(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and local currency
IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB' and
'BBB+',
respectively. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Bahrain's
Country Ceiling
at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
The rebound of oil production following disruptions in 2012
helped lift the
overall growth rate to over 5% in 2013. The non-oil sector,
hampered by budget
under-execution and weak investment, experienced a slowdown
relative to 2012, to
3%. Fitch expects the non-oil economy to drive activity in the
medium term.
Disbursement of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) funding is
underway. Of the
USD4.4bn worth of projects approved to date, 10 tenders (worth
USD1.4bn) have
been awarded, although work has only commenced on two of these
projects (worth
about USD40m). The remaining awarded tenders are expected to
launch in 2014. In
addition to supporting non-oil growth, GCC funding will result
in budget savings
by relieving pressure on capital expenditure.
Fiscal outturns have disappointed and the trajectory continues
to be negative.
Bahrain registered a larger 2013 deficit than was projected by
Fitch, largely
due to an increase in current spending. Total debt reached about
44% of GDP,
representing an increase of 7% of GDP relative to 2012. This
places Bahrain
firmly above the 'BBB' rated peer median debt level of 40% of
GDP, further
straining the fiscal profile and exposing it to fluctuations in
oil prices. The
break-even oil price is projected by Fitch to surpass
USD130/barrel by 2015.
Political instability has made it difficult to press ahead with
subsidy and wage
reforms, and parliamentary elections scheduled in November have
deferred any
planned initiatives until 2015, at the earliest. Elevated oil
prices and the
expectation of incoming support from the GCC have further
reduced the urgency
for fiscal tightening. Fitch's long-term baseline fiscal
projections assume a
gradual reduction in government deficits, reflecting some
reduction in current
spending. Given the lack of progress on this front to-date,
risks to Fitch's
projections are skewed to the downside.
Pressure to reach a deal with the Bahraini opposition is
mounting ahead of the
November elections, although Fitch does not expect a
comprehensive political
solution to be achieved in the near term.
Bahraini banks have enjoyed strong profitability, rising
capitalisation, and
declining NPLs. The smaller Islamic banks have continued to
merge. The sector is
in the process of preparing for the implementation of Basel III
regulations, and
the Central Bank is overseeing measures aimed at improving
corporate governance
and oversight.
Bahrain's external position is stronger than its 'BBB' rated
peers. It
registered a current account surplus of around 10% of GDP in
2013. Bahrain's
overall net creditor position, estimated by Fitch at over 100%
of GDP in 2013,
is the strongest of any similar-rated sovereign.
GDP per capita and broader human development and business
environment indicators
are close to the 'A' median. The strong regulatory framework and
local skill
base, combined with low costs, are key supports to the financial
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that
individually, or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action include:
- Sustained difficulty in reining in fiscal deficits resulting
in a material
deterioration of the government debt burden.
- Serious deterioration of the domestic security situation.
- A prolonged period of significantly lower oil prices.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- A reduction and lasting stabilisation of the debt-to-GDP ratio
around the peer
median. This would be achieved through measures to address
structural budget
rigidities including containing the government wage bill and
revising the
subsidy system.
- A broadly accepted political solution that eases political
unrest.
- A prolonged period of significantly higher oil prices that
improve the public
finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average USD105/bl in 2014
and USD100/bl in
2015 and that Bahraini export crude will continue to trade at a
small discount
to Brent. The disruption to the pipeline supplying oil from the
Abu Saafa field
during 2012 is not expected to reoccur. Production levels are
assumed to
increase marginally to reflect capacity upgrades.
For 2014 and 2015, Fitch assumes that Bahrain will benefit from
savings through
the implementation of GCC development projects financed by
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia,
and the UAE. Agreement on commitments from Qatar is at a less
advanced stage.
Fitch assumes there will be no challenge to the rule of the
royal family or the
current succession.
We also assume no material deterioration in the internal
security situation. In
addition, Bahrain is in a volatile region and its rating factors
in existing
tensions and conflicts which are assumed to continue. Fitch
assumes that
regional geopolitical conflicts will not impact directly on
Bahrain or on its
ability to trade.
