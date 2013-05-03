(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all AXA
entities'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch has
also affirmed AXA
SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term
IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also assigned Deutsche Arzteversicherung an IFS rating
of 'AA-' and
AXA Global P&C an IFS rating of 'A+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDR and IFS
ratings are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect Fitch's concerns about
the group's
ability to improve profitability, notably in the context of low
interest rates.
Fitch recognises management action aimed at reducing the
exposure to financial
market movements but considers this will take some time to
achieve results in
the context of the group's exposure to a sizeable amount of
intangible assets.
In addition, AXA's 26% debt leverage is outside Fitch's
guidelines for the
rating category.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's view of the
group's solid
capital adequacy. As measured by both regulatory calculation and
Fitch's
internal analysis, the group's capital adequacy is in line with
the current
rating and is expected to show resilience in the near future
despite the
volatile financial environment.
Over the past five years, AXA's operating profitability has
recovered due to
management action and a more favourable underwriting environment
in the
non-saving related businesses. Fitch expects further improvement
in
profitability will be a major challenge for AXA over the next
one to two years
due to the low interest rate environment. However, management
continues to
implement actions to increase tariffs, adjust the business and
geographical mix
and streamline risk selection. In addition, the substantial
de-risking actions
implemented over the past five years have reduced AXA's
sensitivity to
significant financial market movements.
AXA group's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's view of the
group's position as
one of the world's largest providers of insurance and financial
services,
benefiting from its recognised brand, excellent risk management
and geographical
diversification, key competitive advantages in products and
distribution
capabilities, the quality of its management team and its
consistent strategy.
AXA's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that AXA
Financial Inc. (AXF)
and its subsidiaries remain core operations and continue to
benefit from support
from the parent. The risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of AXF's
primary operating
company, AXA-Equitable Life Ins. Co., was above Fitch's
expectations for
end-2012 at 526% compared with 499% at end-2011. Fitch estimates
that the
combined RBC ratio for the US operations was strong at 502% and
461% at end-2012
and end-2011 respectively. The increase was driven to a large
extent by improved
statutory operating earnings due to lower expenses, particularly
lower reserve
increases. Net income declined due mainly to lower realised
investment gains.
AXA US's statutory operating earnings remain volatile due to the
company's
variable annuity business, which has been negatively affected by
low interest
rates, equity market volatility, and lower-than-expected lapses
and partial
withdrawals. Fitch anticipates that management's steps to reduce
variable
annuity risk and volatility will contribute to more stable
statutory earnings in
the longer term.
The IFS ratings assigned to Deutsche Arzteversicherung and AXA
Global P&C both
reflect Fitch's view of their core status to AXA. AXA Global P&C
being a
reinsurance company located in France where there is no priority
granted to
reinsurer's policyholders, its IFS rating is one notch below the
IFS rating of
primary insurance companies that are core to the AXA group.
Fitch has withdrawn MONY Life Insurance Company's IDR as it is
no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for AXA include a
weakening of the
group's capital position or deterioration in profitability. This
would include a
sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 170% of regulatory
minimum or
repeated earnings volatility in the next few years. In addition,
the ratings
could be downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30%,
material
investment losses develop or there is a weakening in the group's
reserve
strength.
Further, AXA Financial and its subsidiaries could be downgraded
if, in Fitch's
view, the strategic importance of the US operations were to
diminish. In
particular, potential adoption of new EU Solvency II capital
rules might result
in an increase in capital requirements associated with AXA's
ownership of AXF.
However, AXA is already using capital management tools in line
with Solvency
II's expected requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
AXA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A'
MONY Life Insurance Company
'AA- Long-term IFS rating remains on Rating Watch Negative
'A+' Long-term IDR affirmed and withdrawn
AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
DBV Holding AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of
AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings
have been affirmed
at 'AA-' and their Outlook remains Negative:
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG
AXA Belgium
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung Lebenversicherung AG
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
US Financial Life Insurance Company
Fitch also assigned the following ratings:
Deutsche Arzteversicherung
Long-term IFS rating 'AA-'; Outlook Negative
AXA Global P&C
Long-term IFS rating 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Non-US insurance entities)
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (US insurance entities)
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1 212 908 08 63
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst (Non-US insurance entities)
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+ 49 69 768 076 118
Secondary Analyst (US insurance entities)
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1 312 368 31 44
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 203 530 12 50
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11
January 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
