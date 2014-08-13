(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Nacional de
Mexico, S.A.'s (Banamex) Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A'.
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the national scale ratings of
Banamex and
Acciones y Valores Banamex, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa
(Accival) at 'AAA(mex)'
and 'F1+(mex)'. Additionally, the national scale ratings of the
local debt
issued by Citi Mexico Investments, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Citi
Mexico Investments)
was affirmed at 'AAA(mex)emr'. A full list of the rating actions
follows at the
end of this press release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Banamex's local and foreign currency IDRs are driven by its VR
of 'a', which
reflects the bank's ability to sustain its ample loss absorption
capacity,
strong and resilient earnings, robust franchise, and sound
liquidity and
funding. However, the VR also factors in the lower than
pre-crisis core earnings
than its closest peers, above-average credit costs, and somewhat
volatile
trading revenues.
Banamex's capital position is a key strength and is enhanced by
its sound and
recurrent generation of earnings, and moderate dividend
payments. As such,
Banamex's capital position is not only ample but also make up
solely on core
equity, and negligible amounts of encumbered assets. The loss
absorption
capacity is further enhanced by an ample base of loan loss
reserves. Banamex's
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio has
quickly
recovered from the losses resulting of Oceanografia's exposure,
which affected
its ratios at the end of 2013. As of June 2014, the FCC ratio
reached levels of
15% from 13% showed at the end of 2013.
Banamex maintains a sound and consistent margins and diversified
revenues. The
profitability has remained below historical records, largely
driven by its more
conservative provisions, moderate operating efficiency, sizable
portfolio of
lower-yielding securities and recently by Oceanografia's
exposure which in
Fitch's opinion were successfully contained without affecting
significantly the
bank's loss absorption capacity. In Fitch Ratings' opinion,
operating and net
ROA will return gradually to the levels shown historically,
above 1.5%.
Banamex has an ample, low-cost, domestic, and broadly
diversified retail deposit
base. Core customer deposits are Banamex's main funding source,
accounting for
93% of traditional banking liabilities as of June 2014, and for
over 100% of
gross loans. The loans to deposits ratio stood at a reasonable
94% at the same
date, although increasing steadily in line with loan growth.
Demand account
deposits funded 86% of loans.
Banamex's delinquency levels are good and compare favorably with
its closest
peers. Fitch expects that charge-offs and impairment ratios
could potentially
pick up in the foreseeable future given sustained recent and
projected loan
growth, especially in retail lending and SMEs. Reserve coverage
and other asset
quality metrics also are sound.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Banamex national-scale ratings are driven by its strong
intrinsic profile,
reflected in its relatively higher VR. Fitch rates at the same
rating level the
local debt issued by Banamex as the debt is senior unsecured.
In turn, the national-scale ratings of Accival, one of the
largest brokerage
firms in Mexico, have been affirmed because it is perceived by
Fitch as a core
entity of Banamex. Fitch believes that Accival is a core and
highly integrated
affiliate of the bank and its local parent company, Grupo
Financiero Banamex
(GFBanamex). In addition, GFBanamex is legally enforced to
provide support to
its subsidiaries. Therefore, the national scale ratings of the
brokerage unit
are aligned with the bank's ratings.
The local debt issued by Citi Mexico Investments, an indirect
subsidiary of
Citigroup, was affirmed at 'AAA(mex)emr' as a result of an
irrevocably and
unconditionally guarantee in favour of the bond holders provided
by Citigroup.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
Banamex Support Rating (SR) of '1' reflects the extremely high
probability of
external support from Citigroup Inc (Citigroup). Fitch considers
that Banamex is
a core subsidiary of Citigroup (rated 'A'/Stable Outlook by
Fitch; VR at 'a')
and support should be forthcoming in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
In Fitch's opinion, the upside potential of Banamex's VR is
limited in the
foreseeable future, since this rating is already two notches
above Mexico's
sovereign foreign currency rating.
Banamex VR may be negatively affected under a scenario of
sustained weaker
performance, expressed with a/or: a FCC ratio below 12%,
operating ROAs below
1.5%, impairment ratios above 3% and credit costs (loan loss
reserves and
charge-offs) sustained above 6%. A negative action on Mexico's
sovereign ratings
could also potentially affect Banamex's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
An upgrade of Citigroup's IDRs could positively affect Banamex's
IDRs, since the
latter is considered core to the former, but Banamex's IDRs
could be capped by
sovereign and/or country ceiling considerations.
The downside potential for Banamex's IDRs and its national-scale
ratings is
currently low, since Fitch considers that Banamex is a core
subsidiary of
Citigroup. Even if Banamex's VR were eventually downgraded, its
IDRs will likely
remain aligned with Citigroup's IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Accival and Citi Mexico Investments' national scale ratings
could only be
negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade of Banamex's or
Citigroup' IDRs,
respectively, or a change in their propensity to support these
affiliates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Banamex's SR could be affected if Fitch changes its view of
Citibank's ability
or willingness to support the Mexican bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banamex
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term National-scale rating for local senior debt
issuances at 'AAA(mex)'.
Accival
--Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Citi Mexico Investments
--Long-term National-scale rating for local senior debt
issuances at
'AAA(mex)emr'.
