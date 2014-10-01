(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BA
Covered Bond Issuer's
(BACBI) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' following the
agency's periodic
review of the program. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Stable from
Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the 'A' long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of the
program sponsor, Bank of America N.A. (BANA, 'A'/'F1'/Outlook
Negative), no IDR
applied, unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
risk) and the 70.1%
asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis which is
higher than the agency's 'AA-' breakeven AP of 77%. The revised
outlook for the
covered bonds rating is primarily driven by the improvement in
the AP on account
of reduced loss expectations for the cover pool as the weighted
average
marked-to-market combined loan-to-value of the assets has
declined from 69.5% to
57.6%.
The 77% 'AA-' breakeven AP, corresponding to an 'AA-' breakeven
overcollateralization (OC) of 29.9%, is driven by the cover
pool's credit loss
of 9.7% in an 'AA-' scenario, followed by the asset disposal
loss of 16.5%. The
cash flow valuation component leads to a higher 'AA-' breakeven
OC by 16.4%
primarily due to the longer weighted average life of the assets
versus the
liabilities.
Fitch's AA-' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the
components, because the
agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%,
rather 100%, in
its 'AA-' scenario. This recovery expectation supports a
two-notch uplift from
the 'A' rating equal to the sponsor's IDR.
The 9.7% 'AA-' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
19% weighted average (WA) default rate and the 53.4% WA recovery
rate for the
$4.8 billion first lien fixed-rate and hybrid- adjustable rate
residential
mortgages that comprise the cover pool. The cover assets have a
WA residual
life of approximately 14.4 years while the outstanding series
CB2007-2 EUR2
billion covered bonds have a WA residual life of around 2.8
years.
Fitch's D-Cap remains driven by the 'Very High' assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risks on account of the relatively short maturity
extension (four
months) on the bonds compared to the potential 90 day stay that
could be imposed
by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) if the
program sponsor were
to enter receivership. The systemic alternative management
component of the
D-Cap was assessed as 'Moderate High' risk comparable to other
U.S. covered
bonds. Asset segregation and privileged derivatives were
assessed as 'Very Low'
and 'Moderate' risk respectively. Since covered bonds are not
explicitly exempt
from the distribution provisions of the FDIC-Receiver under
Orderly Liquidation
Authority under Title II of the Dodd Frank Act, Fitch determined
that no
additional IDR uplift is applicable.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
program since the
program is in wind-down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) BACBI's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; or
(ii) the AP
that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's
'AA-' breakeven
level of 77%. The covered bonds' rating could be maintained
even if the D-Cap
was reduced to 0 (full discontinuity), subject to a satisfactory
level of AP,
given BANA's current IDR of 'A' which enables the bonds to reach
'AA-' taking
only recoveries into account.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published July 8,
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (August 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum' (May 2014);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum' (February 2014);
--'U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (December 2013).
