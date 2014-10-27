(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited
has affirmed Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited's (AWN)
National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)' with Stable Outlook, National
Short-Term Rating
at 'F1+(tha)', and National senior unsecured rating at
'AA+(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Equalised with AIS's: The ratings of AWN are equalised
with those of its
parent, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS;
AA+(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)), to reflect the strong links between
AWN and AIS,
under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage criteria.
AIS owns 100% of AWN and fully controls the subsidiary's
management and
operations. AWN was awarded a 3G licence in Thailand in 2012,
and is of
strategic importance to its parent because it is being used as a
vehicle to
migrate AIS's business and subscribers from the 2G concession
scheme to the more
transparent 3G licence system. AIS has provided substantial
support to AWN,
including personnel and assistance in operations and network
development, which
helps mitigate execution risk of the 3G network rollout.
Major Contribution Expected from AWN: Fitch expects AWN to be a
major revenue
and EBITDA contributor to AIS, accounting for over 75% and 90%,
respectively,
after 2015. In the long run, AWN will become the principal
constituent of AIS's
business once the majority of subscribers have migrated to its
3G network.
Weaker Standalone Credit Profile: AWN's standalone credit
profile will remain
weaker than that of AIS in the medium term. A key constraint is
AWN's higher
financial leverage. Fitch expects AWN's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage ratio to stay around 3.0x in the
medium term,
compared with AIS's consolidated leverage of below 1.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-An upgrade of AIS's ratings
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A downgrade of AIS's ratings
-Weakening in links between AIS and AWN, including a reduction
of AIS's stake in
AWN
