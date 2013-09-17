(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance's (Avrist) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects Avrist's sustained financial performance, prudent investment strategy and strong capital position. The rating also factors in the insurer's modest share in the competitive Indonesian market and challenges to improve the sustainability of its business portfolio. This is because of Avrist's concentration on unit-linked products which are volatile and sensitive to investor sentiment. It also considers Indonesia's limitations in corporate governance, in market transparency and in public disclosure compared with more developed markets in the region.

Avrist's net income improved to IDR316.3bn at end-2012 from IDR245.9bn at end-2011, supported by its steady investment return. Pre-tax return on assets and return on average equity amounted to 3.4% and 14.4%, respectively, at end-2012. More than 95% of Avrist's investments reside in cash equivalents and fixed-income securities of sound credit quality.

Capitalisation is considered by Fitch to be strong, with a regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio at above 600% for the last three years. Avrist's RBC ratio amounted to 1,143% at end-Q113. Its capital wholly comprised equity capital and retained earnings.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Avrist would continue to maintain a stable credit profile, underpinned by its prudent management and sound capital buffer relative to its operating profile.

Avrist is the 16th-largest life insurer in Indonesia, with a 1.3% market share by total premiums as of end-2012. Among the country's more than 40 domestic insurers, the company remains the eighth-largest by assets.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained improvement in Avrist's credit profile which may be reflected in a stronger business franchise and in increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded on account of enhanced premium sustainability, with successful diversification into traditional life protection products, and also on improved operating performance with a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 3.5%.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material weakening of its capitalisation in relation to its business profile with the RBC ratio consistently below 300% and deterioration in business performance with a persistency ratio for first-year premiums at below 80% for a prolonged period.