(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca
Carige S.p.A. -
Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Siglabile's (Carige,
BB/Negative/B;
Viability Rating: b-/RWN) EUR2.921bn mortgage covered bonds
(obbligazioni
bancarie garantite, OBG) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. The
affirmation
follows the annual review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating is based on Carige's Long-term (LT) Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB', an IDR uplift of 0, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of
1 (very high
risk) and the 80% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis. The Negative Outlook on Carige's IDR drives the
Negative Outlook on
the covered bonds' rating.
Fitch has revised down the breakeven AP for the 'BBB+' rating to
86% from 87%
reflecting its revised assumptions for assessing the credit risk
of Italian
residential mortgage loans, mainly driven by the increase in the
foreclosure
frequency adjustment for non-Italian borrowers (see "Fitch
Updates Italian
Mortgage Assumptions; Limited Rating Impact Expected" and
"Criteria Addendum:
Italy" dated 5 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The 5.6% 'BBB+' weighted average (WA) loss rate for the
portfolio results from
the 24.8% WA foreclosure frequency and 77.4% WA recovery rate
that Fitch has
calculated on the cover pool. As of end-March 2014, the EUR4.9bn
cover pool
comprised 93.6% residential mortgage loans with the remainder
6.4% of loans
granted to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 reflects the weak link assessment of
the liquidity gap
and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of
the covered
bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes
that a
successful sale of the cover assets would be challenging within
the extendible
maturity of 15 months, which is envisaged in the documentation
to make timely
payments on the covered bonds.
The 80% AP that Fitch relies upon supports a 'BB+' rating on the
covered bonds
on a probability of default (PD) basis and is adequate to
achieve recoveries in
excess of 91% should the covered bonds default, supporting a
three-notch uplift
to 'BBB+', being the PD rating sub-investment grade. Fitch takes
into account
the AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its test performance
report, because
Carige's Short-Term IDR is below 'F2'.
The OBG programme benefits from an asset swap with Credit Suisse
International
(CSI, A/Stable/F1) on 88.8% of the cover pool and liability
swaps on a notional
which is equal to 98% of the covered bonds. In its cash flow
analysis, Fitch has
taken into account the interest rate mismatches under its
stable, increasing and
decreasing interest rate scenarios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) Carige's LT IDR is downgraded by one or more notches
to 'BB-' or
below; or (ii) the D-Cap is reduced to 0; or (iii) the AP that
Fitch considers
in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven level
of 86%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
