May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, FTA's notes, as follows:

EUR68.5m Class A(G) (ISIN ES0311997011): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR27.5m Class B (ISIN ES0311997029): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR27.5m Class C (ISIN ES0311997037): affirmed at 'Asf; Outlook Stable

EUR21.0m Class D (ISIN ES0311997045): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the adequate levels of credit enhancement (CE) available to the notes. Additional CE due to deleveraging offsets the deterioration in performance over the past year. Loans more than 90 days in arrears have increased to 5.4% of the portfolio from 3.6% in March 2012. Defaulted loans currently in the portfolio have increased to EUR8.9m from EUR2.2m in March 2012.

The transaction has achieved limited recoveries due to its short seasoning and the long default definition. The transaction closed in March 2010. According to the transaction documents, loans are considered defaulted after 12 months of delinquency. Fitch expects the weighted average recovery rate to increase from its current 5.5% as the servicer completes lengthy foreclosure proceedings on defaulted loans.

The highest note rating in the transaction is limited to 'A+sf' due to the exposure to the treasury account bank, Banco Espanol de Credito (BBB+/Negative/F2).

The transaction is exposed to a low-rated servicer (Cajas Rurales Unidas, BB/Stable/B). The resulting payment interruption risk is mitigated by the reserve fund (RF) in the structure. The RF balance is currently EUR23.6m, down from EUR29.3m in March 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade for the notes.

Applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would result in a downgrade of zero to two notches for the notes.

AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, F.T.A. is a granular cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small- and medium-sized enterprises by Cajamar (now part of Cajas Rurales Unidas).