(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company's (Mumtalakat)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has also
affirmed Mumtalakat's Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
Mumtalakat's USD750m 5% notes, due 30 June 2015, and MYR300M Sukuk, due 3 October 2017, have
been also affirmed at 'BBB'.
Mumtalakat's ratings are aligned with the Kingdom of Bahrain's (BBB/Stable/F3),
reflecting a strong relationship between the company and the state.
Mumtalakat is a holding company of assets in Bahrain that range from airline,
telecoms flour and aliminium mills, to banking services, among others.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
The ratings factor in implicit state support for Mumtalakat, although this is
subject to change given political uncertainty in Bahrain. Mumtalakat is
100%-owned by the Bahrain state and the government's investment arm. It was
established in June 2006 as an independent holding company for the government's
non-oil and gas assets. The viability of Mumtalakat's business model is
dependent on continued strong linkages with the sovereign, its strategic
importance as a holding company for the government's non-oil and gas assets, and
its low level of leverage relative to Bahrain's financial capacity.
State Development Strategy
Mumtalakat is an active investor in diverse industry sectors spanning over 35
commercial enterprises, nationally and internationally.
State Funding
Mumtalakat has received government shares since its inception in state-owned
enterprises, as well as funds and free land to manage and operate its
subsidiaries. Although government support falls short of an explicit debt
guarantee, Fitch considers Mumtalakat's high profile and strategic role to mean
that support would be provided, if needed.
Gulf Air Losses
In 2012, the government transferred BHD185m to Gulf Air through Mumtalakat to
support the airline's restructuring plan. Mumtalakat management expects Gulf Air
to continue making losses, though the amount of such losses is expected to be
significantly smaller from levels recorded in 2012 and will continue to be
covered by the government.. Our analysis therefore assumes that Gulf Air will
continue receiving direct capital injections from the government, as Gulf Air is
considered essential for Bahrain by the government. Since end-2013, Mumtalakat
has ceased channelling cash injections to Gulf Air; the losses are directly
expensed and absorbed by the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive or
negative rating actions include:
-A change to Bahrain's sovereign ratings, in the form of an upgrade or
downgrade, would probably lead to a similar change in Mumtalakat's ratings
-Any adverse change in the implied support of, commitment from, and ownership by
the Bahrain government
-Substantial new debt on behalf of Mumtalakat subsidiaries or further guarantee
of subsidiaries' debt