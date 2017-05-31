(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA non-US
entities' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' (Very Strong). Fitch
has also affirmed
AXA SA's (AXA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and
Short-Term IDR
at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDR and IFS ratings are
Stable. The
rating of AXA Financial, Inc.'s (AXF) and AXF's insurance
operating subsidiaries
remain on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect AXA's very strong business profile and
consolidated group
capital position, moderate financial leverage, and strong
financial performance.
AXA is the largest insurer in Europe by gross written premiums
and has a strong
presence in major insurance markets worldwide. Its management is
pursuing a
consistent strategy, diversifying by geography and business
lines and expanding
operations in high-growth emerging markets.
In May 2017, AXA announced its intention to divest to quoted
markets a minority
stake in AXA America Holdings Inc., which is expected to consist
of its US life
& savings business, carried out by AXF and AXA's interest in
AllianceBernstein.
The AXF initial public offering (IPO) is expected to occur in
2018. Fitch
believes that this intended partial IPO will not have a material
impact on AXA's
overall global business profile in the near term. Fitch will
view a more
complete exit of the U.S. market as a material change in AXA's
global strategy.
Capitalisation is 'very strong' under Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model
(Prism FBM) based on end-2016 data, which supports the ratings.
In its
calculations, Fitch excludes AXA's significant volume of
goodwill and considers
its subordinated debt a weaker form of capital.
The group's Solvency II ratio, under AXA's internal model
approved by the ACPR
(the French insurance regulator) in November 2015, was 196% at
end-March 2017.
The ratio is in line with highly rated peers and has limited
sensitivity to
changes in interest rates or equity markets, although this is in
part due to the
equivalent US regulatory capital regime (RBC capital ratio). AXA
does not make
use of transitional arrangements to cover its solvency capital
requirements
(SCR). AXA targets a group Solvency II ratio between 170% and
230%, which gives
a strong capital buffer to absorb the volatility inherent in the
ratio.
The ratings also reflect the group's moderate financial leverage
and strong
fixed-charge coverage. According to Fitch's calculations,
financial leverage
improved to 25% at end-2016 from 26% at end-2015, despite the
increase of
financial debt, in part due to pre-refinancing of outstanding
debt. In addition,
the fixed-charge coverage, as calculated by Fitch, has averaged
10x over the
past five years and which we expect to marginally improve,
commensurate with the
cost of borrowing.
Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is AXA's high
level of
intangibles. At end-2016, the group had EUR17 billion (unchanged
on 2015) of
goodwill and other intangibles on its consolidated balance
sheet. Most of the
goodwill relates to insurance and asset management operations
acquired in the
US, Switzerland and Japan. Despite an increase in shareholders'
equity in 2016,
goodwill still represented 22% of consolidated shareholders'
funds (2015: 24%).
AXA's operating profitability has improved in recent years, with
a steady rise
in underlying earnings to EUR5.7 billion at end-2016 from EUR4.2
billion at
end-2012. Return on equity as calculated by Fitch was stable at
8.4% in 2016.
The ratio is in line with an 'A' category rating. We expect AXA
to continue
improving its earnings profile through cost efficiencies, tariff
adjustments and
optimisation of its business and geographical mix, despite
headwinds from
persistently low interest rates.
AXA's credit profile is strengthened by a disciplined
asset-liability management
(ALM) policy. AXA typically carries some ALM mismatch as the
average duration of
fixed-income invested assets is shorter than the expected
duration of
liabilities. Fitch views management of the group's ALM mismatch
as cautious and
the capacity to cover minimum guaranteed returns as strong.
The IDR and IFS Ratings of AXF and its insurance operating
subsidiaries have
been maintained on Rating Watch Negative following the recent
announcement that
AXA plans to pursue a partial IPO of its ownership in AXF. AXF's
ratings were
placed on Rating Watch Negative on 10 May 2017 pending Fitch's
review of the
company's financial profile and further developments ahead of
the IPO.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a
sustained deterioration
in AXA's Prism FBM score to 'Strong', or a decline in the return
on equity to
below 8%. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if
financial leverage
increases above 30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a sustained
improvement in
profitability with a return on equity above 12%, the Prism FBM
score remaining
at least 'Very Strong' and the financial leverage ratio below
25%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
AXA S.A.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
US-registered subordinated debt debentures affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Insurance Ltd
IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following entities' IFS 'A+' Ratings have been maintained on
Rating Watch
Negative:
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company
The following entities' Long-Term 'A' IDRs have been maintained
on Rating Watch
Negative:
AXA Financial, Inc.
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
The following entity's 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating has
been maintained
on Rating Watch Negative
AXA Financial, Inc.
The following core subsidiary companies' IFS ratings have been
affirmed at 'AA-'
with Stable Outlook:
AXA Art Versicherung AG
AXA Art Insurance Limited
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Life Ltd
AXA Belgium
AXA Global P&C
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
Deutsche Arzteversicherung Aktiengesellschaft (DAV)
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd
AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of
AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Federico Faccio (Non-US insurance entities)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Nelson Ma, CFA (US insurance entities)
Director
+1 212 908 0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analysts
Dr Stephan Kalb (Non-US insurance entities)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Doug Meyer, CFA (US insurance entities)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 2061
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001