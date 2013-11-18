(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banca Carige's
(Carige) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF) at
'BB' and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'bb'.
The bank's VR
remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
Carige's Long-term IDR is at the bank's 'BB' SRF and reflects
potential support
from the Italian authorities.
The affirmation of Carige's Support Rating (SR) and SRF reflect
Fitch's view
that there is a moderate probability that the authorities would
provide support
to Carige if required because of its franchise in its home
region of Liguria and
relatively large customer funding base.
The Negative Outlook on Carige's Long-term IDR is in line with
that on Italy's
'BBB+' Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
Carige's Long-term IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of
the Italian
authorities to provide timely support to the bank. The Italian
state's ability
to provide such support is dependent upon its creditworthiness,
reflected in its
Long-term IDR. A downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would
reflect a weakened
ability of the state to provide support and therefore likely
result in the
downward revision of Carige's SRF.
Carige's SR and SRF are also sensitive to changes in the
agency's assumptions
around the propensity of support, in light of the weakening of
legal,
regulatory, political and economic dynamics about potential
future sovereign
support for senior creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as
indicated in "The
Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support:
Likely Rating Paths",
both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
Any downward revision of Carige's SRF would lead to a downgrade
of the bank's
Long-term IDR. In line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's
Long-term IDR is the
higher of the VR and the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of Carige's VR reflects the material delay in its
EUR800m capital
strengthening plan announced in early 2013 combined with the
significant
deterioration in asset quality and operating performance.
Carige originally planned to complete its capital strengthening
by end-2013. The
delay in implementing the plan was in part caused by the
complete change of the
bank's board of directors and the appointment of a new CEO, and
in Fitch's
opinion, this delay has further increased the execution risk of
the plan, which
includes significant asset disposals.
Fitch believes that the disposal of Carige's two insurance
subsidiaries included
in its capital plan, which would have simplified the group's
structure and
removed a drag on the bank's profitability, is unlikely to occur
in the short
term. The bank has postponed the completion of its capital
increase to 1H14.
Carige's largest shareholder, a banking foundation, has limited
financial
flexibility and a substantial capital increase would result in
it being diluted.
This adds to the complexity of the bank's capital strengthening
process and, in
Fitch's opinion, increases execution risk.
Carige's asset quality has deteriorated sharply and is weak. The
group's gross
impaired loans/total loans ratio stood at 16.2% at end-9M13, up
from 9.5% at
end-3M13, and coverage of impaired loans is low at 37%. Carige's
Fitch core
capital (FCC) ratio stood at 6.6% at end-1H13, which Fitch
considers weak in
light of the high level of unreserved impaired loans. At
end-9M13 the amount of
unreserved impaired loans was equal to about 187% of end-1H13
FCC.
Carige's reported Basel 2.5 core tier 1 ratio at end-September
2013 was low at
5.8%. The bank estimates a pro-forma core Tier 1 ratio of 7.7%
at the same date,
which includes the gains on the sale of its asset management
subsidiary and the
lower capital deductions following the conversion of deferred
tax assets into
tax credits. However, the pro-forma ratio is below the 8% Basel
III CET1 ratio
set by the European Central Bank as the minimum ratio for its
asset quality
review. Operating profitability in 9M13 was weak as Carige's
commercial banking
business barely broke even.
RATING SENSITVITIES - VR
The RWN on Carige's VR reflects Fitch's opinion that the
likelihood of the bank
failing to achieve the required capital strengthening has
increased. Should the
bank not be able to raise the necessary capital in full or in
part, the VR would
likely be downgraded to reflect the risks to its standalone
viability.
An upgrade of Carige's VR would require evidence of the bank's
turnaround,
stronger capitalisation, and improving profitability and asset
quality. The
disposal of the bank's two insurance subsidiaries would be an
indicator of the
bank's successful turnaround.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated notes issued by Carige are notched down from
its VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change in the bank' VR but also to
any change in
Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative
to the bank's
viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'bb'; remains on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BB'/'B'
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-'; remains on
RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20121 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012;
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
