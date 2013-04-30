(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXIS Capital Holdings, Limited's (AXIS Capital) 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A-' senior debt rating. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AXIS Capital's operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's solid history of underwriting results, strong capitalization, and conservative investment profile and reserving practices. Offsetting factors include the company's significant catastrophe exposure. AXIS Capital reported net earnings of $495 million in 2012, up significantly from the $9 million reported in 2011. The improvement is largely due to lower catastrophe-related losses during 2012. Catastrophe losses totaled $436 million pretax and net of reinstatements in 2012, or 12.8% of net earned premiums, most of which is attributable to Superstorm Sandy. This compares to $931 million in 2011 or 28.1% of net earned premiums. For first quarter 2013, AXIS Capital reported improved underwriting results with a combined ratio of 83% compared with 94.8% for the prior year period. The lack of catastrophe events to date in 2013 was the primary driver of improved results. Also contributing to better results during the quarter were rate increases and a modestly greater benefit from favorable reserve development. Fitch views AXIS Capital's catastrophe exposure as significant but in line with peer companies in similar lines of business and somewhat mitigated by its reinsurance programs. Among other measures, the company manages its exposure to catastrophic events by zone and return period, such that it would not expose more than 25% of prior quarter-end common stockholders' equity in a one-in-250-year event. Through 2012, AXIS Capital reduced its exposures to the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. As of Jan. 1, 2013, the company's exposures to these regions, as measured by single zone/single event median PMLs for the 250 return period, were down 29.3% and 13.7%, respectively, from the prior year. The company's history of favorable reserve development has benefited earnings; however, sustaining that level of development will be a challenge as underwriting experience from soft market accident years matures. Premium diversification allows AXIS Capital to compete effectively under a variety of market conditions and reduces its exposure to any one segment of the market. AXIS Capital's shareholders' equity grew by 6% during 2012 and an additional 2% in first quarter 2013 to $5.9 billion. The improvement was primarily due to unrealized investment gains, as earnings were largely offset by share repurchases and stockholders' dividends. Fitch anticipates that combined share repurchases and stockholders' dividends will be limited to the company's earnings. The company's operating leverage (as measured by net premiums written to shareholders' equity) is in line with peer companies at 0.6x as of year-end 2012. AXIS Capital's financial leverage remains moderate at 14.8% as of March 31, 2013. AXIS Capital maintains a relatively high-quality investment portfolio with fixed-income assets and cash and short-term securities comprising approximately 90% of total invested assets. The company's exposure to risky assets, such as equities and below-investment-grade bonds, remains within Fitch's rating guideline at 40% of shareholders' equity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a significant loss of capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse than expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability to raise capital following a loss event; a deterioration in underwriting results that underperform peers; GAAP fixed charge coverage (including preferred dividends) below 7.0x for a sustained period; an increase in operating leverage above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve deficiencies; or financial leverage above 25%. Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a significant increase in surplus and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, Fitch views this level of overcapitalization as unlikely. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd. --IDR at 'A'; --5.75% senior debt rating at 'A-'; --Series A 7.25% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'; --Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'; --Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'. AXIS Specialty Finance LLC --5.875% senior debt rating at 'A-'. AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda) AXIS Reinsurance Company AXIS Insurance Company AXIS Surplus Insurance Company AXIS Specialty Insurance Company --IFS ratings at 'A+'. 