(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Axtel
S.A.B. de C.V.'s
(Axtel) Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-'. Fitch also affirmed the company's National long-term
rating at 'A-(mex)'.
The Outlook on the IDR and National long-term rating remains
Stable.
Axtel's ratings reflect the company's improved operational scale
and market
position in the enterprise business segment following the merger
with Alestra in
2016. The company benefits from enhanced financial flexibility
as a subsidiary
of Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa, 'BBB-'/Stable), which is one of
the largest
business groups in Mexico, with leading market positions across
various
industries. The ratings are tempered by Axtel's weak financial
profile for the
rating category, small market positions in Mexico and volatile
demand outlook
from its government clients, as well as negative FX exposure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Enterprise-driven Growth:
Fitch forecasts Axtel to undergo modest low single-digit revenue
growth in 2017
and 2018, driven mainly by continued solid growth in the
enterprise segment,
which represented 65% of its total sales on a pro forma basis in
2016. Fitch
believes that the demand outlook for network connectivity and IT
solutions for
enterprise clients should remain relatively stable in Mexico, in
line with the
regional trend. Also, the recurring revenue proportion based on
multi-year
contracts represented 95% of the company's total enterprise
revenues in 2016,
which should remain relatively stable given the switching cost
of service
providers.
Negatively, Fitch expects revenue contraction in the residential
and government
segments to continue in 2017. For the residential services,
Fitch expects
continued subscriber loss for the wireless service until the
service
discontinuation in 2018, which will dilute the steady growth in
its
fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers. The mass market segment
revenue is
forecast to resume growth from 2019, as FTTH revenues continue
solid
double-digit growth annually backed by steady expansion in the
subscriber base.
Demand from government agencies could continue to be volatile
given austerity
measures amid difficult macro conditions. Any material
improvement in contract
volumes from the public sector would be challenging, as the
discretionary
budgets for IT and telecom investments will likely remain
constrained.
Positive Merger Impact:
The impact of Axtel's merger with Alestra has been positive in
terms of a
strategic fit of Alestra's operations, increased market
presence, as well as
opex and capex savings. Axtel disclosed that the merger synergy
during 2016 was
about MXN500 million, with additional MXN500 million headroom to
be achieved in
2017 for a total run-rate of MXN1 billion. Synergy benefits have
and will
continue to come from network-related opex efficiencies and
lower corporate
expenses, following the integration of operations. In addition,
Fitch believes
that being a part of a reputable group in Alfa helps Axtel gain
better access to
banks/capital markets, leading to stronger financial
flexibility.
Negative FCF to Continue:
Fitch forecasts that Axtel's negative FCF generation will remain
uncurbed at
least for the short term. Fitch projects the company's capital
intensity,
measured by capex/sales, to remain consistently well above 20%
in 2017 and 2018
at around MXN3.4-MXN3.5 billion, which will largely consume the
projected CFFO
during the period. Annual cash interest payments in 2017 and
2018 should fall by
over 50% from the 2016 level of MXN2.4 billion, which was high
due to expenses
related to the prepayment of Axtel's previous bonds. Fitch does
not expect any
dividend payments in the short- to medium-term.
High Leverage:
Axtel's current leverage is weak for the rating level, and its
failure to show
any signs of leverage improvement in the coming quarters will
immediately
pressure the ratings. The company's net leverage increased to
4.4x at end-2016
on a pro forma basis, compared to Axtel's pre-merger leverage of
3.8x at
end-2015, due mainly to MXN depreciation against the USD,
integration costs, as
well as continued revenue contraction in its government
business. Axtel is
negatively exposed to MXN depreciation as about 70% of its total
debt is
denominated in USD against its MXN-based EBITDA generation.
Fitch forecasts a modest leverage reduction over the medium term
towards 4.0x as
the company's EBITDA gradually improves. Deleveraging could be
accelerated
should the company successfully divest its 143 mobile towers in
2017, as
recently disclosed. While any details on the potential asset
disposal is yet to
be available, Fitch forecasts the company to potentially garner
about USD50
million from the transaction, which should lead to 0.2x net
leverage improvement
based on Fitch's 2017 EBITDA projection.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Axtel's 'BB-' ratings reflect the company's relatively weak
financial profile,
mainly its high leverage compared to other 'BB' category telecom
operators in
the region. The company's weak market position and small scale
of operations are
also negative considerations versus its peers in the rating
category; this is
somewhat offset by its business concentration in the enterprise
segment which
faces less competition than the residential segment.
Parent/subsidiary linkage
exists between Axtel and Alfa, given the latter's 51% ownership
in the company.
However, the ratings are based on Axtel's stand-alone credit
profile given weak
legal and strategic linkages. No country ceiling constraint and
operating
environment influence were in effect for the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low- to single-digit revenue growth on a pro forma basis in
the short- to
medium-term, mainly led by enterprise segment;
- WiMax service to be discontinued from mid-2018;
- Modest EBITDA margin improvement to 33% in 2017;
- Capex to represent 22%-23% of sales over the medium term;
- Adjusted net leverage to gradually fall toward 4.0x over the
medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--Strong revenue growth backed by continued solid growth in the
enterprise and
the FTTH business, with stable demand from the government
segment
--Positive FCF generation to strengthen its cash position
--Improved adjusted net leverage to comfortably below 3.5x on a
sustained basis.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Unfavorable economic conditions negatively affecting
IT/telecom budgets of the
corporate and public segments
--Uncurbed negative FCF generation
--Further depreciation of MXN against the USD
--Failure to improve adjusted net leverage toward 4.0x on a
sustained basis,
from the current level of 4.4x.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Axtel's liquidity profile is adequate. The
company's cash
balance was MXN1,447 million at end-2016, which comfortably
covered its
short-term debt of MXN895 million. The company will not face
sizable bullet
maturities until 2019, when MXN10.3 billion of bank loans become
due. Axtel
expects to boost its liquidity position with the planned tower
sales. While the
company does not have any committed credit facilities, Fitch
believes that Axtel
can retain solid financial flexibility in terms of access to
domestic financial
institutions in Mexico, as a part of Alfa group.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Axtel S.A.B. de C.V.
-- Long-Term Local Currency and Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at
'BB-'/Outlook
Stable;
-- National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(mex)'/Outlook
Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 3114
70 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Velia Valdes
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3349
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 15, 2017
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020692
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001