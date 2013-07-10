LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and local currency
IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed
Bahrain's Country
Ceiling at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Positive steps have been taken towards resolving the domestic
political
stalemate, with a national dialogue restarting and the reformist
Crown Prince
promoted to First Deputy Prime Minister. However, progress has
been slow and
low-level violence continues.
Growth has rebounded after the political unrest in 2011, picking
up to 3.4% in
2012 from 1.9% the year before. The normalisation of oil
production, after
technical problems, should allow growth to strengthen to 5.5% in
2013. Capital
spending, manufacturing investment and a further recovery in
tourism will
support non-oil growth of around 3.5%.
Fiscal deficits pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio to 36.6% of GDP at
the end of 2012,
on par with the 'BBB' median. Fitch expects debt-to-GDP to be
above the peer
median by end-2014. However, owing to government deposits in the
banking sector
worth 18% of GDP, net debt-to-GDP is forecast to remain
significantly below the
'BBB' median.
At 3.2% of GDP in 2012, the general government deficit is
greater than the 'BBB'
median. Savings to capital expenditure resulting from the use of
GCC development
funds are forecast to lower the deficit to 2.1% of GDP in 2013,
when Fitch
estimates the fiscal breakeven oil price will be around
USD115/b. Tackling wages
and subsidies (around 60% of total spending) is challenging in
the current
political environment.
The external position is much stronger than 'BBB' rated peers. A
current account
surplus of 12.1% of GDP is projected for 2013, which will be the
10th
consecutive year that a surplus has been recorded. Bahrain's
overall net
creditor position, 81.1% of GDP at end-2012, is the strongest of
any
similar-rated sovereign.
GDP per capita and broader human development and business
environment indicators
are close to the 'A' median. The strong regulatory framework and
local skill
base, combined with low costs, are key supports to the financial
sector.
The banking sector is large, at 750% of GDP, but has weathered a
number of
global, regional and local shocks in recent years. Assets of the
wholesale
banking sector (480% of GDP) have begun to pick up after five
years of decline.
The government is addressing vulnerabilities within Islamic
retail banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action include:
- An improvement in the debt-to-GDP ratio, likely involving
tackling the
government wage bill and revising the subsidy system.
- A broadly-accepted political solution, which would put the
government in a
better position to tackle sources of fiscal rigidities, ease
growth in some
social service spending and potentially strengthen economic
growth.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include:
- Failure to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio at around the peer
median.
- Serious deterioration of the domestic security situation.
- A prolonged period of lower oil prices.
- A regional geopolitical shock that would restrict Bahrain's
access to export
markets and seriously aggravate existing domestic tensions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average USD105/b in 2013
and USD100/b in
2014 and that Bahraini export crude will continue to trade at a
small discount
to Brent. The disruption to the pipeline supplying oil from the
Abu Saafa field
during 2012 has been fixed and is not expected to reoccur.Country CeilingsAdditional Disclosure
