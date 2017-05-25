(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Beijing Automotive
Group Co Ltd's (BAIC Group) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+' with
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the company's senior
unsecured rating
and the ratings of bonds issued by BAIC Inalfa HK Investment
Co., Limited and
guaranteed by BAIC Group at 'BBB+'.
BAIC Group's rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its
standalone credit
profile of 'BB+', reflecting moderate operational and strategic
linkages with
the Beijing Municipal Government. BAIC Group, which is 100%
indirectly owned by
the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission
(Beijing SASAC), is the municipal government's sole vehicle for
executing its
development plan for the auto industry, the local economy's
pillar industry.
BAIC Group is Beijing's largest tax-payer and employs over
100,000 people, the
majority being local residents. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation
that BAIC Group will maintain its leverage within our guideline.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial Profile Constrains Rating: Fitch assesses BAIC Group's
financial
profile based on proportionate consolidation of the financial
statements of the
company's two joint ventures with Hyundai Motor Company
(BBB+/Stable) and
Daimler AG (A-/Stable). Its financial profile is supported by
the joint
ventures' solid profitability and consistent net cash positions,
but these are
offset by the proprietary operation's weaker financial profile.
BAIC Group's
proportionately consolidated EBIT margin rose to 4.0% in 2016
from 3.5% in 2015,
and FFO-adjusted-net-leverage declined to 2.5x (2015: 3.3x). The
company's
financial profile is a key constraint on the rating.
Benefit From Strong Benz Performance: Beijing Benz Automotive
Co., Ltd.'s
(Beijing Benz) sales volume increased by 27% in 2016 and it
overtook Brilliance
BMW to be the second-largest luxury car original equipment
manufacturer (OEM) in
China. Beijing Benz's gross margin expanded to 29.7% in 2016
from 25.2% in 2015.
It now accounts for over 50% of BAIC Group's EBITDA. We expect
Beijing Benz's
market share to further expand, resulting in increasing revenue
and rising
margin. Beijing Benz has also started paying dividends to BAIC
Group,
diversifying the holding company's dividend sources. Strong
Beijing Benz
performance supports BAIC Group's credit profile.
Increasing Net Debt: BAIC Group's deleveraging has been delayed
by an increase
in net debt to finance capex and other investments. The company
had capex of
CNY24 billion and spent CNY13 billion on other investments in
2016, which were
not entirely met by a CNY25 billion equity injection and CNY9.1
billion from
operating cash flow. Its net debt increased to CNY38.5 billion
at end-2016 from
CNY33.0bn a year earlier. We expect its net debt to continue to
increase through
to 2019.
Decelerating Auto Sales Growth: Fitch expects China's auto-sales
growth to
decelerate to mid-single digits until 2020. Meanwhile the
automaker's production
capacity is still growing rapidly. Intensifying competition
would weigh on
margins in the industry. This can already be seen in the
commercial vehicle and
sedan sub-segments. SUVs are the only segment with strong demand
growth, but
margins in this segment are also likely to narrow as more
manufacturers launch
competing SUV models. Fitch expects BAIC Group to face more
competition and
margin pressure in the medium term.
Major Auto Manufacturer: BAIC Group is China's fifth-largest
auto manufacturer,
with 10% of the market by sales volume in 2016. Passenger
vehicles accounted for
about 80% of BAIC Group's sales volume in 2016, while commercial
vehicles made
up the rest. BAIC Group has a well-diversified passenger vehicle
portfolio,
which includes large, mid-sized, compact and small sedans, SUVs
and MPVs, to
meet customer demand from the mass and premium market segments.
Moderate Government Support: The Beijing Municipal Government
provides BAIC
Group with moderate policy and financial support, such as
coordinating with
regulatory authorities to establish the joint ventures with
Hyundai Motor
Company and Daimler AG and providing large capital injections
and financial
subsidies. The municipal government also purchases about half of
BAIC Group's
electric vehicles for use as taxis and government cars.
Joint Ventures Lower Risk: Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Benz
contribute close to
half of BAIC Group's sales volume and are the group's core
profit makers. The
joint ventures manufacture the foreign partners' existing
vehicle models and use
their well-established brand names. The joint ventures incur
limited research
and development costs, bear relatively low product development
and branding
risk, and comply with more stringent overseas safety and
environmental
standards.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
BAIC Group's rating is based on a standalone rating of 'BB+'
plus a three-notch
uplift that reflects BAIC Group's moderate operational and
strategic linkages
with the Beijing Municipal Government. BAIC's multiple-JV
structure and
diversified brand and product portfolio lead to lower business
risks than 'BB'
category global peers, even though its scale is small and it
lacks geographical
diversification. BAIC's rating is mainly constrained by its
relatively weak
financial profile, in particular high leverage and negative cash
flow
contribution of its proprietary-brand operation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Capex not exceeding CNY20 billion a year from 2017 to 2019
based on
proportionate consolidation of the Beijing Hyundai and Beijing
Benz financials
- Beijing Benz and Beijing Hyundai to maintain existing dividend
payout ratios
- Beijing Benz's sales and operating margins to improve from
2017 to 2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Significant improvement in the group's competitive market
position, including
a sustained increase in the market share of Beijing Hyundai and
Beijing Benz, as
well as growing scale and profitability of the proprietary brand
operation
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 2.0x, based on
proportionate
consolidation of Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Benz
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Sustained deterioration of the business profile, including
material adverse
regulatory developments, or sustained gross losses in the
proprietary brand
operation
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.0x, based on
proportionate
consolidation of Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Benz
LIQUIDITY
BAIC Group had CNY41 billion of cash and equivalents and unused
banking
facilities of CNY130 billion at end-2016. Total debt was CNY79
billion,
including CNY43 billion of short-term debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stella Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3026
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Proportionately consolidated financial statement is used to
assess BAIC
Group's financial profile. 51% of Beijing Benz's financial
profile and 50% of BJ
Hyundai's are consolidated into BAIC Group's adjusted financial
statements.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
