);
--$504 million senior unsecured EUR term loan due 2019;
--$300 million 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$300 million 3.750% senior unsecured notes due 2021;
--$350 million 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022;
--$550 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026;
--$800 million senior secured accounts receivable securitization
($465 million
drawn);
--$248 million of other debt.
